There are some significant uncertainties with the latest study looking at the biological aging of teenagers. Image credit: Oksana Klymenko/shutterstock.com

If you were a teenager in 2020, you may feel the pandemic aged you – and a new study suggests your DNA might agree.

But before anyone panic-buys anti-aging cream for their 15-year-old, it's worth taking a deeper look at the research, including trying to understand what "biological age" even means in kids.

Advanced aging?

The study, published last week, followed just over 1,000 young German twins in three age groups: children around nine, teens around 15, and young adults in their mid-20s.

Researchers, led by Alicia Schowe at the Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry, collected the participants' saliva before the first lockdown and again in 2021–22. From these samples, the researchers read their "epigenome", which is the pattern of chemical tags on DNA that shifts as we age.

Different algorithms, known as epigenetic clocks, are used to turn that pattern into estimates of "biological" age or of a person's risk for a constellation of age-related conditions such as heart disease and cancer.

Three of the four clocks used in this study ticked faster than expected, leading the researchers to conclude the pandemic had an effect on young people's biological age.





Rather than focusing on the impact of COVID infection itself, the team looked instead at the pandemic's knock-on effects on aspects like isolation and stress. They report that the more a teen said the pandemic weighed on them, the steeper the rise observed in their pace of aging.

Adolescence, Schowe said in a statement, "may be a time period that is especially sensitive to the effects of stress."

Maybe not quite so straightforward

That said, there is a bit of a snag with this study and how confident we can be in what it found. The major limitation is that everyone who gave samples lived through COVID.

Without people who somehow managed to avoid the global pandemic to compare against, it's difficult to be sure the clocks aren't speeding up for some other reason that would have happened even in a world without the pandemic.

Using these clocks on saliva samples from kids also isn’t quite what they were designed for – two of the ones that reported faster aging were built using blood samples from middle-aged and older adults.

While this and earlier studies have shown the clocks still seem to work under these conditions, ticking upward as kids get older, they do seem to be a bit jumpier than they are in adults, which means there is something of a question mark over how much you can interpret changes as a sign of faster aging.

In an earlier study, a separate team at the University of Texas at Austin tracked children's epigenetic clocks over the same years, and unlike the new one, they did have a comparison group, albeit an imperfect one. Each kid gave two samples, with some kids giving both before COVID, while others gave one either side of it.

At first, the kids whose samples straddled the pandemic did seem to have aged faster on two of the clocks.

But the difference vanished once the researchers accounted for factors like puberty, family background and ethnicity – suggesting the "pandemic effect" had more to do with who the kids were and where they were in development, rather than with COVID itself.





There are also signs in the German data itself that pandemic stress doesn't explain everything. If the psychological effects of lockdown were driving the change, you might expect kids living under the strictest rules to age fastest, but that doesn't seem to have been the case.

"As with any observation, we wait to see it at least one more time before we take it too seriously," Dr Daniel Belsky at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health told IFLScience.

"In other words, this is definitely interesting. But I would like to see it replicated in an independent study before putting too much confidence in the finding. "

Further uncertainties

Still, some research has shown that these clocks do appear to pick up some important aspects of a child's environment.

In a randomized trial published in Nature Human Behaviour in September, low-income US mothers were given either $333 or $20 a month. By age four, kids in families getting more money had a slightly slower pace of aging.

If epigenetic clocks can reflect this aspect of a child's circumstances, it's reasonable to think a pandemic would be a big enough change to show up too. Plus, other studies have shown other indications of aging that support this hypothesis, such as thinning of the brain's cortical regions in teens that lived through the pandemic.

Still, those findings have some similar limitations, and further research is needed to unpick whether the differences we are seeing now are attributable to the pandemic, or simply to growing up.

We also don't know whether a teenager's epigenetic score says anything about their health in later life. So for now, a faster-ticking clock at 15 appears to be more of a curiosity.

"I think it’s certainly plausible that a period of prolonged psychological stress might alter the rate at which a person is aging," said Belsky.

"Whether that change persists after the stress subsides is a different question."

Schowe and her co-authors did not respond to a request to comment on this article.

The study is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.