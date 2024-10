Rap Rising: Gunna Sparks Hype For Upcoming Album With His New Song

Gunna is back with another hard-hitting track that fuels more hype for his next project.



On Friday, October 18, Wunna shared his new single "HIM ALL ALONG" produced by Turbo. On the track, he debuts a fresh flow as he raps about all the money he's making and the new goals he's chasing after.



Smash all you itty-bitty rappers in a minute, I was tryna prolong," he raps in the first verse. "On the way to reachin' my goals, lot of doors open and close/I've been spendin' millions on clothes, I been makin' millions off clothes

"HIM ALL ALONG" is the first solo single Gunna has released since he dropped One of Wun earlier this year. After his previous project arrived in May, the Atlanta native spent the past few months knocking out collaborations with Offset , Toosii and The Kid LAROI . However, Gunna's latest track is another sign that he's actively working on his next album, which will be a lot more intimate than his past work.



“I might do this love album,” Wunna said during a recent interview . “Not all love songs but just a pocket of songs that’s more intimate. I think that’s going to be the next album for me.”



Gunna's new track sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist ahead of his scheduled performance at Powerhouse NYC . The playlist also includes new music from Lil Durk , 03 Greedo , Yeat , Ice Cube , Ab-Soul , and more. Stream the playlist above and check more new releases below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Gunna, "HIM ALL ALONG"

