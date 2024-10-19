IFLScience
Mysterious Origins Of Uruguay's World-Famous Amethyst Deposits Uncovered
By Rosie McCall,2 days ago
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
Annie M. Hertel
1d ago
Painted Squirrel
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice4 days ago
IFLScience4 hours ago
IFLScience4 hours ago
IFLScience4 hours ago
Appalachian Thymes10 days ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
M Henderson17 days ago
IFLScience4 hours ago
How archaeologists hunting Noah’s Ark made incredible discovery at boat-shaped mound dating back to biblical times
The US Sun2 days ago
Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
shefinds9 days ago
IFLScience4 days ago
Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
The Independent4 days ago
IFLScience2 days ago
IFLScience3 days ago
Road workers in Chartres discovered a HUGE World War II relic that was right under their feet all along
War History Online3 days ago
IFLScience3 hours ago
thenerdstash.com1 day ago
Distractify1 day ago
Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
Daily Mail7 days ago
IFLScience6 hours ago
The third nuclear bomb that was supposed to be dropped on Japan ended up killing two American physicists
War History Online2 days ago
Canadian hunter killed, made a meal of a goose that students were tracking for school project: ‘It tasted good’
New York Post3 days ago
The Independent3 days ago
Interesting Engineering1 day ago
thenerdstash.com2 days ago
Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
The Guardian5 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.