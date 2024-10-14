Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IFLScience

    In A World-First, Part Of The Ocean Has Been Granted Legal Personhood

    By Holly Large,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZ28S_0w6BzhAT00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2nfo_0w6BzhAT00
    The rights will see safeguards put in place for the waves at the mouth of the Doce River. Image credit: Jonah Allam/Shutterstock.com

    Waves breaking at the mouth of Brazil’s Doce River, where it meets the Atlantic, have become the first-ever waves and part of the ocean to be given legal personhood, in a decision made by the municipal council of the nearby city of Linhares.

    The new law , which was first approved as a bill in June 2024 and put into effect in mid-August, requires that the ecological balance of the waves – and the waters connected to them – must be protected. That means ensuring that their physical and chemical conditions are safeguarded, particularly from human interference like pollution .

    It’s not just about the condition of the waves and their related ecosystems, however. The waves are also entitled to “foster harmonious interactions with humans through cultural, spiritual, leisure, and ecological practices.”

    Vanessa Hasson, an environmental lawyer and executive director of the Brazilian NGO Mapas, told Hakai Magazine that this was included to acknowledge the significant cultural and economic role of the waves in the community; it’s a popular area for surfing.

    Both pollution and surfing came to the forefront back in 2015 when the Fundão Dam near the city of Mariana collapsed , sending 60 million cubic meters – that’s about 25,000 Olympic swimming pools – of iron ore waste and mud into the Doce River.

    The sludge made it all the way to the mouth of the river at Linhares, affecting aquatic life along the way and preventing the waves that made the area so popular with surfers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hyKN_0w6BzhAT00
    The impact of the dam disaster could even be seen from space. Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey.


    Giving the waves and their connected waters rights may be one way in which such incidents could be prevented in the future or, at the very least, hold those responsible accountable – that’s one of the new protections the waves are entitled to.

    Of course, the waves can’t represent themselves when it comes to ensuring their new rights are upheld – they might have legal personhood, but they can’t speak. With that in mind, a committee was selected to play that role, with representatives from the surfing community, the local Indigenous community, and Linhares city council’s environment committee.

    While this is the first time a government body has given part of the ocean legal rights, it’s far from the first time a body of water has been granted legal personhood.

    Whanganui River in New Zealand was the first river in the world to be given the same legal rights as a human, and has since been followed by the Magpie in Canada, the Klamath in the USA, and the Ganges and Yamuna in India (although the Supreme Court of India later overturned the decision).

    In Ecuador, the rights of nature are enshrined in the constitution – and breaching those rights has been taken seriously. Back in July 2024 , a court ruled that a river running through the country’s capital had its rights violated by pollution and that immediate action should be taken to deal with the problem.

    This article was first published on IFLScience: In A World-First, Part Of The Ocean Has Been Granted Legal Personhood .  For more interesting science content, check out our latest stories .  Never miss a story by subscribing to our science newsletter here .
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fly Over The World's Longest Continuous Dinosaur Tracks In Spectacular New Drone Footage
    IFLScience6 days ago
    Why Can Humans Hold Our Breath For Longer When Underwater?
    IFLScience7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Something Weird Happens When You Try To Microwave Ice
    IFLScience1 day ago
    NASA Animation Shows How Hurricane Milton Became So Intense
    IFLScience6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Nearest Star-Eating Supermassive Black Hole Starts On New Victim
    IFLScience6 days ago
    "The Very Fabric Of Life On Earth Is Imperiled," Says 2024 State Of The Climate Report
    IFLScience8 days ago
    Conspiracy Theorists Think They've Found A Gigantic "Doorway" In Antarctica On Google Maps
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Watch Mesmerizing Footage Of Rare All-White Humpback Whale Calf
    IFLScience5 days ago
    Why The Oldest Continental Crust Doesn’t Last Forever
    IFLScience7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Ancient DNA From The Infamous "Tsavo Man-Eater” Lions’ Teeth Reveals Human Hair
    IFLScience5 days ago
    Wonderfully Weird Lifeforms Spotted On A Deepsea Volcano Near American Samoa
    IFLScience7 days ago
    Rich Ecosystem Of Animal Life Found Under Seafloor At 2,500 Meters Water Depth
    IFLScience1 day ago
    Traces Of Fire Found In Cave Containing Southeast Asia’s Oldest Modern Human Remains
    IFLScience5 days ago
    Why Does It Take So Long To Get To Jupiter's Moon, Europa?
    IFLScience18 hours ago
    No Jumping Frogs For Dinner? Some Of The Strangest US Laws That Still Exist
    IFLScience5 days ago
    55 High-Speed Runaway Stars Discovered Escaping From A Single Star Cluster
    IFLScience6 days ago
    You Probably Didn't Learn About The Deadliest Civil War In Human History At School
    IFLScience15 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Quarter Of US Adults Believe They Have ADHD – But Only 13 Percent Have Told A Doctor
    IFLScience2 days ago
    "The Illusion Of Information Adequacy": Why People Think They're Right Without All The Facts
    IFLScience5 days ago
    Grazer Exacts Revenge On Her Cub-Killing Rival To Win Fat Bear Week 2024
    IFLScience7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    High-THC Cannabis Leaves A Unique Signature On Users’ DNA
    IFLScience15 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Traces Of The Milky Way’s Original Disk Show Our Galaxy Is Unexpectedly Ancient
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Laguna Garzón Bridge: The Most Subtly Weird Bridge In The World
    IFLScience8 days ago
    Mount Adams – Which Hasn’t Erupted Since The Stone Age – May Be Stirring
    IFLScience6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy