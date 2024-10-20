Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IFLScience

    Diamond Dust Could Help Cool The Planet And Avoid Catastrophe

    By Rosie McCall,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zv1ja_0wEPrjci00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSVBY_0wEPrjci00
    Ejecting 5 million tons of diamond particles could reduce global temperatures by 1.6°C, scientists say. Image Credit: Apollo51x/Shutterstock.com

    Could diamond dust help solve climate change? The precious rock might not be the first thing to cross your mind when you think of climate change but researchers have come up with an innovative way to reverse global warming , at least in theory.

    The plan would involve ejecting 5 million tons of diamond particles into the atmosphere. If all went to plan, this could reduce global temperatures by 1.6°C –a significant number, especially considering that the world may have already exceeded the 1.5°C warming threshold established by the Paris Agreement .

    Geoengineering is a controversial area of research that seeks to mitigate the effects of climate change and global warming by manipulating normal environmental processes. The study involves a particular type of geoengineering called stratospheric aerosol injection.

    Stratospheric aerosol injection involves sending vast numbers of tiny particles or aerosols into the stratosphere–the second layer of the atmosphere–in order to deflect the sun’s light and create a cooling effect that either slows down or reverses global warming. Typically, stratospheric aerosol injection involves sulfur particles. But this can come with its own set of climate-related risks. Indeed, injecting sulfur particles into the air could have the opposite effect than intended and trigger stratospheric warming.

    So, if sulfur particles are problematic, are there any suitable alternatives? To find out, researchers developed a 3D climate model to simulate how aerosols made up of different materials react in the atmosphere. This included aerosols made of aluminum, calcite, silicon carbide, anatase and rutile as well as diamond and sulfur dioxide.

    The model was programmed to consider different factors, such as how good each material is at absorbing or reflecting heat. It also looked at how long they spend in the atmosphere (a process called sedimentation) and their tendency (or not) to stick together over time (a process called coagulation). Ideally, aerosols would leave the atmosphere slowly (keeping the planet cooler for longer) and avoid clumping together (as this causes warming by trapping heat).

    Sulfur dioxide fared the worst and diamond came up top. Over a simulated 45 years, aerosols made of diamond proved to be the best at reflecting solar radiation.

    What’s the hitch? To put it simply, one of the biggest obstacles is cost. According to Science , Vattioni says 1.6°C would require 5 million tons of diamond particles every year, which would cost close to $200 trillion before the end of the 21st century. To put that into perspective, World Bank data shows total GDP for the entire world was $105.44 trillion in 2023. So finances is no small barrier.

    What’s more, the researchers themselves say it is still to be seen if it is even feasible to send solid particles into the atmosphere without causing coagulation. Sulfur dioxide was the only non-solid tested.

    “I do think that it’s interesting to explore these other materials,” Douglas MacMartin, an engineer at Cornell University, told Science . “But if you ask me today what’s going to get deployed, it’s gonna be sulfate.”

    This study is published in Geophysical Research Letters .

    This article was first published on IFLScience: Diamond Dust Could Help Cool The Planet And Avoid Catastrophe .  For more interesting science content, check out our latest stories .  Never miss a story by subscribing to our science newsletter here .
    Comments / 42
    Add a Comment
    Fogleg Horndog
    6h ago
    Bullshit. Never happen.
    James Dye
    7h ago
    Dumb - next
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What Happens In The Deep Ocean?
    IFLScience3 days ago
    When Earth Endured Two Million Years Of Rain: The Carnian Pluvial Event
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Mysterious 165-Million-Year-Old Minerals Found on Easter Island Defy Plate Tectonics
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    5 Zodiac Signs That Will Receive Good News in the Coming Days
    Ada E.2 days ago
    What Happens During A Magnetic Pole Reversal?
    IFLScience3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Toxicology Tests Reveal Liam Payne Was High on Killer Cocktail of Crack, 'Pink Cocaine' and More Before Balcony Death Plunge — As Singer's Devastated Dad Refuses to Leave Side of His Boy's Body
    RadarOnline18 hours ago
    16-Million-Year-Old Sawfly Fossil Is First-Of-Its-Kind Ever Discovered
    IFLScience18 hours ago
    What Is The Oldest Continuously Inhabited City In The World?
    IFLScience18 hours ago
    Should Daylight Saving Time Be Abolished?
    IFLScience18 hours ago
    Why Do We Bury People In Coffins And Not Just In The Ground?
    IFLScience20 hours ago
    IFLScience We Have Questions: What's It Like Working In A Human Tissue Bank?
    IFLScience1 day ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Are Tough Nuts to Crack
    Astro Harmony5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Watch "World's Most Advanced Humanoid Robot" Have A Conversation With New Buddy Azi
    IFLScience12 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    El Niño and La Niña May Have Affected Weather For At Least 250 Million Years
    IFLScience15 hours ago
    As The Sun Officially Hits Solar Maximum, We Are Studying Our Star Like Never Before
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Proposed Spacecraft To Chase Moon's Shadow To See One Eclipse Per Lunar Month
    IFLScience17 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Biotin Supplements: Beauty Essential Or A Load Of Bunk?
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy