The Real Reason Sabrina Carpenter Cast Barry Keoghan In Her Music Video

Photo: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter shocked fans earlier this year by sharing a PDA-packed music video starring her rumored boyfriend Barry Keoghan . Now, she's revealing the real reason why she enlisted the help of the Irish actor.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning , the 25-year-old hitmaker shared that she cast the Oscar-nominated actor to star opposite her in the Bonnie and Clyde-style music video for her song "Please Please Please" because of his talent, not because of their reported relationship , per People .

"I, genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair," she said, adding that Keoghan was all for it. "And he was so excited about it."

The "Espresso" singer also said that Keoghan, who the song reportedly makes references to throughout its lyrics, is also a "fan" and enjoys the track, and in fact likes Carpenter's music "a lot." She previously spoke about how the Saltburn star is "obsessed with the lyrics," something she said she was "grateful for."

Keoghan isn't the only big name Carpenter has brought in to star in a video for her latest album Short n' Sweet . For her latest single "Taste," she and Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega battled it out over the taste in men in a hilariously gory music video.