Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IFLScience

    Watch Ovulation In Action: Amazing New Footage Captures How It’s Controlled

    By Holly Large,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTa3f_0wCLDeqd00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGzHW_0wCLDeqd00
    Using the new method, researchers were able to observe ovulation continuously. Image credit: Thomas et al., Nature Cell Biology, 2024 ( CC BY 4.0 ); modified by IFLScience

    Ovulation – it’s the point at which an egg cell is mature enough that it’s ready to leave its cozy home inside a fluid-filled sac within an ovary. That’s all there is to it, right? Wrong. In fact, thanks to new live imaging techniques, researchers have now showcased the process in previously unseen detail.

    Much of what we know about ovulation comes courtesy of preserved tissue samples, and for good reason – capturing ovulation as it happens is easier said than done. However, without a live-action view of the process, it’s difficult to truly understand how it works, which has a wider impact on our understanding of reproduction and fertility .

    A team from the Schuh Lab at the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Science has now found a solution. They developed a live imaging system with which they were able to visualize the entire process of ovulation in isolated ovarian follicles – the fluid-filled sacs that contain eggs – taken from mice.

    Using this method, the researchers captured how ovarian follicles undergo some pretty dramatic changes during ovulation . These changes are split into three distinct phases: expansion, contraction, and rupture.

    The expansion phase is what it says on the tin – the follicle gets bigger. However, this isn’t because of an increase in the number of cells, as is often the case when tissues expand. Instead, it was found that fluid moves into the follicle, causing it to swell.

    In the contraction phase, the follicle shrinks, which the team found was controlled by smooth muscle cells.

    It’s the third phase where the study really got into the finer details of ovulation, with the continuous imaging showing that rupture – the release of the egg – is split into three stages of its own. Fluid first leaks out of the follicle, then a small gap in the follicle wall allows some cells to escape, and finally, the egg bursts out of the cell in spectacular fashion.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1It08T_0wCLDeqd00
    The different stages of rupture during ovulation. Image credit: Thomas et al., Nature Cell Biology, 2024 ( CC BY 4.0 ); modified by IFLScience


    The live imaging technique also meant that the team were able to monitor the levels of different molecules through the different phases, allowing them to pinpoint which ones were controlling the process.

    The expansion phase, for example, was found to be driven by the secretion of hyaluronic acid – turns out it’s more than just an ingredient in your favorite fancy moisturizer. The researchers were able to demonstrate this by adding in something that stopped hyaluronic acid from being made; when they did this, the follicle didn’t expand and ovulation was blocked.

    In the paper’s concluding remarks, the team says that the study’s findings demonstrate that ovulation is “a remarkably robust process that requires carefully timed signalling events and complex coordination between the thousands of cells of the follicle.”

    Thanks to the new imaging system, we’re now able to witness that complexity with our own eyes, and the researchers hope that the study will pave the way for future research into the finer details of ovulation.

    The study is published in Nature Cell Biology .

    This article was first published on IFLScience: Watch Ovulation In Action: Amazing New Footage Captures How It’s Controlled .  For more interesting science content, check out our latest stories .  Never miss a story by subscribing to our science newsletter here .
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    When Earth Endured Two Million Years Of Rain: The Carnian Pluvial Event
    IFLScience1 day ago
    Solar Storm Season, Dolphin Breath, And Resurrecting The Thylacine
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Your “Good Side” Is Probably Your Left – Here’s Why
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Forever Chemicals Found In 99 Percent Of Bottled Water From Around The World
    IFLScience2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    What's So Special About The Number 13,532,385,396,179?
    IFLScience1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    What Happens In The Deep Ocean?
    IFLScience1 day ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    What Happens During A Magnetic Pole Reversal?
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Diamond Dust Could Help Cool The Planet And Avoid Catastrophe
    IFLScience17 hours ago
    As The Sun Officially Hits Solar Maximum, We Are Studying Our Star Like Never Before
    IFLScience16 hours ago
    Some Of The Weird Beefs Behind US State Panhandles
    IFLScience2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Watch Mars's Doomed Moon Phobos Eclipsing The Sun On The Red Planet
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    How Do Plants Communicate With Each Other?
    IFLScience1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Orionids Meteor Shower Peaks Monday Morning Bringing A Trace Of Halley’s Comet
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Should We Be Worried About AGI?
    IFLScience2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy