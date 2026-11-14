FireStarter The cannabis business news that matters, before your first meeting No. 11 · Sat, Nov 14

Good morning. It is a quiet Saturday, but a few items landed late in the week that matter for operators and investors. FTSE Russell's preliminary December list includes Trulieve and Glass House among Russell 3000 additions, and Maryland told dispensaries how to handle hemp products that lose federal status on Dec. 11.

Elsewhere, a Charlotte's Web filing shows how the coming hemp limits reach into CBD, New York regulators put a number on the size of the market they still don't capture, and a Marijuana Moment tally shows how industry political money fared in the midterms. Earnings pick up again Monday with Glass House and Rubicon Organics.

1 Trulieve and Glass House Make FTSE Russell's Preliminary Russell 3000 Adds

Trulieve (TRLV) and Glass House Brands (GLAS) are both listed on FTSE Russell's preliminary list of Russell 3000 Index additions for its December reconstitution, according to the LSEG document. The Marijuana Herald reports that Trulieve is expected to fall within the small-cap Russell 2000. Preliminary lists will be updated Nov. 20, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, the Herald says. If the additions are confirmed, they take effect after the close on Dec. 11, with trading in the new composition starting Dec. 14. Trulieve listed on the NYSE in June and was added to S&P indexes in September, the Herald notes.

2 Maryland Moves Non-Federal Hemp Products to Restricted Dispensary Areas Starting Dec. 11

Updated preliminary lists on Nov. 20, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 will show whether both names stay on. Glass House reports Q3 results Monday, Nov. 16, after the close. Catch up Trulieve Q3 2026 Results: $230M Revenue, 64% Gross Margin and $327M Cash Following NYSE Listing

The Maryland Cannabis Administration issued a bulletin on Nov. 13 on how dispensaries should handle hemp-derived products after federal changes take effect on Dec. 11. Starting that date, products sold in public waiting areas should be limited to those that meet the new federal definition of hemp, the MCA said. Products that no longer qualify can be sold in the restricted service area, but only if they meet the state's manufacturing, testing, packaging and labeling rules for cannabis. The MCA told licensees to work with licensed processors on compliance and to arrange any returns to suppliers before Dec. 11. The Marijuana Herald notes that hemp drinks, gummies and many full-spectrum CBD products are likely to lose federal hemp status.

3 Charlotte's Web Says Some Full-Spectrum CBD Won't Meet New Hemp Definition; Medicare Program Uptake Limited

Dec. 11 is the federal effective date unless Congress acts. Watch whether other adult-use states issue similar guidance moving hemp products into the licensed channel. Catch up New Hemp THC Restrictions Take Effect Today in Illinois and Missouri, Disrupting Retail Sales

Charlotte's Web said in its quarterly report, filed Nov. 12, that adoption of a Medicare program letting eligible patients receive hemp products has been limited so far. The Marijuana Herald reports the CMS program, launched April 1, allows up to $500 a year per beneficiary, funded by participating healthcare organizations rather than Medicare. The company said certain full-spectrum products would no longer meet the federal hemp definition if the Dec. 11 changes take effect as scheduled, while broad-spectrum and isolate products are not expected to be similarly affected. The 10-Q shows Q3 revenue of $9.4 million, down 18.3% from $11.5 million, with gross margin improving to 46.9% from 38.9%. Net loss narrowed to $3.5 million from $5.8 million, and cash was $11.4 million at Sept. 30.

4 Cannabis-Funded, Trump-Linked PAC Backed 14 House Republicans; 13 Lost and One Race Is Uncalled

The company says it is evaluating reformulations, and the Herald reports it is advocating for legislation to preserve access to full-spectrum products. CMS says it will update product eligibility to match federal law.

Marijuana Moment reports that America First Agriculture Action, a PAC linked to President Trump, spent more than $4 million in marijuana industry money supporting Republican House incumbents. Trulieve, Curaleaf, Verano, Ascend Wellness and entities tied to Green Thumb and AYR together gave the PAC $11.5 million in June, the outlet says. Of the 14 Republicans it supported, 13 lost and the race of Rep. Nick Begich of Alaska was uncalled, according to the tally. The PAC's ads did not mention cannabis, Marijuana Moment reports. In all, cannabis businesses and industry-linked PACs have given at least $15.05 million to Trump-linked PACs, the outlet says.

5 New York Regulators Project $2 Billion in 2026 Sales, About a Third of Demand

Watch how operators approach federal lobbying with Democrats taking control of Congress in January. Catch up Democrats Won. What Changes for Cannabis Businesses and Investors?

New York's Office of Cannabis Management projects about $2 billion in licensed sales and $350 million in tax revenue for 2026, The Marijuana Herald reports, citing a presentation by Executive Director John Kagia and COO Patrick McKeage to North Carolina's Advisory Council on Cannabis. Officials estimate the state's total market at $6 billion to $7 billion a year, so the licensed market captures slightly less than a third of demand. By our math, the projection would be about 18% above 2025 sales of $1.69 billion. Prices have fallen sharply, with an eighth that cost $70 to $75 before legalization now around $35, according to the presentation. The state had 744 operating adult-use dispensaries and more than 2,350 licensed businesses as of late October.

6 Iowa Medical Cannabis Board Recommends Ending Patient Sales Tax and Renaming Program

Monthly sales data through year-end will test the $2 billion forecast. Watch pricing pressure as store counts keep rising.

Iowa's Medical Cannabidiol Board approved seven recommendations for its 2026 annual report, according to the board's Nov. 6 presentation and The Marijuana Herald. They include removing state sales tax from patient purchases and giving licensees the same state tax treatment as other businesses. The board would rename the law the Medical Cannabis Act and seek a federal exemption for the program, which the presentation notes could be addressed by federal rescheduling. It also recommends sharing purchase data with certifying providers and tighter oversight of telemedicine certifications, while reaffirming its opposition to raw flower. The Herald reports the vote was unanimous and that lawmakers have not enacted the sales tax exemption despite past recommendations.

7 Florida Nears 190 Million Grams of Flower Dispensed in 2026; Green Dragon Jumps to 74 Locations

The board's report is due to the legislature by Jan. 1, ahead of the 2027 session.

Florida's Office of Medical Marijuana Use weekly report dated Nov. 13 shows about 189.9 million grams of flower dispensed so far this year, The Marijuana Herald reports. Registered patients with active cards were 943,852, just below the Nov. 6 record. Dispensing locations rose to 791 from 789 a week earlier. Green Dragon, Vireo Growth's Florida brand, went from 41 to 74 listed locations over the week, while FLUENT, previously at 33, now shows none following the Nov. 9 acquisition of FLUENT's assets, the Herald reports. Trulieve accounts for about 35% of flower dispensed in the state and operates 171 locations, the Herald says.

8 Utah Lawmaker Drafts Interstate Medical Cannabis Compact Citing Schedule III

Watch weekly OMMU data for store-count shifts as recently acquired locations are rebranded, and for whether patient counts resume growth toward 950,000. Catch up Vireo Growth Q3 2026 Results: Revenue Jumps 177% to $254 Million, Adds 33 Florida Dispensaries

Utah Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, the House minority whip, is preparing an "Interstate Compact for Medical Cannabis" for the 2027 session, The Marijuana Herald reports. The bill, listed as in development on the legislature's website, would let Utah enter agreements with other states to extend its medical program across state lines. She tied the idea to the federal move of state-licensed medical marijuana to Schedule III. The Herald notes that DEA registrations remain tied to each business's state license, so interstate commerce would still need to comply with state and federal law. Full bill text has not been released.

9 IM Cannabis Q3 Revenue Drops to C$1.65 Million After Sale of German Unit

Watch for bill text before the 2027 session and whether other medical states pursue similar compacts. Catch up The DEA Is Drawing a Federal Line Through State-Legal Cannabis

IM Cannabis (IMCC) reported Q3 revenue of C$1.65 million, down about 67% from C$5.08 million a year earlier, in a release after the close on Nov. 13. It posted a gross loss of C$35,000 and a net loss of C$7.08 million, versus C$3.87 million a year earlier. The company sold its European operations, including German subsidiary Adjupharm, to Slil.com Holding on Sept. 29, and kept its Israeli medical cannabis business. The buyer paid a C$3 million advance and assumed liabilities of up to C$9.4 million, according to the release. It is also negotiating a definitive agreement, under a non-binding deal, to buy 51% of Space Defense Innovations, a Polish drone company.

California workplace testing: California's Department of Human Resources proposed dropping marijuana from random drug tests for certain corrections and parole officers while keeping reasonable-suspicion testing, The Marijuana Herald reports. Comments are due Dec. 28.

California's Department of Human Resources proposed dropping marijuana from random drug tests for certain corrections and parole officers while keeping reasonable-suspicion testing, The Marijuana Herald reports. Comments are due Dec. 28. Washington grower co-ops: Washington's Liquor and Cannabis Board has proposed rules letting up to three producers share tasks like drying, curing and packaging, mg Magazine reports. Comments are due Dec. 17, with adoption no earlier than Jan. 6, 2027.