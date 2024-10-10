Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • iHeartRadio

    Inflation Rises 2.4% In September, Slightly Higher Than Expectations

    By iHeartRadio,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qdPZ_0w1jUg1k00
    Photo: Javier Ghersi / Moment / Getty Images

    The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.4% in September from the same period last year, according to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This figure is slightly above economists' expectations and represents a slight decrease from August's inflation rate of 2.5%. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, increased by 3.3% in September, up from 3.2% in August.

    On a monthly basis, the CPI increased by 0.2% in September , matching the rise in August. Economists had predicted a 0.1% monthly increase, which would have brought the overall inflation rate down to 2.3% from 2.5% in August.

    Food prices saw a significant increase in September, rising by 0.4% after a 0.1% increase in August. Prices for food at home and restaurant food both rose by 0.4% and 0.3% respectively. Energy prices were mixed, with utility gas service prices climbing 0.7%, fuel oil prices falling 6.0%, gasoline prices falling 4.1% , and electricity prices increasing 0.7%. Shelter prices climbed 0.2% in September, following a 0.5% rise in August.

    The inflation figures for September indicate slightly higher inflation pressures than had been expected, which could have implications for future economic policy decisions.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    guest
    1d ago
    IT'S HIGHER THAN YOU FUCKING LIARS SAY IT IS!!!
    Becky Thurston
    2d ago
    Now this I believe.😤😡🤯
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Here's How Much Social Security Payments Will Increase In 2025
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $337 Million Jackpot?
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Popular 24/7 Convenience Store Chain To Close Over 400 Locations Nationwide
    iHeartRadio6 hours ago
    Medicare Advantage Plans Increasingly Deny: You Need To Know How To Get Approvals
    Jesse Slome14 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Death Toll Rises; Millions Still Without Power
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post23 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Aurora council members: No diversity, equity and inclusion office
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA18 days ago
    2025 Medicare Advantage Ratings Released: How to Quickly Find Your Plan Info
    Jesse Slome4 days ago
    Skyrocket cattle growth with protein tubs and smart feeding
    West Texas Livestock Growers1 day ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz17 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy