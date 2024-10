Why Mitchell Tenpenny Was Kicked Out Of Flag Football League In College

Photo: Getty Images

Mitchell Tenpenny revealed the reason he got kicked out of his intramural flag football league in college when he appeared as a guest on a recent episode of God’s Country .

Tenpenny dubbed himself “competitive as hell,” and Reid Isbell , one of God’s Country ’s hosts, was a referee during the games. “He made some bad calls. …So, I start arguing with the ref, and I’m like an idiot… We’re arguing. He kicked me out.”

Dan Isbell appeared shocked that his brother and podcast co-host kicked Tenpenny out of the game, and ultimately, out of the league.

Throughout the episode, the trio also “cover everything from Nashville traffic, to the transition of Country Music, to Mitchell being exposed to some of the biggest names in the genre at a young age,” per God’s Country. “They throw it back to the days of living on the boat and how Mitchell came to co-write there at one point. Mitchell's new record The 3rd is out and he shares an in-depth explanation of why this one's his favorite yet.”

Dan and Reid — who have written music for Luke Combs , Miranda Lambert , Scotty McCreery , Jon Pardi , Lainey Wilson and others — started their weekly podcast this year. Guests appearing on the show so far include HARDY , Dustin Lynch , Colbie Caillat and others.

“One of our favorite things about country music has always been how intertwined it is with the outdoors,” Dan and Reid Isbell said in a statement when God’s Country launched . They hope to “bring the outdoor enthusiast or country music lover an up close and personal look into the minds of some of the best songwriters and artists of the genre — a place where they can be honest about struggles, relationships, their connection to the outdoors, the music business, family, whatever they feel comfortable talking about. We can’t wait to see where this partnership will lead and who this podcast will reach.”

The iHeartPodcasts/MeatEater show is available anywhere you listen to podcasts, including in the iHeartRadio app. Select country stations will broadcast the show between 7-11:30 p.m. local time on Sunday evenings. Find God's Country here .