Mariah Carey Sounds Off On Overhead Lighting In 'Las Culturistas' Teaser

Get rid of ALL the overhead lighting — all of it! There is just no place for it in this world, especially not in Mariah Carey 's world.

In a teaser for this week's upcoming episode of " Las Culturistas ," which features Carey, who was named as the " Most Iconic Figure In Pop Culture" by the podcast. In a short clip of what to expect from the upcoming episode, the singer sounds off on overhead lighting, explaining, "Listen, I can't with the overhead lighting. Why do they do it to us? And I shouldn't even us, because it's not us, it's me. I'm the one that gets the most tortured by the hideous lighting in every elevator, doorway, gyms. Not that I go the gym, but I'm just saying it's hideous lighting."

Mariah added, "But, overhead lighting — I don't think so, honey. Please, stop it. Every place I go I — shut the lights! Turn them out. I don't wanna see them. No more. No more, baby."

However, in terms of lighting, the sun is OK! But, only under one condition. She said, "The sun is OK if it's at sunset. And then I will gladly go outside and put the, you know, a little hat on. And that'll be pretty, because it's sunlight caressing your skin. But it's bad for you, so you gotta be careful of that."

Carey concluded on her overhead lighting rant, "One more thing on overhead lighting — it makes me sick."

You can hear more of Mariah Carey on "Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang" this Wednesday, October 16th on iHeartRadio .