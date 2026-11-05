Iron Age Barbarian King Who Triggered Roman Invasion Of Britain Was Actually A Woman, Historian Argues

Roman coins featuring the name Verica depict a female warrior on horseback. Image credit: Chris Rudd Ltd

The Roman invasion of Britain in 43 CE may never have happened without the input of a tribal ruler who convinced the emperor to send his troops across the Channel. Mistakenly named as Berikos by some Roman historians, this Barbarian king was in fact called Verica, and was among the most powerful women in Iron Age Britain.

In a new book about Verica’s arch-rival and usurper Caratacus, Dr Miles Russell from Bournemouth University clears up the misunderstanding and outlines the central role that Verica played in Rome’s conquest of its northernmost territory.

Beginning with the account provided by historian Cassius Dio more than a century after the invasion, Russell explains that the correct name probably got lost in translation, and was erroneously converted to the masculine form Berikos when Dio penned his narrative in Greek.

Describing the figure as a fugitive ruler from Britain who arrived in Rome after being “driven out of the island as a result of an uprising”, Dio’s account matches that of a king named Verica whose name appears on Iron Age coins in southern England, and who was deposed by Caratacus in 40 CE. Accepted into the court of Emperor Claudius, Verica is then credited with convincing him to invade Britain and remove Caratacus from power.

Leader of the Atrebates tribe, Verica was an ally of Rome and used the title “Rex” on her coinage to indicate that her royal authority was bestowed and recognised by the Emperor. Her coins also bear the inscription “COM F”, indicating direct descent from Commios, who had previously been appointed king of the Atrebates by Julius Caesar.

In his book, Russell explains that “the COM F statement could just as easily stand for ‘Commios filiae’ (or daughter of Commios), as ‘Commios filus’ (son of).” Likewise, the term “Rex” is nongender specific, and could refer to either a female ruler or a male one.

“Verica is assumed to have been male because of the patriarchal mindset of 19th century, classical historians,” said Russell in a statement. “Verica was not only critical to the special relationship between Britain and Rome in the early first century [CE] but was indisputably female.”

Proof of her sex comes not only from the female configuration of her name, but also from the imagery on her coins, which depict a bare-breasted woman on horseback. In contrast, Russell writes that coins minted under the rule of Caratacus portray a muscular male rider.

However, not all scholars are in agreement with this assessment. Speaking to The Guardian, Iron Age archaeologist Dr Daphne Nash Briggs said that some coins bearing Verica's name appear to show a male character, complete with Adam's apple in some depictions. Professor Roger Tomlin, meanwhile, says that there's little evidence to suggest the Romans used the term Rex to refer to female rulers.

According to Dio’s account, Claudius’s nephew Caligula relied on intelligence provided by Verica when drawing up plans for the invasion. The Roman task force in Britain was then headed up by Aulus Plautius, who benefited from continued on-the-ground support from Verica once on the island.

Artist's impression of Verica wearing Iron Age clothing, with Roman-style jewelry and haircut. Image credit: Miles Russell and Macsen Russell

“Dio was saying that the campaign was undertaken solely because of the whisperings of a barbarian femme fatale,” said Russell. “Verica’s role was rather more central to the British expedition. Having her onboard ensured the project was a success as she provided tactical information and support on the ground.”

As it happened, the Roman invasion was met with surprisingly little military resistance in Britain, allowing Plautius to negotiate with Caratacus and secure his surrender and exile.

Russell suggests that this lack of opposition may have partly resulted from Caratacus’s belief that Claudius wouldn’t dare invade - and it’s highly possible that without the assistance of Verica, he wouldn’t have.

“Had she not been deposed, fleeing to Claudius for military support, Rome may never have invaded Britain in the first place,” he said.

Russell’s research is presented in the upcoming book Caratacus: Great King of Britain.