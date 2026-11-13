Ascend Wellness Holdings (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH) reported $130 million in net revenue for the third quarter of 2026, a 4.2% increase from a year earlier, while expanding its retail network beyond its original year-end target.

The cannabis operator reported adjusted EBITDA of $31.1 million, a net loss of $28 million and positive operating cash flow of $5.4 million for the quarter ended September 30.

The results, released Thursday, reflect improving retail sales and gross margins despite continued pricing pressure across the company’s markets.

Retail Growth Drives Revenue Higher

Retail revenue reached $97.8 million, increasing 5.5% from the previous quarter and accounting for 75.2% of total revenue.

Wholesale revenue declined 3.6% sequentially to $32.2 million. The company attributed the decline primarily to a work stoppage at its Barry, Illinois, facility that affected July deliveries, along with lower wholesale pricing.

Ascend recorded approximately 1.7 million retail transactions during the quarter, an increase of 14.9% year-over-year and a company record.

New Jersey was a particularly strong market, with transactions across company and partner locations increasing 37% from a year earlier.

Ascend ended September with 56 retail locations and subsequently opened five additional dispensaries, bringing its network to 61 stores, including partner-owned and operated locations.

The expansion puts the company ahead of its target of 60 locations by the end of 2026.

“Our growth strategy continues to drive results across the business, and that momentum carried through a strong third quarter as we delivered on the goals we set,” CEO Sam Brill said in the earnings announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA Reaches $31.1 Million

Ascend reported gross profit of $53.1 million, equivalent to 40.8% of revenue, compared with $45.5 million and a 36.1% margin in the second quarter.

Adjusted gross margin improved to 48.4% from 46.2%, supported by a greater proportion of retail sales and improved operating leverage.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $31.1 million from $29.1 million in the previous quarter, with the adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 23.9%.

The company nevertheless reported a GAAP net loss of $28 million, compared with a loss of $25.8 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Ascend’s second-quarter net loss of $9.8 million had benefited from a one-time $14.8 million release of reserves associated with uncertain tax positions, complicating a direct sequential comparison.

Operating Cash Flow Turns Positive

Ascend generated $5.4 million in operating cash flow during the quarter, compared with $2 million used in operating activities during the same period last year.

That improvement came despite a $19.1 million semiannual interest payment made in July.

The company reported $2.7 million in free cash flow under its adjusted definition, which excludes certain new-store construction expenditures.

Ascend ended September with $63.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $260.4 million in net debt.

The company also recently secured approximately $11 million in mortgage financing backed by five properties in Illinois, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The loans carry an 8.5% annual interest rate and mature in October 2031.

Management said the financing will support further retail expansion and potential acquisitions.

Cannabis Brands Expand Beyond the U.S.

Alongside its domestic retail expansion, Ascend entered a licensing agreement with Atlantic Cultivation to introduce its High Wired and Ozone products in Canada during the first quarter of 2027.

The arrangement represents the company’s first international brand expansion and follows continued investment in its consumer packaged goods portfolio.

Ascend launched 103 new products during the third quarter and maintained its position as the second-largest brand house by sales and units across Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey combined, according to BDSA data cited by the company.

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter

Ascend expects fourth-quarter revenue to increase between 1% and 2% sequentially, implying approximately $131.3 million to $132.6 million in net revenue.

Management expects adjusted EBITDA margins to remain consistent with the third quarter and projects approximately $20 million in capital expenditures for the full year.

The company’s next phase of expansion will test whether a larger retail network can continue improving margins and cash generation in markets facing persistent price compression.

For cannabis operators and investors, the relationship between retail expansion, access to capital and sustainable profitability will remain central to the industry’s outlook heading into 2027. These questions will also be part of the conversation at IgniteIt’s Cannabis Capital & Policy Summit in Washington, D.C., on November 18, where industry leaders, investors and policymakers will examine the forces shaping the next phase of the U.S. cannabis market.