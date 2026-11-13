In the second part of an exclusive IgniteIt interview, Alex Mootz explains why chemically converted cannabinoids, uneven regulations, and a looming federal deadline threaten the agricultural business he spent years building.

For eight years, Wisconsin farmer Alex Mootz has been trying to make industrial hemp work as an American agricultural commodity. He has cultivated approximately 2,000 acres, developed harvesting methods that produce multiple revenue streams, and invested in machinery to process hemp grain and fiber.

But the biggest threat to his business may have little to do with farming.

“So now I’m not competing against another hemp farmer. I’m competing against a lab,” Mootz told IgniteIt in an exclusive interview.

The distinction is central to his frustration with the American hemp industry. Mootz believes that a crop legalized to create opportunities for farmers has instead helped establish a market in which chemical processors can capture much of the value from cannabinoids, including by converting non-intoxicating compounds into intoxicating products.

As IgniteIt previously reported, the revised federal framework introduces a total-THC standard and new restrictions on finished hemp-derived cannabinoid products, with different implementation dates for certain compounds. Those changes are already forcing operators to reassess inventory, distribution and the viability of existing business models.

Meanwhile, farmers who grow the plants face cultivation restrictions, limited commercial outlets and uncertainty about which parts of their harvest they can legally monetize.

“My business model is basically on December 11th, my business model ends,” he said, referring to changes in the federal definition of hemp that he believes threaten his ability to continue producing cannabinoid oil alongside industrial fiber.

His warning follows the agricultural and economic challenges explored in Part 1 of this interview, which examined his efforts to revive rural Wisconsin through hemp cultivation and processing.

The second part of his story concerns what happens when the laws governing that crop make its commercial future uncertain.

“I’m Competing Against a Lab”

Mootz does not oppose cannabinoids. In fact, they are essential to the economics of his operation.

His cultivation strategy relies on harvesting cannabinoid-rich material from the upper portions of the plant while preserving the stalks for industrial fiber. Revenue from the oil can absorb much of the cultivation expense, allowing the remaining fiber to compete more effectively with established raw materials.

He believes this approach could make hemp attractive to conventional farmers who otherwise struggle to generate sufficient returns from corn and soybeans.

But he argues that chemically converted cannabinoids have fundamentally changed the competitive environment.

“Right now, the entire hemp industry is basically being turned over to people who are taking my non-intoxicating cannabinoids and converting them into intoxicating ones,” he said.

Mootz described operators who, in his account, can obtain cannabinoid inputs without investing in American cultivation, then manufacture intoxicating products for the consumer market.

“In some instances, these people are completely bypassing the farmer entirely,” he said.

Chemical conversion can transform hemp-derived CBD into compounds such as delta-8 THC. For Mootz, the economic concern is that the higher-value stages of production can take place outside the farm, while growers remain responsible for land, equipment, labor, crop testing and agricultural risk.

New restrictions in Illinois and Missouri illustrate how lawmakers are drawing different boundaries around intoxicating hemp products, with consequences extending from retailers to farmers and processors.

The farmer must produce biomass, harvest it, and find a buyer. A laboratory can operate under a very different cost structure.

“Chemically converting them into other cannabinoids captures the margin,” Mootz argued.

He believes those profits could otherwise support investment in agricultural infrastructure, including the decortication facilities, grain-cleaning systems and regional processing centers that hemp farmers need to reach industrial markets.

His criticism is not that all cannabinoid processing should disappear. Rather, he wants a clearer distinction between compounds naturally produced by the plant and intoxicating substances manufactured through chemical conversion.

That distinction, he argues, should determine which products qualify for agricultural protections and which require a separate regulatory framework.

A Crop Is Not the Same as Its Manufactured Products

Mootz repeatedly returned to a comparison with other agricultural commodities.

Corn can be converted into ethanol, and potatoes can be distilled into vodka. But the raw crops and their manufactured products are not treated as interchangeable.

“You don’t go to a corn farmer’s silo and say that he is storing ethanol,” he said.

For Mootz, hemp should be treated similarly.

Farmers should be able to grow and market the plant, including its naturally occurring cannabinoids, while intoxicating products manufactured from those compounds should be subject to appropriate rules.

“Regulating intoxicating products that are made from the raw material needs regulations just like alcohol,” he said.

He sees a fundamental problem in extending the legal definition of hemp to products that have undergone significant chemical transformation.

“Trying to call everything downstream as hemp, which is what the commodity is, is not working. It never will work,” he argued.

His position differs from proposals that would limit industrial hemp to grain and fiber production while eliminating opportunities to monetize cannabinoids.

For a farmer who has designed an entire production system around multiple revenue streams, that has immediate financial consequences.

“There needs to be dual purposes for every acre. It needs to be two revenue streams,” he explained earlier in the interview.

Removing cannabinoids from the equation would leave him trying to compete directly with established fiber industries that have spent generations developing processing infrastructure, supply chains and markets for their byproducts.

Mootz believes that would make the transition to hemp financially unattractive for many conventional farmers.

The problem, in his view, is not the existence of cannabinoids. It is the failure to distinguish agricultural production from downstream manufacturing.

The December 11 Deadline

Mootz said the December 11 deadline threatens the cannabinoid revenue that supports his broader industrial operation.

His concern illustrates an important consequence of hemp regulation: restrictions designed to address intoxicating consumer products can also affect farmers whose business models depend on selling naturally occurring cannabinoids.

Mootz’s operation is not limited to smokable hemp or consumer cannabinoid products. It also involves grain cleaning, fiber harvesting, and plans for a processing facility that could serve surrounding agricultural communities.

Yet those industrial activities depend, at least in part, on the economics of his cannabinoid harvest.

He argues that lawmakers should distinguish between the raw agricultural commodity, naturally occurring cannabinoids, and chemically manufactured intoxicants rather than treating the entire supply chain as a single regulatory problem.

His preferred solution would preserve a commercial role for farmers while establishing clearer limits on the manufacture and sale of intoxicating derivatives.

That would not resolve every issue facing hemp agriculture. Processing costs, access to financing and uncertain industrial demand would remain significant obstacles.

But Mootz believes removing cannabinoid revenue before those markets mature could undermine the farms and facilities needed to develop the rest of the industry.

Wisconsin’s Two Hemp Economies

The contradictions become particularly visible in Wisconsin, where Mootz describes two very different commercial experiences.

On one side are farmers growing hemp under agricultural licensing and testing requirements.

On the other are retailers selling an assortment of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including intoxicating products manufactured through chemical conversion.

Mootz said smoke shops selling THC products have become familiar fixtures in communities where farmers face substantial restrictions on what they can grow and market.

“I’m not allowed to grow it, but they’re allowed to sell it,” he said, describing what he sees as an inconsistency in the state’s approach.

He pointed specifically to Wisconsin Statute 94.55 and its treatment of hemp and THC, arguing that the rules affecting cultivators and retailers create different commercial opportunities.

For Mootz, the underlying question is straightforward: if consumers are already buying cannabinoid products in Wisconsin, why should local farmers have so few opportunities to supply the raw materials?

His preferred approach is not simply to prohibit retail sales. He believes policymakers should create a regulated market in which Wisconsin farmers can participate.

“If you want to legalize it, then legalize it and then people like me will participate,” he said, recalling his message to state lawmakers.

He argues that a regulated system could connect existing consumer demand with local cultivation, processing and employment.

Under that model, money generated by cannabinoids could help finance the grain and fiber infrastructure he has struggled to establish.

Instead, he believes the current system rewards downstream operators while leaving agricultural producers exposed to the greatest financial risks.

Taking the Argument to Lawmakers

Mootz has attempted to bring those concerns directly to elected officials.

He described traveling to Washington, D.C., meeting with representatives and testifying in Wisconsin about the economic potential of hemp and the difficulties facing farmers.

He also said he invited lawmakers to visit his operation and see the machinery, equipment and processing infrastructure he has assembled.

One state lawmaker did visit, he recalled, and expressed surprise at how much his small team had accomplished without grant funding.

Mootz said he financed the operation through personal investment, loans backed by the Small Business Administration and arrangements with local banks.

His objective was partly to demonstrate that hemp could be financed like other agricultural commodities.

He wanted lenders to see that a hemp farmer could develop contracts, establish production capacity and qualify for operating capital in much the same way as a corn or soybean producer.

But his interactions with policymakers have also left him disillusioned, after bringing a banking executive to help explain the potential economic impact of the industry.

“When I testified, the head of the committee, the chair, he walked out. He didn’t even listen,” Mootz said.

Mootz also criticized what he sees as greater political attention to companies manufacturing cannabinoid consumer products than to farmers building agricultural infrastructure. He wants policymakers to evaluate hemp not only as a consumer-product category but also as an agricultural industry capable of supporting equipment suppliers, processors, lenders and rural communities.

The Farmer Left With the Risk

Mootz’s experience illustrates a larger tension in the development of the American hemp industry.

The 2018 Farm Bill created a legal pathway for hemp cultivation, but legalization did not automatically establish functioning markets for everything farmers could produce.

Industrial fiber requires nearby processing. Grain producers need buyers and access to established food and feed markets. Cannabinoid producers face a changing regulatory environment and competition from downstream manufacturers.

Farmers attempting to combine those markets must navigate all three.

The financial exposure extends beyond cultivation. IgniteIt’s reporting on Cheech & Chong’s preparations for the federal hemp deadline documented the prospect of unsellable inventory, retailer credits, and disrupted distribution arrangements. For agricultural producers such as Mootz, the same uncertainty threatens investments made much earlier in the supply chain.

Mootz has tried to address the problem by building infrastructure himself.

He acquired processing equipment, developed mechanized harvesting methods, and designed a facility capable of serving approximately 15,000 acres in his region.

Those investments reflect his conviction that hemp could become a practical rotational crop rather than a short-lived speculative opportunity.

But infrastructure has little value without sufficient demand and a business model capable of covering its costs.

For Mootz, naturally occurring cannabinoids were supposed to help bridge that gap.

The prospect of losing that revenue, while competing with manufacturers operating under different regulatory conditions, has left him questioning whether the system offers farmers a sustainable path forward.

“I’m one of the last guys standing, and I am standing on the edge,” he said.

His frustration is sharpened by the fact that he does not consider the agricultural problem unsolvable.

He believes farmers can grow the crop efficiently. He has demonstrated methods for harvesting multiple products from the same acreage. He has acquired equipment and identified potential industrial applications.

The remaining obstacles involve the commercial and regulatory systems surrounding the plant.

“What can we do with it? I don’t know. I want to find out, though. I want to build things,” he said.

That curiosity is what originally drew him into hemp farming.

Eight years later, it is also what makes the possibility of losing his business particularly difficult.

The question facing policymakers is whether the next chapter of American hemp regulation will preserve a place for the farmers who grow the crop—or leave them watching the industry develop without them. These questions will also be part of the conversation at IgniteIt’s Cannabis Capital & Policy Summit in Washington, D.C., on November 18, where industry leaders, investors and policymakers will examine the regulatory decisions shaping the future of American cannabis and hemp.