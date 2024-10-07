Open in App
    Chappell Roan Savagely Calls Out Former Teacher While On Stage

    By Hannah DeRuyter,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UtV1_0vxyRzbH00
    Photo: Getty Images North America

    Chappell Roan had some bridges to burn when she savagely called out her former theater teacher while performing on stage at Austin City Limits.

    Before Roan began singing "My Kink Is Karma," she introduced the song differently than she normally does. Fans usually anticipate Roan will dedicate the song to her ex, however, during her set at ACL, she dedicated the song to her ex-theater teacher.

    "I usually dedicate this song to my ex, but I dedicate this song to my f—ing theater teacher... Who kicked me out, b—–! I'm here!"

    The crowd went wild as she aired our her grievances with her former teacher, but that was not all she did. As Roan sang the first few lines of the song she changed them to take one last dig, singing, "We broke up on a Tuesday. Kicked me out... of theater club."

    Watch the iconic video HERE .

    Roan has recently struggled with her fame and the harassment that comes with it and even stated that she "might quit" if it got to be too overwhelming.

    In a cover story with The Face , Roan detailed her thought process and how she feels about her rising fame. "I told myself, if this ever gets dangerous, I might quit," she said. "It's dangerous now, and I'm still going. But that part is not what I signed up for."

    Although she has been overwhelmed with her fame, she revealed that Charli XCX was the first artist to reach out and check up on her. "I love Charli so much. She was like the first girl to reach out and check on me. She was like ‘Hi, this is about to get really hard and if you need a friend, I’ll be here for you’. So it’s just so sick to see her just ruling the fucking world and doing it her way."

    Comments
    That Guy
    1d ago
    Wahhh people harass me in my personal life. But im going to use my very public platform to harass someone from my personal life and draw attention to someone who her fans can probably find through research lol
