Cronos Q3 2026 Results: Revenue Jumps 75% to $63.5M, International Cannabis Sales Surge

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON; TSX: CRON) reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $63.5 million, up 75% year over year, driven by growth in Canada, Israel, and international medical cannabis markets, particularly Germany. The company also reported record gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, while expanding its European presence through the acquisition of Dutch cannabis operator CanAdelaar.

The results, released November 5, show continued growth across Cronos’ major markets and a significant improvement in operating profitability.

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Reach New Highs

Cronos reported third-quarter net revenue of $63.5 million, compared with $36.3 million a year earlier. Revenue increased 73% on a constant-currency basis.

Gross profit reached $32.3 million, up 76%, while gross margin improved slightly to 50.9% from 50.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 201% to $17.1 million, compared with $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.

GAAP net income, however, declined 37% to $17.8 million from $28.3 million. The company attributed the decrease primarily to lower other income, higher operating expenses, and a tax provision compared with a tax benefit a year earlier.

Operating expenses increased 23% to $23.3 million, reflecting higher spending associated with the company’s expanding business.

“Cronos organically achieved records across net revenue, gross profit, and Adjusted EBITDA for the second consecutive quarter,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO of Cronos.

Germany and Israel Drive International Expansion

International medical cannabis markets contributed significantly to the company’s growth.

Cronos reported its eleventh consecutive quarter of record revenue in Israel, where sales increased 33% year over year, or 19% on a constant-currency basis. Its PEACE NATURALS brand maintained its leading position in the Israeli medical cannabis market, according to company-referenced market data.

Outside Israel, international revenue increased 614% year over year, led by demand for cannabis flower, particularly in Germany.

Although that growth rate reflects expansion from a smaller base, it demonstrates the increasing contribution of international markets to Cronos’ business.

The company attributed its performance to stronger flower sales, higher average selling prices, and increased production efficiency.

Unlike Canadian recreational cannabis sales, revenue from Israel and certain other international markets is not subject to the same cannabis excise taxes. Cronos said the shift in its sales mix contributed to improved gross profitability.

Gorenstein said the company’s international business delivered another record revenue quarter, supported by strong demand in Germany.

Spinach Gains Market Share in Canada

Cronos also reported record Canadian revenue, supported by continued growth in its Spinach brand.

Spinach remained Canada’s second-largest cannabis brand overall, reaching 6.3% national market share during the quarter.

Canadian retail sales of Spinach products increased 41% year over year, compared with approximately 1% growth across the broader Canadian retail market.

The brand maintained the leading position in Canadian vape products for the third consecutive quarter, with 11.4% market share, and remained the country’s leading edibles brand for the ninth consecutive quarter.

Spinach also gained share in flower and pre-rolls, reaching 6.1% and 3.3%, respectively.

CanAdelaar Acquisition Expands European Presence

Following the quarter’s close, Cronos completed its acquisition of CanAdelaar B.V. on October 15, expanding its presence in the Netherlands.

CanAdelaar operates within the country’s regulated adult-use cannabis pilot program, commonly known as the Wietexperiment.

Mike Gorenstein

President and CEO of Cronos

Courtesy photo

The transaction gives Cronos a position in the Dutch adult-use market alongside its growing European medical cannabis business.

Former CanAdelaar CEO Christopher Martens was appointed General Manager of Cronos Netherlands.

“With the closing of the CanAdelaar acquisition in October 2026, we’ve established a leadership position in Europe’s largest adult-use cannabis market,” Gorenstein said.

The company has begun integrating the business, including transferring intellectual property and product expertise.

The acquisition also introduces new execution requirements. Cronos will need to integrate operations, navigate Dutch regulations and translate its existing product capabilities into commercial growth.

$841 Million Financial Position Supports Buybacks and Acquisitions

Cronos ended September with approximately $840.6 million in combined cash, restricted cash, short-term investments and non-current interest-bearing deposits.

Of that total, $411.2 million consisted of cash and cash equivalents. The remaining balance included investments, deposits and restricted cash.

The company generated $69.2 million in operating cash flow during the first nine months of 2026.

Cronos also continued returning capital to shareholders, repurchasing 3.2 million shares for $9.4 million during the third quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, share repurchases totaled 15.5 million shares for $42.3 million.

Management said its financial position provides flexibility to pursue acquisitions, invest in international expansion, and continue its repurchase program.

What Cronos’ Results Mean for Cannabis Investors

Cronos’ third-quarter performance highlights the growing importance of international markets to publicly traded cannabis companies.

Canada remains an important consumer market, but growth in Germany and Israel is contributing to revenue expansion and a more favorable sales mix.

The CanAdelaar acquisition adds exposure to the Netherlands’ developing regulated adult-use market, extending the company’s international strategy beyond medical cannabis. At the same time, operating expenses, taxes, and non-operating financial items continue to influence reported profitability. Its next challenge will be sustaining growth while integrating acquisitions and converting commercial momentum into durable earnings.

International expansion, capital allocation, compliance, and regulatory change will also be discussed at IgniteIt’s Capital & Policy Summit in Washington, D.C., on November 18, where cannabis executives, operators, investors, regulators, and policymakers will examine the industry’s evolving financial and regulatory landscape.