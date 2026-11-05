Is It Better Stand Up Or Sit Down To Pee? Let's Talk About Raw Firepower For A Moment

If you have to stand, be sure to mop up after yourself. Yes I am talking to my own kids specifically. Image credit: sdf_qwe/shutterstock.com

Since man could stand on two feet, he has asked the question: is it better to stand up or sit down to pee? While we are not going to solve such an ancient debate in one article, a new study has taken a look at the matter, focusing on how much urine gets voided and the hot topic of flow rates.

Whether you stand or sit to pee does appear to be a bit of a cultural thing, with numbers varying fairly wildly country by country. There isn't much data on the topic (why would there be?) but a YouGov survey found that just 10 percent of men in the US said that they would sit down to pee every time, vs. Germany's whopping 40 percent.

Not to pit Germany's toilet manners against the US twice, but just 10 percent of Germans said that they would never wee whilst standing up (and risk splash zones) whilst in the US (aka Splash City) 30 percent of men said they never sit down to pee if they are not also taking a poop.

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Scientists have looked into the topic, with interest of course being medical, and focusing in on males with enlarged prostates. One study, for example, found that patients with Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS) were able to achieve a better flow when they made the time to sit down.

"We conclude that the sitting posture is the best position for men with urination problems, e.g. due to an enlarged prostate to urinate in, whereas no difference was found in healthy men," the authors wrote in their study. "This is clinically important, because residual urine may result in complications such as cystitis and bladder stones."

However, there has been little in the way of studies on healthy individuals. A new small study aimed to address that, in part to see whether posture could affect the results of uroflow tests, used by doctors in their various diagnoses.

Recruiting 52 healthy male volunteers, the team simply assigned them to a sitting or standing group in a randomized study, and took a look at their flow rates, time to achieve their maximum flow rates, and the volume of urine that they expelled.

"In healthy men, voiding posture did not significantly modify the maximum urinary flow rate or voided volume," the team concluded.

"The sitting position was associated with a shorter time to maximum flow, a small difference that is unlikely to be clinically meaningful and was partly dependent on a single outlier."

In other words, there doesn't appear to be much of a difference in this small study, other than a small difference in time to maximum flow that was partly due to one guy in the experiment who achieved maximum flow exceptionally quickly whilst in the sitting position.

The team stresses that this study was aimed at assessing whether clinicians should advise men to adopt a certain position whilst conducting flow tests, and does not support general recommendations for men to change their posture whilst peeing.

So, medically speaking, it doesn't really matter which position you adopt as long as you are healthy. Though, given the splashback involved in standing up, for others around you would it really kill you to sit down once in a while?

The study is published in Neurourology and Urodynamics.