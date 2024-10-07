Open in App
    Teenage Daughter Of The Flaming Lips' Steven Drozd Reported Missing

    By Taylor Fields,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBVyc_0vxuIqcb00
    Photo: Getty Images

    The daughter of Flaming Lips star Steven Drozd, Charlotte Drozd, has been reported missing.

    According to a post shared on the band's social media , Charlotte, 16, was last seen at the Space Needle over the weekend in Seattle several days ago. Anyone who has seen Charlotte is encouraged to call the police. The post read:

    "Charlotte 'Bowie' Drozd, daughter of The Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd is missing in Seattle. She was last seen at the Seattle Space Needle on Saturday October 5th at 11:30am. If you have ANY information, please reach out to the police or to the number provided."

    The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne also has chimed in on social media to help spread the word in an effort to find Charlotte, writing on Instagram , "URGENT!!! Please help if you can !!! Steven’s daughter ( she is 16 years old ) is missing !!! She was last seen at the Space Needle early on Saturday….I’ll post more info as soon as I can."

    Steven commented on Coyne's post thanking him for getting the information out, writing, "Thank you Wayne for posting. We don’t know what to do."

    Black Conservative Woman
    1d ago
    Damn! It’s not safe for a 16 year old girl being anywhere is Seattle alone these days, even if it is 11:30 in the morning! I hope they find her and she’s ok. Prayers sent! 🙏🏾
