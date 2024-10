Did Selena Gomez Nod To Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce On 'Only Murders'?

Did Selena Gomez reference her bestie Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce in Only Murders In The Building ?

In the newest episode of the show, executive produced by Gomez, Mabel (Selena), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin) head out of their native Manhattan to head over to Staten Island where they visit Doreen (Melissa McCarthy), Charles' younger sister. Doreen's home is filled with all kinds of different dolls — a nod to the title of the episode "Valley of the Dolls — and one life size doll in particular is what has fans talking.

The doll in question is sitting next to Selena's character on Doreen's couch, and has bIonde hair with bangs and red lipstick, and is wearing a sports jersey with the number 87 — Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs number.

Gomez nor anybody from the show confirmed that the doll is a nod to Swift and Kelce, but the quick moment definitely caught the attention of fans.

Could Swift make an actual cameo on Only Murders In The Building in the future? It's possible! Steven Martin wouldn't be against it as he once sung Taylor's praises during an interview with E! News . He said, "Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly and so does Selena. In the situations I've seen—politically, trolls, everything—she just seems to have a wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly. And I know that you have to think about these things."