Demi Lovato's Fiancé 'Almost Broke Down' Amid Major Relationship Milestone

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato 's fiancé Jutes , whose real name is Jordan Lutes , recently got candid about the admirable amount of effort he put into his proposal to the "Heart Attack" icon last December, setting the scene for the couple's first big milestone along their journey through life together.

The star appeared on a Thursday (October 10) episode of The Viall Files , describing the special moment in its entirety, including a series of romantic preparations leading up to one very big question .

"I wrote a song. I'm not a guitar player, but I can kind of play some chords. So it took me like, a week, just to write the chords for this song. And then I wrote a song, and then I practiced it."

The songwriter continued, revealing the sweet ending to the tune.

"Again, I'm not a guitar player, so rehearsing this song ends in 'Will you marry me?' was really difficult. I would mess up like three out of four times, so I was like when it comes time to do this like I just got to get lucky and just nail it. I definitely almost broke down crying a few times."

Jutes got down on one knee in December 2023 to ask the "Confident" songstress to spend forever with him ... and they said yes!

Jutes worked with Lovato's team to keep the event a surprise, but knew the standout was ready to be married.

"I knew that she wasn't expecting it when I did it and that's why I did it then ... I wanted to catch her off guard. I mean, obviously, we had mentioned like you know wanting to be married and stuff like that."

For the full scoop from Jutes check out The Viall Files on iHeartRadio now!