Rashee Rice's Injury Status Officially Determined

Photo: Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is reportedly expected to undergo MCL surgery and miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season, NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday (October 7).

"Sources: While #Chiefs star WR Rashee Rice’s season is expected to be over, he did receive positive news today from Dr. Dan Cooper. Rice needs his LCL repaired, but there is a chance that’s the only ligament to be repaired. He’s expected to make a full recovery," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Rice was carted off the field during the first quarter of Kansas City's 17-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (September 29). The former SMU standout leads the Chiefs in receptions (24) and receiving yards (288), as well as being tied with rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy for the most receiving touchdowns (2).

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to collide with Rice's knee while attempting to tackle Kristian Fulton on an interception return. The Chiefs are already without starting running back Isiah Pacheco , who was expected to be out four to eight weeks due to a broken fibula he suffered during the Chiefs' Week 2 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rapoport previously reported on September 16.