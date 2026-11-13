The new guidelines suggest more frequent screening tests for men over 50, as well as an earlier start for men in specific at risk groups. Image credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) has updated its prostate cancer screening guidelines for the first time in 16 years. Chief among their new advice is the need for middle-aged men to seek more regular screening.

Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in men and is the second leading cause of cancer death in the US. According to the ACS, around 333, 830 men will be diagnosed with it this year, and over 36,000 will die from it.

What is prostate cancer?

The prostate is a small gland that sits just below the bladder and just in front of the rectum. Its role is to produce some of the fluid in semen. Sometimes, prostate cells can mutate or change, causing them to grow out of control to become tumors. There's no single cause for these mutations, but risk factors include aging, genetics and family history.

African-American men and men with family history of the disease are at higher risk of developing the cancer. It is believed that inherited gene mutations are a major factor in nearly 10 percent of prostate cancer cases. In some cases, lifestyle factors, such as smoking, obesity, and diet may play a role, but the link is currently unclear.

One of the challenges surrounding prostate cancer is its detection. Early development doesn’t typically present with any obvious signs or symptoms. Once symptoms do show up, they tend to include issues with urinating, including a slow or weak urine stream or the need to pee more frequently, especially at night.

In some instance, blood in urine or semen can be a sign of the cancer.

Another challenge is that many of these symptoms can also be caused by other conditions, which is why screening is so important, especially for men over 50.

So what's changed?

The ACS guidelines were last updated back in 2010, at a time when there was a lot more uncertainty about the long-term benefits or harms of prostate screening, especially blood tests (prostate-specific antigen (PSA)-based screening).

At the time, two large and significant studies – one produced in the US and one in Europe – reported conflicting findings over the benefits. This is largely because PSA testing has a high rate of false positives, resulting in people who sometimes don't have the cancer having to undergo invasive biopsies with potentially lasting side effects like incontinence.

This meant the ACS did not recommend any specific prostate cancer screening schedules; advocating instead for a shared decision-making process between patient and their healthcare providers.

However, over a decade’s worth of additional research has made this an outdated idea. The ACS now have stronger evidence that screening can lower the chances of dying from prostate cancer. As such, they are now recommending men in at-risk categories get screened with a PSA blood test every two years from 50 to 69.

They also advise that men in higher risk groups should get tested more frequently and earlier. Black men should begin testing at 45 and get tested annually from then on.

Men with a family history of prostate cancer – including in their fathers or brothers or sons before they were 65 – should do the same, the organization said. This is also the case for men with more than one first-degree relative diagnosed with the cancer before 65.

“For non-Black men with 1 first-degree relative who was diagnosed after age 65, the guideline recommends screening every 2 years from ages 45 to 69”, Dr. William Dahut, the American Cancer Society’s chief scientific officer has said in a statement.

“The updated guideline also includes a recommendation for secondary testing in most men with an elevated PSA, including an MRI and/or biomarker testing, to help determine whether a prostate biopsy is needed.”

Not all older men should be screened

The guidelines explain that, for men aged between 70 and 74, the decision to carry on with screening should be a personal one. This is because it is harder to balance the benefits and harms of treatment at this age.

Screening for men aged 75 or older is not recommended, nor for older men with a life expectancy of less than 10 years. The potential benefits of screening tend to diminish at this age while older men are more likely to be over-diagnosed, receive unneeded biopsies and experience complications.

Prostate cancer is highly survivable as long as it is caught early, so the new guidelines are designed to identify cases sooner, before the cancer spreads.

As with many cancers, raising awareness of the disease can go a long way to encouraging men to seek medical advice if they are worried. According to a 2019 study, only one-in-four men over the age of 50 even knew what the prostate does.

The results were concerning because the survey targeted men in the age group most likely to develop the cancer, as well as other prostate-related conditions.

The guidelines are published in the CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.