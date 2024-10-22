IFLScience
Asteroid Twice Manhattan's Length Hitting Earth 3.26 Billion Years Ago Triggered Tsunami And Helped Life
By Dr. Alfredo Carpineti,1 days ago
Comments / 26
Add a Comment
Troy
16h ago
Bermuda Bryson
20h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com12 days ago
The Sacramento Bee5 days ago
InspireMore13 hours ago
Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
Business Times15 days ago
The US Sun2 days ago
Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
People2 days ago
24/7 Wall St.22 hours ago
Meghan Markle Shocked to Learn She’s Not the ‘Star of the Show’ after Embracing Her Role as a Princess, Expert Claims
menzmag.com2 days ago
American Songwriter1 day ago
Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
HOLAUSA5 days ago
Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Offers $100 Million Cash to Buy Iconic Playboy Brand: 'My Family's Legacy' (Exclusive)
People2 days ago
IFLScience6 days ago
At least 21 killed after 'earthquake-like sounds' awaken residents in the night: 'I thought it was an earthquake'
thecooldown.com14 hours ago
Daily Mail14 hours ago
The Associated Press1 day ago
Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
The Independent1 day ago
Woman Wears Tampon for 8 Hours at Friend's Wedding, Gets Toxic Shock Syndrome: 'Scary and Dangerous Situation'
People1 day ago
Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
New York Post2 days ago
Teenager took his own life after falling in love with AI chatbot. Now his devastated mom is suing the creators
the-independent.com12 hours ago
43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
Dayton Daily Mag5 days ago
IFLScience2 days ago
'Cranky' Katy Perry 'Begging American Idol' Bosses To Give Her Back Her Seat After $15M Mansion Hit By Flood — and Career Tanks
RadarOnline2 days ago
News Wave13 hours ago
Daily Mail1 day ago
Newlywed mother of 4 died after her sister-in-law’s boyfriend, who blamed her for his relationship’s ups and downs, broke into her home and shot her before turning the gun on himself
Dayton Daily Mag11 days ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
Chrissie Massey13 hours ago
IFLScience2 days ago
Irish Star1 day ago
dailygalaxy.com11 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.