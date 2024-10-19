Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IFLScience

    What Happens In The Deep Ocean?

    By Holly Large,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igjcA_0wDNlkHs00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTgut_0wDNlkHs00
    It's the place where nightmares like the frilled shark are made. Image credit: Citron via Wikimedia Commons ( CC BY-SA 3.0 )

    It’s dark, cold, and wet. No, we’re not talking about your winter commute to work, but the depths of the ocean – and while we might know the route to the office like the back of our hand, there’s still plenty to find out about the deep sea.

    Hydrothermal vents

    The deep ocean is a busy place when it comes to chemistry, particularly in the case of the hydrothermal vents that litter the sea floor.

    Hydrothermal vents are a bit like the hot springs you see in places such as Yellowstone , but are instead found at the bottom of the ocean. They’re usually found in places where tectonic plates are on the move, creating fissures in the oceanic crust.

    Seawater is able to get into these cracks and picks up materials and minerals within the crust – but it also gets heated up by the super-hot mantle below, which sends the water shooting back out of the sea floor. There, colder water causes the minerals that were picked up to precipitate, and they settle into the chimney structures that we characterize with these vents.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJxRc_0wDNlkHs00
    A 12-meter (39-foot) tall hydrothermal vent in the Pacific Ocean. Image credit: Lucas Kavanagh, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution


    This activity is thought to potentially hold the key to understanding how life on Earth began. Evidence of microbial life around hydrothermal vents has been found dating back as far as 3.42 billion years ago and even today, researchers have found evidence of tiny inorganic structures that appear to be converting energy in a life-like process .

    That doesn’t mean for sure that hydrothermal vents in the ocean deep are the source of life as we know it, but it certainly helps us along in figuring out what was.

    Creatures of the deep

    Microbes are one thing, but it would be easy to assume that nothing bigger could possibly live in the deepest parts of the ocean – it’s cold, dark, and if you happened to accidentally teleport there, the pressure would crush you to death before you’d even realized you were there.

    But, as Dr Ian Malcom once wisely said, life… uh, finds a way, and there’s no better illustration of that than the creatures that live down in the Mariana Trench , the deepest oceanic trench on the planet.

    To thrive down here, life has had to get a little creative with the blueprints and by that, we mean the organisms that live in the trench usually look pretty damn bizarre. Take black seadevils ( Melanocetus ), for example, the source of inspiration for that scary scene in Finding Nemo . They feature a large, gaping mouth lined with barbed, fang-like teeth, and a bioluminescent lure to attract unsuspecting prey.

    One key element that unites all of these creatures, however, is how little we know about them. As mentioned, the conditions down in the deep aren’t exactly the most hospitable to humans, making it difficult to find deep-sea specimens to study.

    On rare occasion, however, scientists are able to find out more when they wash up on our shores. Sure, getting jumpscared by the deep-sea football from your nightmares on your morning beach walk might not be the calmest way to start your day, but we’d argue it’s worth it to know more about them.

    “Deep” doesn’t just have to mean organisms that live on the seafloor either – scientists have recently discovered that an array of animals can be found living beneath it too, challenging the long-held idea that only microbes can live beneath the surface.

    This article was first published on IFLScience: What Happens In The Deep Ocean? .  For more interesting science content, check out our latest stories .  Never miss a story by subscribing to our science newsletter here .
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Skippy the Doo Dah
    7h ago
    What happens in the deep ocean, stays in the deep ocean
    Tony Rain Seduction Mckeller
    12h ago
    Ask Godzilla
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Weird striped rock 'unlike any seen on Mars' found by Perseverance rover. Here's why NASA's excited
    Space.com25 days ago
    Researchers Just Found Something Amazing Under One of the World's Most Well-Known Ancient Sites
    matadornetwork.com2 days ago
    World’s largest arthropod lived 300 million years ago. Now, fossils show what it really looked like
    CNN3 days ago
    237-million-year-old mysterious fossil discovery could rewrite dinosaur history
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    Eerie ‘human face’ found buried in sand on Mars in latest mysterious discovery on Red Planet
    The US Sun9 hours ago
    'Baby Dinosaur' Filmed Running Through Yard By Security Camera
    iHeartRadio3 days ago
    World reacts as Taylor Swift gets clear warning
    Next Impulse Sports4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    What Is The Oldest Continuously Inhabited City In The World?
    IFLScience4 hours ago
    16-Million-Year-Old Sawfly Fossil Is First-Of-Its-Kind Ever Discovered
    IFLScience4 hours ago
    Easter Island Reveals Odd Insights Into Earth's Tectonic Plates And Mantle
    IFLScience4 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    Rare 1975 dime valued at $456,000 could be hiding in your wallet — here’s what you should look for
    MarketRealist22 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post3 days ago
    Should Daylight Saving Time Be Abolished?
    IFLScience4 hours ago
    Record-breaking ‘rogue wave’ in Pacific Ocean : Largest ever measured by scientists
    dailygalaxy.com5 hours ago
    Siberia’s “Gateway to Hell” crater expands, alarming scientists with its rapid growth
    dailygalaxy.com2 days ago
    Most Complete Thylacine Genome Yet Reconstructed In Push For De-Extinction, Company Claims
    IFLScience4 days ago
    Elon Musk's mission to colonise Mars will 'ruin the planet,' top scientist warns
    Indy1005 days ago
    Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    Wildlife photographers capture Cornwall creatures
    BBC14 hours ago
    The Smell Of Death Has A Strange Influence On Human Behavior
    IFLScience3 hours ago
    The ‘Bed-5’ event: Uncovering one of the world’s largest underwater avalanches
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Gymnast Olivia Dunne In Skimpy Leotard Warned About ‘The Boys’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Iron-60 Is Not Of This World, So Where Is It From?
    IFLScience3 hours ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA3 days ago
    Video: Oops! Christina Aguilera Accidentally Exposes a Little Too Much in Marilyn Monroe Frock
    musictimes.com5 days ago
    It Looks Like A La Niña Event Is Coming. Here's How It Will Influence US Weather
    IFLScience4 days ago
    Former Key Member Of Church Of Scientology Claims Tom Cruise Is Their ‘Biggest Victim’
    DoYouRemember?5 days ago
    The universe may end in a 'Big Freeze,' holographic model of the universe suggests
    LiveScience2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy