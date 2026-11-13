A full moon and meteors? Oh November, you're spoiling us! Image Credit: AstroStar/Shutterstock.com

What you'll discover in this article

The Leonid meteor shower will peak early next week. It will be the last major shower of November, although it should be a good one as the meteors reach speeds of over 70 kilometers per second.

The supermoon will peak a week later. This is the first supermoon since last January, with the Moon appearing up to 14 percent larger.

Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, and Venus will be visible in the sky (although not all of them at convenient hours).

There are a few nice things to see in the night sky this month.

Saturn and Neptune are still close in the sky following their opposition at the beginning of autumn. You can spot Saturn with the naked eye, but you’ll need a telescope for Neptune and Uranus, which will rise in the east.

Venus, instead, is currently the morning star, so you need to wake up pretty early to catch a glimpse. But there is another reason to wake up early or stay up late: meteors.

“In the sky this month, we're going to be able to see the Leonids, which is a meteor shower that is caused by debris from comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle,” Dr. Kate Minker from the Lowell Observatory told IFLScience.

“Meteor showers occur when an object has left a trail of debris in space and then Earth moves through that trail as part of its regular orbit.”

The Leonid meteor shower will peak on Tuesday, November 17, although it's not expected to be quite so spectacular this year as it reaches a peak of 15 meteors an hour. The best time to see it is before morning twilight when its radiant will be in the darkest part of the sky.

It will, however, be very easy to know if you have spotted a Leonid. They are the fastest meteors, reaching speeds of over 70 kilometers per second, due to the motion of the comet that left those dust pebbles behind. That is because it moves the opposite way compared to the planets.

The northern hemisphere will have the advantage of better views for this shower, but the southern will have the better weather.

Approaching the brightest full moon of the year

The Moon is not in a circular orbit around the Earth. This motion doesn’t match the phases, which means that you can have a full moon that is very close or very far away. While these changes are small, they are still noticeable.

“When we have a supermoon we have a full moon where it's also a little bit closer to us than usual,” Dr Minker told IFLScience.

"Supermoon" is not really a scientific term, but is mostly used in popular communication, with the definition being subject to different interpretations. Still, on November 24 the full Moon will occur when our natural satellite is within 90 percent of its closest approach.

“This full moon will not look radically different than the typical full moon that you see,” Dr Minker explained to us.

“Supermoons can happen a few times a year. When they occur, the Moon will appear slightly larger in diameter, between 10 and 14 percent, than you would normally see. It'll be a little bit brighter as well.”

A good excuse, as any, to go outside and look at the Moon then.

The December full Moon will also be a supermoon, and it will actually be even closer and brighter. More excitingly, it will even be a Christmas Eve moon!

Dr. Minker's expertise is not just on our Moon, but rather on the moons that form around asteroids, and we have a more distant event happening after the full Moon. On November 25, the Hera mission will finally reach the asteroid Didymos and its moon Dimorphos.

It will study how well we managed to push these two space rocks into another orbit.