DDG Fires Back At Joe Budden After He Commented On Split From Halle Bailey

Photo: Getty Images

DDG is not a fan of Joe Budden after the podcaster shared his thoughts about the rapper's split from singer Halle Bailey .



JB didn't hold back while discussing DDG and Halle's breakup during the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast , which dropped on Saturday, October 5.



"Who the f**k is DDG and why am I supposed to care about his thoughts on anything," Budden began. "I'm very happy that they have broken up so I don't have to keep seeing this name attached to this girl's name when I don't know him from nothing as a standalone."

"For me, it's important to know people based on their name, merit and what they have done," Budden continued. "Every time I see his name, it's attached to hers, and it's typically in some type of clout chaser fashion, and that makes me look at him a different way."



DDG heard Budden's commentary and swiftly fired back. The YouTuber-turned-rapper tried to dunk on Budden by bringing up the gold plaque he received after his hit "Pump It Up" reached Gold status from the Recording Industry Association of America in August. He wrapped up by calling Budden an "old b***h."



"Pump it up went gold after 20 years u old b***h @JoeBudden i'm on u," DDG wrote on X. "Ion be trippin bout the girls sayin s**t cuz i'm used to it. it's all love. but u n***as wit platforms gon get a response fasho."



"N***a got 30 years MAX of life left & speakin on a relationship of people the same age as yo son you'n take care of," he continued. "I hope u forget to take your magnesium pills today u old b***h @JoeBudden."



DDG and Halle Bailey broke up last week after they spent the past two years together. The couple welcomed their first child Halo in December 2023 after they did everything possible to keep Halle's pregnancy a secret.



"After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways," DDG wrote. "This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us.I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared. Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true."