A cannabis business can be fully licensed by its state, serve registered medical patients and comply with local regulations—and still fail to satisfy the federal government’s requirements for operating within its new medical marijuana framework.

That contradiction is emerging as the Drug Enforcement Administration begins deciding which state-licensed cannabis businesses qualify for federal registration under Schedule III.

On October 30, the Department of Justice announced registrations for more than 900 medical marijuana dispensaries across Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

All seven states have medical cannabis programs without operational adult-use retail markets.

But the DEA’s registration process is exposing a different reality for operators in states where medical and recreational cannabis businesses operate under overlapping licensing systems.

The federal government is examining whether the state rules governing that company satisfy federal requirements intended to separate medical marijuana from activities that remain prohibited under federal law.

For businesses operating in mature cannabis markets, that distinction could affect access to federal registration, supply relationships and the economic benefits associated with Schedule III.

State Approval Is No Guarantee of Federal Registration

The Justice Department’s October announcement established an important limitation: a state cannabis license does not automatically qualify its holder for federal registration.

Each applicant must independently satisfy federal requirements, including the DEA’s pre-registration investigation, security and inventory controls, and obligations under international drug-control treaties.

The agency is also evaluating applications from manufacturers and distributors, which face additional requirements involving facility inspections, production controls and quotas.

The initial approvals reflect the narrower scope of the April 23 order issued by Attorney General Todd Blanche.

That order placed qualifying state-licensed medical marijuana activities under Schedule III controls. It did not authorize recreational marijuana or other cannabis activities outside its defined scope.

The broader federal rescheduling proceeding remains separate.

Consequently, a company operating legally under a state’s adult-use cannabis laws does not automatically qualify for the federal medical framework, even if it also serves medical patients.

That distinction becomes particularly consequential when a state issues licenses covering both activities.

Minnesota Exposes the Federal-State Conflict

One of the clearest examples involves Minneapolis-based In-Dispensary LLC.

The DEA issued an Order to Show Cause proposing to deny the company’s federal medical marijuana registration application. The Order is not a final adjudication. The applicant can contest the agency’s conclusions and pursue corrective measures.

According to a November 3 legal analysis by Foley Hoag attorneys, the agency identified three objections arising from Minnesota’s regulatory framework.

The first concerns Minnesota’s combined medical and adult-use licensing system.

Under state law, a business can receive authorization to serve both medical patients and recreational consumers through the same licensing structure.

The DEA argues that this arrangement does not provide adequate safeguards against marijuana intended for medical use being diverted into activities that remain federally prohibited.

In other words, the federal agency is questioning whether a state license that permits both medical and recreational activity can satisfy its definition of an eligible medical marijuana license.

The second objection involves Minnesota’s treatment of military veterans. The state allows certain veterans to establish eligibility for medical cannabis through self-certification rather than obtaining the practitioner documentation otherwise required.

The DEA argues that dispensing without the required written medical authorization conflicts with federal regulations and obligations under the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

The third objection concerns Minnesota’s allowance for certain artificially derived cannabinoids, which the agency considers outside the scope of the medical marijuana activities covered by the April order.

They are objections to features of the state regulatory system under which the business operates.

Can a Business Comply With State Law and Still Be Ineligible?

The Minnesota dispute illustrates a fundamental problem for operators attempting to reconcile state and federal cannabis rules.

State regulators determine which businesses may participate in their medical and recreational markets. The DEA separately determines whether those businesses satisfy the federal standards for registration.

Those two decisions can produce different outcomes.

A business may comply with every condition of its state license while operating under a framework the DEA considers insufficient for federal purposes.

The distinction is particularly important in states that have integrated medical and adult-use cannabis operations.

In some jurisdictions, businesses hold separate licenses for each activity. In others, medical and recreational operations are authorized through a unified system.

That difference could influence whether a company can separate its federally qualifying medical activities from recreational operations.

Jason Adelstone, an attorney with Harris Sliwoski, examined this issue in a November 6 analysis of the DEA’s timely applicant policy.

He noted that Minnesota’s combined licensing structure creates a particular challenge because an operator cannot simply surrender an adult-use license while retaining an independent medical license.

Operators in states with separate licenses may have more flexibility to reorganize their businesses.

Even then, the outcome depends on whether the DEA accepts the proposed separation and whether the resulting operation meets all applicable federal requirements.

A corrective action plan could potentially address some objections. But it remains uncertain whether the agency will accept restructuring as a sufficient remedy when the underlying concern involves state law.

That uncertainty introduces a new consideration into cannabis investment decisions: not only whether a state permits medical marijuana, but whether its licensing architecture allows individual operators to qualify for federal recognition.

The Conflict Extends Beyond Minnesota

Minnesota is not the only state where the DEA has challenged applications for federal medical cannabis registration. Proposed denials have also been reported in Illinois, California, Delaware, North Dakota, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

In Illinois, the dispute reportedly centers on licensing rules that allow medical and recreational cannabis activities under the same authorization, along with medical eligibility provisions for certain veterans.

California presents a different issue: whether documentation accepted under state medical cannabis laws satisfies federal requirements for written medical certification.

Federal Registration Could Create Uneven Economic Benefits

The implications extend beyond regulatory paperwork.

Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code generally prohibits ordinary business deductions for trafficking in substances classified under Schedule I or II of the Controlled Substances Act.

Qualifying marijuana activities covered by the April order are subject to Schedule III controls, potentially changing the federal tax treatment of businesses operating within that framework.

However, the relationship between federal registration, qualifying activities, and tax liability is not necessarily identical in every case.

A pending registration application does not, by itself, establish that a company is ineligible for particular deductions. Nor should a proposed denial be treated as a final tax determination.

Companies may need to assess which activities fall within the April order, how their operations are structured and what documentation supports their tax positions.

For multistate operators, that could create differences between subsidiaries or business units operating under different state licensing regimes.

Two companies selling similar medical cannabis products might face different regulatory and financial considerations because of how their respective states authorize those activities.

That is a potentially significant development for investors evaluating profitability, capital allocation and expansion strategies.

November 29 Brings the Conflict Into the Supply Chain

The federal-state divide also reaches the companies that supply medical dispensaries.

The DEA has instructed businesses that applied during the initial registration window, known as timely applicants, to establish compliant supply relationships by November 29.

Under the agency’s published guidance, federally registered businesses and qualifying timely applicants may conduct covered Schedule III medical marijuana transactions only with other eligible applicants or registrants.

That means a dispensary’s ability to participate in the federal framework depends partly on the status of its manufacturers and distributors.

A company awaiting approval must verify that its suppliers and customers qualify under the federal system.

According to a November 5 analysis by Vicente LLP attorneys Neil Willner and Meg Nash, that due diligence includes checking application confirmation records, registration certificates, and active state licenses.

The guidance also provides transitional treatment for certain inventory acquired before its issuance and limited exceptions involving laboratory testing.

Consequently, November 29 should not be interpreted as an automatic ban on all previously acquired inventory.

Nevertheless, the deadline introduces an additional layer of federal compliance into supply chains built around state licensing requirements.

An operator may now need to consider not only whether a supplier holds a valid state license, but whether that supplier qualifies to participate in the federal medical marijuana system.

The consequences could be particularly complicated in states where medical and adult-use products move through shared cultivation, manufacturing, or distribution infrastructure.

A New Competitive Divide Between Cannabis Markets

The first wave of federal registrations was concentrated in medical-only markets, including Florida, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Operators in states with combined medical and adult-use licensing systems face additional uncertainty, although that does not mean they are automatically ineligible. Businesses with separate licenses may have greater flexibility to meet federal requirements.

The distinction could affect registration eligibility, tax treatment, and supply relationships. It may also pressure states to reconsider licensing structures developed before federal medical cannabis recognition became possible.

Whether businesses can resolve these conflicts through operational changes, or whether state laws must change, remains uncertain.

The Next Phase of Cannabis Reform May Depend on Who Qualifies

The DEA’s initial registrations expose the limits of state cannabis legalization. Businesses operating legally under state law may still fail to meet federal requirements, with potential consequences for licensing, supply chains, and tax planning.

A proposed federal denial does not invalidate a state license, but state approval alone does not guarantee federal recognition.

The question now is whether businesses can adapt to Washington’s requirements—or whether states will need to change their cannabis laws.

The intersection of federal policy, state regulation, and cannabis investment will be central to discussions at IgniteIt’s Cannabis Capital & Policy Summit in Washington, D.C., on November 18, where operators, investors, and policymakers will examine the next phase of the industry’s regulatory and financial development.