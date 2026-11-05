Earth's Geological Record Is Missing Hundreds Of Millions Of Years. They May Have Been Erased By Ancient Continents

The Grand Canyon is one of the places where the Great Unconformity is present. Image credit: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock.com

Our planet is an active world, constantly changed by the processes in its interior and what happens on its surface. Still, the geological epochs can be seen in many places as a succession of layers. These are usually in sequential order, but in many places around the world, there are hundreds of millions of years missing.

This is known as the Great Unconformity. In many locales, rocks from the Cambrian period, dated to around 540 million years old, are found right on top of rocks that are over a billion years old. What has happened to the missing strata?

“Imagine a book where a huge section in the middle has been ripped out. The Great Unconformity is that gap in Earth’s story, with the narrative jumping from the early chapters straight to a much later part of the story. Our research suggests these pages weren’t lost by chance,” lead author Santosh Dhungana, from the University of Wollongong Australia, said in a statement.

The size of the Great Unconformity varies. It can be as short as 200 million years and longer than a billion years. It is found in Europe, Australia, Africa, and Asia, as well as North America, where it was first recognized by John Wesley Powell in the Grand Canyon in 1869.

Dhungana and his supervisor, Associate Professor Nicolas Flament, put forward the idea that it was a combination of deep motion and surface effects that caused this missing geology.

During the Neoproterozoic epoch, which lasted from 1 billion to 540 million years ago, deep currents in the mantle pushed several continents higher on the surface. These included continents such as Laurentia, Baltica, and North China that make up portions of modern continents: North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

As the ancient continents rose, erosion wore their surfaces down. Once they sank into the ocean and began accumulating sedimentary layers again, it was already the Cambrian period. The missing eons, lost to erosion.

“Sometimes what is missing can tell us more about the story of Earth than what we can see. A single, long period of uplift followed by a long period of sinking would have been the ideal recipe for removing the rock and preserving the worn surface,” Associate Professor Flament said.

“Many explanations for the Great Unconformity had been proposed, but few had been tested against how the Earth actually behaves over time. It is a thrill to be able to propose a solution to this geological puzzle.”

The work is not the last word on this puzzle, and there might be different mechanisms at play to explain why other regions experienced a lack of such layers. There are alternative scenarios, including the role played by the snowball Earth.

The study is published in Nature.