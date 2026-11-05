Critically Endangered Species Shouldn't Be Written Off, They Can Bounce Back If Given Enough Support

The Mauritius kestrel recovered from just four birds, thanks to the hardworking efforts of dedicated conservationists. Image Credit: © John Sterling via iNaturalist some rights reserved (CC-BY-NC)

How low can you go, before you can recover? That’s the question posed by a group of wildlife researchers, and no, they're not interested in which species can limbo the best, though if anyone does want to research that please let us know, they’re looking at species on the very brink of extinction with populations of 50 individuals or less.

The team investigated 147 bird and mammal species that had a population of below 50 individuals at any point since 1950. Of these 147 species, 141 were included in the study as they had been given sufficient time to recover, allowing the team to assess a reasonable outcome for each species.

As well as looking at the species themselves, the researchers looked at the conservation methods used to protect them, if any, and what had been done to mitigate the causes of the population decline in the first place.

The reason so many small populations fail is largely because of their vulnerability to environmental changes, as well as the risk of inbreeding, making them less genetically robust and more vulnerable to the spread of harmful mutations.

This has led some arguing that it makes more sense to divert funding and conservation plans to species with bigger populations and better hopes of success.

“For decades, conservation decisions have been influenced by the idea that once a population drops below a certain threshold, recovery is severely inhibited by smallness itself due to genetic or demographic factors,” lead author Dr Donal Smith at the Monash University School of Biological Sciences said in a statement.

However, many small populations have recovered following conservation efforts. One of the most famous examples, the Mauritius kestrel (Falco punctatus) had just 4 individuals left in 1974, but today boasts a still unstable, but growing, population of around 250 birds.

This remarkable success story is largely down to factors like invasive predator removal, supplementing nest sites and food, and direct interventions and breeding programmes designed to increase the population.

“Our work shows that population size alone shouldn't determine whether we give up on a species. When we actively tackle the external pressures driving their decline and directly support their numbers, small populations show a striking capability to recover,” said Dr Smith.

By using the IUCN Red List data the team compared population numbers for each species to see if there had been improvement, if the species had gone extinct, and which conservation measures had been used to try to improve the species numbers to a threshold of over 100 individuals.

They lumped the conservation strategies into two major categories: "direct action," which included things like predator control, habitat restoration, and translocation; and “indirect action,” which was more related to policy changes and public campaigns rather than working with the species itself.

Of the 141 species the team looked at, 80 species received some form of conservation attention, while 51 received direct action.

Area protection was the most common indirect measure, while efforts to tackle problematic species and pathogens were also widespread, addressing threats to 26 species. Habitat restoration was carried out for a further 19.

More targeted interventions were also used, with 18 species benefiting from additional food, nest boxes or canopy bridges. Other approaches involved directly managing populations, including captive breeding and care, and translocation, which were used for 33 and 35 species respectively.

So, how did the species fare? Of the 141, 39 went extinct, while 69 remain with populations below 100 individuals. The remaining 33 have managed to surpass that threshold. Remarkably, eight of these recovered from populations of just 20 individuals or fewer, including the Mauritius kestrel.

Seven species even recovered despite having no wild individuals left, surviving exclusively in captivity before conservation efforts helped turn their fortunes around. These included the black-footed ferret and the European bison.

The figures also suggest that no action or indirect action alone rarely resulted in recovery.

Of the 90 species that received no direct intervention, just two recovered to populations of more than 100 individuals, while 33 went extinct. By contrast, combining efforts to tackle the threats driving population declines with direct population management appeared to offer the best chance of success.

One striking example is the Lord Howe woodhen, whose population climbed from just 23 birds in the late 1970s to more than 1,600 following conservation intervention.

“Abandoning critically endangered species because their numbers look too low is a mistake,” co-author Professor Rohan Clarke said. “While genetic risks are real, our history shows that human intervention works. Investing in active, science-backed management isn't futile, rather it’s the very thing that saves a species from disappearing forever.”

The paper is published in Proceedings Of The Royal Society B.