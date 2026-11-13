Homo erectus made handaxes with embedded fossils and crystals at their center. Image credit: Tel Aviv University

Long before gift shops, postcards or commemorative mugs were a thing, ancient hominins may have collected their own relics and keepsakes. According to researchers at Tel Aviv University, this so-called “souvenir niche” appears to have emerged around half a million years ago, when Homo erectus and the earliest Neanderthals roamed Earth.

“The [archaeological] record shows systematic collection and retention of items curated beyond purely utilitarian needs, and this routine curation is what we call the “souvenir niche”,” writes the team.

Focusing specifically on sites in the Levant, they point to numerous examples of prehistoric collectibles, including colorful pebbles that have no obvious function but were continually stashed in places like Qesem Cave in Israel between 400,000 and 200,000 years ago.

In the nearby Sakhnin Valley, meanwhile, a human ancestor - likely Homo erectus - made handaxes out of rocks containing crystals and geodes. Such materials would have been particularly challenging to knap, and researchers have suggested they were selected because they were considered spiritually potent.

Further examples of ancient keepsakes include double-patinated flint tools from Revadim, Jaljulia, and Qesem Cave, that show signs of having been found and collected years after their original use.

Analyzing the surfaces of these utensils, the researchers suggest the prehistoric hominins who picked them up deliberately preserved their worn and oxidized appearance in order to maintain the objects’ “biographies.”

“Old” flint tools that were brought into Qesem Cave years after they had been used. Image credit: Barkai et al., Evolutionary Anthropology (2026)

“We propose that curated keepsakes functioned as portable external memory devices,” write the study authors. Essentially, their argument is that physical souvenirs helped our prehistoric ancestors anchor their memories to specific places, thus allowing them to keep an accurate record of their experiences within the landscape.

“Beyond cueing recall, they may have helped authenticate self-relevant past events by providing durable material traces... distinguishing experienced from imagined events,” continue the authors. In other words, collecting m ementos might have helped ancient hominins confirm the validity of their memories.

According to study author Ran Barkai, the reason this behavior took off around 500,000 years ago is because hunter-gatherers in the Levant began to experience new existential challenges at precisely that moment. To overcome these hurdles, hominins needed to develop new foraging strategies that required them to create new mental maps of their environment.





"The disappearance of large animals, particularly elephants, required early humans to develop new hunting methods and become familiar with hunting grounds inhabited by animals such as fallow deer and wild cattle,” said Barkai in a statement. “Objects taken from these places may have helped them maintain a personal connection with the places that would henceforth provide their livelihood."

And while conceding that this remains a speculative hypothesis, the researchers go on to suggest the accumulation of physical souvenirs may have eventually facilitated the emergence of autobiographical memory in humans.

"When early humans brought a colorful stone or an old tool they had found in the landscape back to their cave, that object may have helped them remember a significant event or encounter for the rest of their lives,” said study author Yoav Ram.

“In this way, keepsakes may have become a kind of 'external memory device,' supporting the evolution of brain mechanisms responsible for autobiographical memory, which is so characteristic of us as humans and so important in shaping our identity.”

At the same time, the researchers accept that our ancestors may have collected these items simply because they liked the way they looked. This idea has previously been suggested to explain the presence of marine fossils in a cave in Spain, where Neanderthal children are thought to have collected these mollusk casts for fun.

The study has been published in the journal Evolutionary Anthropology.