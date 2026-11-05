Volunteers Took Cold Showers For A 12-Week Experiment, And The Results Make Us Want To Give It A Try

Cold showers aren't that bad, once you get used to them. Image credit: Prostock-studio/shutterstock.com

Cold showers aren't the most tempting way to get clean, featuring only slightly above a cold bath in terms of appeal. But according to a new study, as well as older findings, it may be worth a try if you can manage it.

First of all, there are obvious benefits to your budget if you do opt to take a cold shower, given that you aren't expending energy to heat it up. And yet taking a cold shower, for many, is something that only happens when your boiler breaks or the kids won't stop playing with the hot taps.

In new research from the University of Basel in Switzerland, which has yet to be peer reviewed, researchers were exploring what might prompt people to take low-effort options of reducing their impact on the environment, and they focused on taking cold showers for the experiment.

The experiment

The team recruited 719 participants between the ages of 18 and 65 who were in good health and weren't previously taking cold showers of their own volition. They then asked the volunteers to take as cold of a shower as their plumbing situation would allow for a 12-week period.

The researchers found that quite a few participants dropped out during the initial two weeks of the study, but after that the dropout rate significantly declined.

"Our primary findings demonstrate that participants who take cold showers over the course of 12 weeks experience a significant reduction in illness days and sickness absence," the team explains in their paper.

"Importantly, and contrary to widespread belief, participants who took cold showers were able to maintain this behavior throughout the study duration of 12 weeks."

The team found that participants in the cold shower group took 31 percent fewer days off work due to illness overall than those in the control group who maintained normal showering.

As well as this, participants in the cold shower group saw a 26 percent reduction in reported illness days (where they were ill, but might not necessarily take the day off work).

Though less significant, the volunteers taking cold showers also saw improvements in their self-reported physical and mental wellbeing, being assessed via a questionnaire.

This study was more designed towards seeing how we can prompt people to change their behavior, and not as an assessment of showering on people's health overall. Nevertheless, its results are in line with previous findings.

For example, a larger study involving 3,018 participants in the Netherlands found a 29 percent reduction in sickness absence in the volunteers assigned to be in the cold shower group.

Though this study found no significant reduction in the number of days people reported being sick, they put this down to the intensity of symptoms being reduced, meaning that the participants were able to cope without taking time off work.

Significantly for this new study, that older study also found that people might be willing to stick to their new cold-shower regimen.

"Even though the vast majority of participants reported a variable degree of discomfort during cold exposure, the fact that 91% of participants reported the will to continue such routine (and 64% actually did) is perhaps the most indicative of any health or work benefit," the team explained in their paper.

"The most commonly reported beneficial effect was an increase in perceived energy levels (including many reported comparisons to the effect of caffeine)."

Huge impact

The new study supports the idea that people can be convinced to stick with such a change if it is framed in the right way, having a benefit for themselves as well as the environment.

Over the new 12-week study, the researchers estimated that participants reduced their CO 2 emissions by a surprising and slightly alarming 15 kilograms (33 pounds) per person, roughly equivalent of the emissions spent driving 100 kilometers (62 miles).

The calculation assumed that a typical five-minute shower uses 45 litres of water, which would otherwise need to be heated from 15°C to 40°C.

"When people see a personal benefit from changing their behavior and don't feel that they're giving something up or missing out, they're more motivated to stick with it," Dr Lena Glaser, lead author on the study, explained in a statement, adding "we need a more empathetic approach if we want people to change their behavior."

As such, it might be worth having a try, but don't kick yourself too much if you can't face a cold one every day of the week.

"If we force ourselves to give up every comfort and pleasure, it will eventually take a toll on our well-being and mental health. And getting sick doesn't help the environment either," Glaser said, adding:

"The water doesn't have to be equally cold every day. We don't feel equally brave every day, and that's okay."

Of course, the truly environmental folk amongst you may want to think about going to the toilet in there as well, but one step at a time.

The pre-print paper is posted to the University of Basel website.