Offset Fuels Hype For Joint Album With Gunna By Previewing New Music

Photo: Getty Images

Fans have been craving a collaborative project from Offset and Gunna for a while. Now it seems like the duo is closer to making their fans' dreams come true.



The former Migos rapper took to Instagram Live on Wednesday night, October 2, to preview some more unreleased joints. During the livestream, Offset played a couple of fresh records from himself and Wunna. One of the songs Offset played was "untitled" but the other track is called "Fresh Out The Can."



"They been waiting on this," Offset said into the camera. "This the one they want!"

Offset's two unreleased collaborations with Gunna are just the latest songs he's previewed over the past few months. Back in June, Offset and Gunna set the airwaves on fire with their hit single "Style Rare." Since then, the duo have shared snippets of more unreleased music. Gunna previewed a snippet while he was in Paris back in August. At the time, fans pointed out that Offset had previewed the same track in April. The One of Wun rapper also previewed a song reportedly called "Cartier Nails" in July.



Neither artist has confirmed (or denied) their plans to drop a joint album. Offset has reportedly been working on his follow-up to his sophomore LP SET IT OFF , which dropped last November. Meanwhile, Gunna has knocked out other collaborations with Toosii , The Kid LAROI and IDK .



Check out more previews of Offset and Gunna's unreleased music below.