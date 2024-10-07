Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • iHeartRadio

    Rashee Rice's Injury Status Officially Determined

    By Jason Hall,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MVQY_0vxzCs1m00
    Photo: Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is reportedly expected to undergo MCL surgery and miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season, NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday (October 7).

    "Sources: While #Chiefs star WR Rashee Rice’s season is expected to be over, he did receive positive news today from Dr. Dan Cooper. Rice needs his LCL repaired, but there is a chance that’s the only ligament to be repaired. He’s expected to make a full recovery," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

    Rice was carted off the field during the first quarter of Kansas City's 17-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (September 29). The former SMU standout leads the Chiefs in receptions (24) and receiving yards (288), as well as being tied with rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy for the most receiving touchdowns (2).

    Quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to collide with Rice's knee while attempting to tackle Kristian Fulton on an interception return. The Chiefs are already without starting running back Isiah Pacheco , who was expected to be out four to eight weeks due to a broken fibula he suffered during the Chiefs' Week 2 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rapoport previously reported on September 16.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Robert Dorsey
    1d ago
    How about the other people who were involved in the Wreck he caused.
    thegreek
    1d ago
    Any word on the status of those injured by his street racing
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Robert Saleh Breaks Silence On Jets Firing
    iHeartRadio7 hours ago
    Josh Allen head injury situation sparks outrage as doctor demands 'huge penalty'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    What NFL game is on today? Saints at Chiefs on Monday Night Football
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    World reacts as Taylor Swift wears ‘inappropriate’ outfit
    thecomeback.com1 day ago
    Calls Mount for Steelers Star to Be Suspended After Postgame Cheap Shot
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Shocking New Details Reveal Robert Saleh Had To Be Escorted By Security From New York Jets Building After His Firing
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Slams NFL Star Prior to Chiefs Monday Night Football Game
    suggest.com1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today39 minutes ago
    Aaron Rodgers' Injury Diagnosis Revealed
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    Lainey Wilson Shares Rare Glance Of Life With Her Boyfriend Devlin Hodges
    iHeartRadio3 hours ago
    Chiefs Fans Will Love First Rashee Rice Injury Timeline for Potential Return
    FanSided2 days ago
    Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement Rumor Clarified
    iHeartRadio2 hours ago
    Fans Can't Believe Who Taylor Swift Hung Out With After Saints-Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Georgia WR Colbie Young Arrested On Serious Charges
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    'Stunning' Chiefs Cheerleader Going Viral Before Monday Night Football
    The Spun2 days ago
    Chiefs a win away from breaking NFL record set in 1929
    ClutchPoints1 day ago
    Jason Smith: The Chiefs As We Know Them Are Dead
    FOX Sports Radio1 day ago
    Creed Announces Three Special Shows With Fellow Rock Icons
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Planning 'Major Stadium' Tour After Super Bowl
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    WATCH: LeBron, Bronny James Make History
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    NFL fans fear Josh Allen retirement in worrying echoes of Tua Tagovailoa after concussion injury test in Bills-Texans
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Patriots Captain Jabrill Peppers Arrested On Serious Charges
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    Dodgers Pitcher Walker Buehler Robbed At Race Track
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Bill Belichick Left Awkwardly Speechless Over Taylor Swift Appearance
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cuddle up at post-game party after Chiefs’ victory over Saints
    Page Six1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton Makes Scary Move Ahead Of U.S. Landfall
    The Spun2 days ago
    Troy Aikman Makes Taylor Swift Slip Up On 'Monday Night Football'
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    Andy Reid Had Brilliant Line About Why Travis Kelce's Cool Lateral Wasn't Risky at All
    Sports Illustrated1 day ago
    Samaje Perine's postgame admission makes Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's Week 5 lateral infinitely better
    A to Z Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy