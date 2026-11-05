Escape Artist Octopuses Can Squeeze Through Impossibly Small Holes. Now, Scientists Have Figured Out How They Do It

That octopuses can get into almost anything makes them great inspiration for search and rescue robots. Image credit: Roger Millan / Shutterstock.com

What you'll discover in this article

Octopuses can squeeze through holes far smaller than their body size.

A new study established a key limitation in what decides if an octopus can fit through a hole, but that's not all.

The team was surprised to discover that octopuses employ two key strategies when squeezing through a small hole. “We had assumed there was a common strategy for this behavior," Dr Xin Wenci told IFLScience.

O ctopuses are the ultimate escape artists. They can squeeze their squishy bodies through seemingly impossible holes. It got scientists wondering how?

The great thing about being a scientist is that while most of us are left to wonder, you can actually find out. So, a team gathered up some octopuses and Perspex boxes and built the ultimate escape room.

Their participants included common octopuses (Octopus vulgaris) and Mayan octopuses (O. maya). The first step was to measure the distances between each octopus’s eyes.

I am used to [machines] following the commands I give. With animals, things are much less predictable. Dr Xin Wenci

Behind this part of their mantle sits a central nervous system stored within a casing. That makes it rigid, so along with the beak (which is made of chitin), it’s the only bit that won’t squish.

It was this data the team used to create the escape holes. Gaps slightly wider than the distance between an octopus’s eyes would be a comfortable escape route, and gaps slightly narrower would be a tighter squeeze.

Slippery subjects

Escape rooms built, it was time to put the octopuses to the test. But that’s not to say they made it easy.

“From a personal perspective, I realized how challenging it is to work with animals,” said first author Dr Xin Wenci, a Postdoctoral Associate at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) Centre, to IFLScience.

“I am an engineer and work with machines all the time, so I am used to them following the commands I give. With animals, things are much less predictable.”

With the aid of experienced biologists, the team was able to coax the octopuses through the holes. What they didn't expect, however, was the diversity of strategies they used to get through.

For bigger holes, the octopuses adopted a three-step strategy whereby they probed the gap, slipped some arms through with the mantle, and finally the last few arms. For tight squeezes, they adopted a four-step strategy in which they probed the gap, slipped through some arms, then the rest of the arms, and finally squeezed through the mantle.

Working with soft robotic engineers, you realise that there is so much more to how they manage to do this. Michael Kuba

“We had assumed there was a common strategy for this behavior: using their arms to push against the board and pull themselves through,” said Wenci.

“This change initially puzzled all of us. However, after thinking about it carefully, we felt that it made sense: the animals were still following the same general pattern, while the new strategy simply divided the process of pulling the body through into separate stages.”

Masterful mechanics

As study author Michael Kuba of the University of Naples told IFLScience, the study demonstrates how looking at animal behavior through a different lens can completely transform the way you see it.

“Regarding the squeezing, you always just think as a biologist that this is a minor question: How to squeeze your body into a crevice, through a hole or into a cave,” he said.

“But working with soft robotic engineers, you realise that there is so much more to how they manage to do this. They have several steps of the movement, and they have specific postures and body parts they use to move through a hole.”

So, why get bogged down in the minutiae? Would it not be more profitable to, oh, I don’t know, create a “Will It Fit?” YouTube channel to rival “Is It Cake?” Well, it turns out unpicking animal behaviors with a scientific eye can lead to discoveries that have surprisingly broad applications (hey, if it’s true for duck sex).

“We would like to see whether an octopus-like robot could overcome environmental constraints and enter spaces that are difficult to reach or would otherwise require a smaller body,” said Wenci.

“This could be especially useful for search-and-rescue and exploration robots.”

Different fields, powerful friendships

As for the collaboration between these two scientists, that in itself is a testament to how the sciences can buddy up and answer the same question in different ways.

“For biology it is the question to continue and investigate how much the animal must understand the body and its actions and positions to coordinate how you move through the hole,” said Kuba. “For the robotic people it is the inspiration and realisation how coordinated and active this movement is.”

Just when you think search and rescue can’t get any weirder than cyborg cockroaches, they bring out the octobots. Fair play, science. Fair play.

The study is published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.