📅 The Ignacio Town Board will hold a work session on Monday, November 16, 2026, right after the 6:30 PM Town Board Special Meeting.

The work session will be in the Abel F. Atencio Community Room, 570 Goddard Avenue. Residents can also listen in remotely by Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/93200642057 or by phone at 346-248-7799 using Webinar ID 932 0064 2057.

This is a working meeting for Board members and staff. They will:

Hear presentations from organizations asking for 2027 funding support

Talk through the 2027 Town Budget

Review utility rate comparisons (how Ignacio’s rates stack up against others)

(how Ignacio’s rates stack up against others) Discuss the Ignacio Housing Needs Assessment

This meeting is not a public hearing. There will be no public comment period during the work session. Residents are welcome to observe in person or online to follow how the Board is thinking about next year’s funding, budget, utility costs, and housing needs, but speaking is limited to Board members, staff, and presenters.