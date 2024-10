Nicki Minaj Changes Her Mind About Hiatus: 'Ain't Going Nowhere'

Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj shocked her fans with an important announcement after the final night of her iconic world tour.



In the early hours of Monday morning, October 14, Minaj confirmed that she's no longer taking a hiatus after all. In a pair of posts she made on X, formerly known as Twitter, Minaj shut down a claim about her hiatus and told her fans she "ain’t going no mthfkn where."



"We don’t announce the hiatus Barbz," she wrote. "Crack is whack. We don’t do that. Dem love chat dem no run dem block! Just relax & 🧘 let what will be…be *dramatic cinematic music begins*"

If anyone deserves a break, it's Nicki. She spent the past eight months performing in cities around the world for her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour." In that time, Minaj “visited 16 countries, 26 states, sold out 50 shows, welcomed over 785,000 fans,” according to Live Nation. The tour grossed over $108.8 million, which makes it the fourth-highest-selling rap tour overall. She also made history as the first woman to have the highest-selling tour in Hip-Hop history.



Minaj originally announced her plans to go on a hiatus after she closed out in her hometown of Queens, N.Y. During the grand finale, she brought out a slew of guests including Sexyy Red and 50 Cent . On the night after her last tour stop, Minaj spoke with her fans during a livestream and mentioned wanting to take a break once she wrapped up a few remaining bookings.



"I am doing a hiatus,” she said at the time. “But I have the Vogue thing, which I’m very proud and honored to do, and a couple things and then I’ll be taking a little moment to reflect.”



The Barbz will have a lot more to look forward to from their queen. She recently announced her plans to release Pink Friday 3 instead of another deluxe album.