Naming new types is not only scientifically important, but as the first officially named animal, historically important too. Image credit: Taina Litwak 2026, CC-BY_NC_ND

What you'll discover in this article

The first officially named animal actually predates Carl Linnaeus' work, from which we get the taxonomic naming system we use today.

The tiny spider was a world first, but the type specimen got lost over 160 years ago. A new one has been collected in Sweden as close as possible to the original location.

So how to select a new type specimen? "We chose an adult male because male spiders are usually more taxonomically definitive than females," study author Jonathan Coddington told IFLScience.

The first animal ever officially named has once more been given a physical representation after 168 years.

The animal in question is a species of orb-weaving spider known as Araneus angulatus, which was first formally described all the way back in 1757. Over the years since, however, the original specimen that was used in this description, known as the type, was lost.

Now scientists have used a modern spider collected on an island off the coast of Sweden and named it as the new type, or ‘neotype’, so that the species name is once more attached to a physical specimen.

“The most important reason [to name a new type] is that more than one valid scientific species is called A. angulatus,” explained Jonathan Coddington, study author and curator at the Smithsonian, to IFLScience.

“So, when one uses the name to communicate, nobody knows which species you are talking about. It is vitally important that scientific communication be accurate, and the type specimen system ensures that.”

The origins of names

The way in which scientists name species using two parts, such as Homo sapiens, can be traced back almost 300 years to the Swedish naturalist Carl Linnaeus.

After getting frustrated with how different people used different naming systems when discussing plants, Linnaeus sought to standardize the system, culminating in the publication of the book Systema Naturae in 1735.

But while Linnaeus initially spent his time concentrating only on plants, another naturalist was already turning his attention to animals.

Clerck's book Svenska Spindlar in which he described 66 new species of spiders predates Linnaeus by a year. Image credit: Coddington et al. 2026

Carl Alexander Clerck is thought to have been directly influenced by Linnaeus, after attending one of his lectures in 1739. Over the following years, Clerck started to collect spiders and began categorizing them himself, eventually publishing a monograph on Swedish arachnids called Svenska Spindlar in 1757.

It wouldn’t be until the following year that Linnaeus got around to updating his landmark publication Systema Naturae with animals. Seeing that Clerck had already classified 66 species of spiders using his system, Linnaeus saw no reason to change them and adopted many of the names.

It is this 10th edition of the book published in 1758 that is often regarded as the starting point for the modern naming system of animals. As the names for the spiders predate the publication by a year, that means that the rather unassuming A. angulatus was the first officially named animal in the world.

But what then happened to the specimens that Clerck collected and studied is something of a mystery.

“After his death in 1765, Clerck’s widow sold the collection to Peter Jonas Bergius, who later donated them to the Bergius Botanical Garden [in Stockholm],” explains Coddington. “They were last seen there in 1858 by Tamerlan Thorell.”

“When the collection was examined in 1965, Clerck’s type series of 3 A. angulatus were gone. Nobody knows how.”

Naming the world

Every named species is supposed to have a single specimen. This basically acts as a physical representation of that species, so that if anyone in the future thinks they may have found a new related species, it is possible to compare the two.

In reality, it is a little more complex than that. For example, males and females can look different from each other, in which case how does a scientist decide which specimen ‘represents’ the species as a whole? (spoiler alert: it is usually the male).

The spider A. angulatus is a fairly common species, but that caused something of a problem for the scientists. Image credit: goran_safarek/shutterstock.com

There is also an issue simply with the persistence of these original specimens through time. Not only can huge events such as war destroy these type specimens, as happened with the original Spinosaurus fossils, but simply the age of them can also be a problem as collections move and biological material breaks down.

In the case of the original spiders, it seems that they were victim of time. But that poses something of a problem.

“There are well more than 2 million described species, and each one ought to have a physical type specimen, because the physical type neatly defines the meaning of the name,” Coddington told IFLScience.

“For old names it can be difficult to know exactly which specimen in what museum is the type. In fact, designating a type for a new species only became mandatory in 1999.”

Not only does this mean the name A. angulatus was cut adrift from its physical representation, but it was also a matter of historical importance. This was, after all, the first officially named animal.

Naming a new type

Coddington and his colleagues wanted to set the record straight and attach the name once more to a specimen. But that then poses a problem: A. angulatus is a fairly common species found across much of Europe, so how do you decide which one becomes the new type?

Helpfully, the official rulebook that dictates how a species should be named has some pointers on this.

“The International Code on Zoological Nomenclature 75.3.6. requires evidence that the neotype came as nearly as practicable from the original type locality,” explains Coddington.

Basically, they needed fresh specimens that came from as close to the original location where Clerck first collected his specimens over 250 years ago.

“We specifically sought out Raul Vicente, a Swedish naturalist who knew where a population of A. angulatus lived. Raul collected eight animals, and we chose an adult male because male spiders are usually more taxonomically definitive than females.”

They have now published their work, once more attaching the name of the first animal to a specimen. But what about the other 65 spiders that Clerck named?

According to Coddington, it seems likely that they have also been lost. But as there is little ambiguity as to the species and their definitions, the need to assign neotypes to these is perhaps not as strong as it was for A. angulatus.

Maybe that is a job for the Linnaeus' of the future.

The new paper has been published in the journal Taxonomy.