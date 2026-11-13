FireStarter The cannabis business news that matters, before your first meeting No. 10 · Fri, Nov 13

Good morning. Ascend Wellness reported $130 million in third-quarter revenue and said it now operates 61 stores, while Planet 13 and Grown Rogue also posted results. In Washington, the first phase of the federal hemp ban is in force and the industry is pressing Congress for a regulatory alternative before the broader Dec. 11 deadline.

Statehouses stayed busy: Illinois regulators began enforcing the state's hemp THC cap, except against the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit, New Jersey extended hemp-drink sales to Dec. 11, and incoming governors in Kansas and Wisconsin said they back legalization. Senate appropriators also proposed keeping the long-running medical marijuana protections without the House's anti-rescheduling language.

1 Ascend Wellness posts $130 million Q3 and reaches 61 stores, ahead of year-end target

Ascend Wellness Holdings reported third-quarter net revenue of $130.0 million on Nov. 12, up 4.2% from $124.7 million a year earlier and up 3.1% from the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $31.1 million, a 23.9% margin, roughly flat year over year; the net loss was $28.0 million versus $25.8 million a year earlier. The company said it had 61 locations as of Nov. 12, above its year-end target of 60, and ended the quarter with $63.6 million in cash and net debt of $260.4 million. Stockholders approved a reverse stock split in August, which Ascend said it intends to use to support a potential U.S. exchange listing. It also announced a brand licensing deal with Atlantic Cultivation that could bring select products to Canada in the first quarter of 2027.

2 With hemp ban phase one in force, Congress weighs rival bills before Dec. 11

Ascend guided fourth-quarter revenue up 1% to 2% with an adjusted EBITDA margin consistent with Q3. A pending Massachusetts acquisition is awaiting regulatory approval. Catch up Ascend Wellness Q3 2026 Results: Revenue Reaches $130 Million, Retail Footprint Expands to 61 Stores

The first phase of the renewed federal hemp restrictions, covering cannabinoids the cannabis plant cannot naturally produce, took effect Nov. 12, and the push for a regulatory alternative is now focused on Congress, Marijuana Moment reports. The FDA is more than nine months late publishing a legally required cannabinoid list, which the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp said will settle which products are covered. The broader ban on most hemp THC products is set for Dec. 11. House bills from members of both parties would delay it, regulate and tax hemp drinks like alcohol, or allow sales to adults 21 and over. Sens. Tim Sheehy and Amy Klobuchar are expected to file a regulatory proposal, while Sen. Pete Ricketts wrote an op-ed urging colleagues not to delay the ban further, according to Marijuana Moment.

3 Senate bill keeps medical marijuana protections, drops House anti-rescheduling rider

Advocates want a regulatory framework attached to must-pass legislation before Dec. 11; Marijuana Moment says it is uncertain whether that will happen. Catch up “I’m Competing Against a Lab”: Wisconsin Hemp Farmer Warns Federal Changes Could End His Business

The Senate Appropriations Committee posted its fiscal 2027 Commerce, Justice, Science spending bill on Nov. 12, Marijuana Moment reports. Section 531 carries forward the rider, in law since 2014, that bars Justice Department funds from being used to stop states from implementing medical marijuana laws, with an updated list of covered states. The Senate text omits a House provision that would bar federal funds from being used to reschedule marijuana or remove it from the Controlled Substances Act schedules. It also omits a House section proposed in May on enhanced penalties for distribution near schools, playgrounds and public housing, and separately protects state hemp research programs. A companion homeland security report directs Customs and Border Protection to brief Congress on cannabis seizures from state-legal businesses within 120 days of enactment.

4 Illinois begins enforcing its 0.4mg hemp THC cap, except for lawsuit plaintiffs

The panel has not scheduled votes on the measures; differences with the House version would have to be resolved in final spending legislation. Catch up Democrats Won. What Changes for Cannabis Businesses and Investors?

Illinois regulators began enforcing rules on Nov. 12 that treat any consumable or topical product with more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container as cannabis, which only licensed dispensaries may sell, the Herald-Whig reports. The Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is leading enforcement and can issue cease-and-desist orders and civil penalties of up to $10,000 per offense, with each day of unauthorized sales counted separately; the Department of Revenue can issue citations of $1,000 to $3,000, the paper reports. The pause applies only to the federal lawsuit: state officials agreed not to enforce the law against the plaintiffs, the Illinois Healthy Alternatives Association and five businesses, and covered association members until the first hearing on Nov. 19, according to The Marijuana Herald and Ganjapreneur.

5 Planet 13 holds revenue at $23.1 million as gross margin climbs to 56.2%

U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold is scheduled to hear the plaintiffs' request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on Nov. 19, The Marijuana Herald reports. Catch up New Hemp THC Restrictions Take Effect Today in Illinois and Missouri, Disrupting Retail Sales

Planet 13 reported third-quarter revenue of $23.1 million on Nov. 12, down 0.8% from a year earlier and up 1.0% from the second quarter. Florida revenue rose 15.1% sequentially and 45% year over year, the company said. Gross margin was 56.2%, compared with 21.3% a year earlier, which the company attributed partly to exiting California wholesale and lower Nevada cultivation costs, and adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.2 million versus a $4.1 million loss. The net loss narrowed to $6.4 million from $44.0 million, which included a $29.8 million impairment. Planet 13 ended the quarter with $15.7 million in cash and restricted cash and did not host a call because of the pending merger.

6 Kansas Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher says she supports legalizing cannabis

Planet 13 stockholders vote on the all-stock merger with Vireo Growth at a special meeting on Dec. 10. Catch up Vireo’s Planet 13 Acquisition Heads Toward December Vote Following $254 Million Q3 Results

Democratic state Sen. Cindy Holscher won the Kansas governor's race after the Associated Press called it on Nov. 12, and her opponent, Senate President Ty Masterson, conceded, Marijuana Moment reports. Holscher said she supports legalization, citing polling she said shows 65% to 75% of Kansans agree, and pointed to dispensaries near the state's borders: "It's already here." She said the state is missing revenue that could fund special education and free school lunches, and that federal rescheduling has shifted some lawmakers' views. Kansas has no legal medical or adult-use program, and Republicans control the legislature.

7 Wisconsin's incoming governor and speaker put legalization on the 2027 agenda

Any bill would need to clear a Republican-led legislature; a medical cannabis bill passed the House in 2021 but died in the Senate, Marijuana Moment notes.

Wisconsin Gov.-elect David Crowley said legalizing marijuana could raise revenue to help offset federal Medicaid cuts and noted the state is losing sales to neighbors, Marijuana Moment reported on Nov. 12. Rep. Greta Neubauer, chosen by her colleagues to become the next Assembly speaker, called legalization "a priority for us" and said lawmakers hope to pass it in the coming year. Senate Majority Leader-elect Dianne Hesselbein said it is still to be determined whether legalization goes in the budget or a standalone bill.

8 New Jersey extends hemp-drink sales to Dec. 11 and ties the deadline to Congress

The legislature convenes in January; the first signal will be whether legalization appears in Crowley's budget proposal or as a separate bill.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed S4635 on Nov. 12, aligning New Jersey's hemp product and hemp beverage rules with federal law, according to the governor's office. The law lets licensed businesses overseen by the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Cannabis Regulatory Commission keep selling intoxicating hemp beverages until Dec. 11 instead of Nov. 13, and the date moves automatically if Congress delays the federal restrictions again, The Marijuana Herald reports. It passed the Senate 37-0 and the Assembly 75-2. Once federal limits apply, beverages above the federal THC limit generally must move through the state's licensed marijuana market.

9 Massachusetts advances testing rules, targets March 2027 for lounge applications

New Jersey's sales window now tracks Washington, so a further federal delay would extend it automatically.

The Cannabis Control Commission advanced draft testing regulations at its Nov. 12 meeting in Worcester, the agency said. The draft would require compliance testing before any business-to-business or retail sale, move to targeted microbial testing, have labs automatically retest initial failures before certifying results, eliminate the Standards Laboratory license, and require labels to show whether a product was remediated. The rules would take effect six months after promulgation, tentatively April 2027. Staff also presented a tentative timeline opening supplemental and hospitality social consumption applications in March 2027 and event organizer applications in June, The Marijuana Herald reports, with all three initially reserved for social equity and other priority applicants.

10 Grown Rogue grows Q3 revenue 29% to $11 million, led by New Jersey

Commissioners are expected to vote on final approval of the draft testing rules in December, with a broader public comment period on these and other regulatory updates opening in January. Catch up “Massachusetts Voters Have Chosen Common Sense”: Question 8 Defeated, Legal Cannabis Market Survives

Grown Rogue reported third-quarter revenue of $11.0 million on Nov. 12, up 29% from $8.5 million a year earlier, or 25% excluding Michigan wholesale excise tax. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $2.6 million from $1.5 million, a 23.3% margin. New Jersey revenue grew 44% to $4.9 million, while the company said pricing stayed highly competitive in Oregon and Michigan. The net loss was $8.9 million, including a $5.0 million loss on the acquisition of Rogue EBC, compared with net income of $1.6 million a year earlier. Cash rose to $16.6 million from $11.5 million at the end of June.

Arizona tax receipts tick up: Arizona collected $151.1 million in adult-use excise tax from January through October, about 2% above the same period of 2025, with October up more than 6% to $13.3 million, The Marijuana Herald reports, citing the state Department of Revenue.

Arizona collected $151.1 million in adult-use excise tax from January through October, about 2% above the same period of 2025, with October up more than 6% to $13.3 million, The Marijuana Herald reports, citing the state Department of Revenue. USDA refreshes its hemp cost survey: USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service plans to revise and extend its hemp production practices and costs study, and counted 4,010 hemp licensees as of September, The Marijuana Herald reports. Comments are due Jan. 11, 2027.