Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IFLScience

    Your Toothbrush Is A Viral Biodiversity Hotspot – And It’s A Good Thing

    By Stephen Luntz,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jR0VJ_0w1ORDjz00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adWyd_0w1ORDjz00
    If these toothbrushes belong to different people, they will all have plenty of viruses, but few in common, and probably none that are harmful. Image credit: Mehmet Cetin/Shutterstock.com

    Germophobes may be horrified, but bathrooms are rich locations for biological diversity, with so many species living side-by-side that most have yet to be recorded. When it comes to the black mold you really should have cleaned off months ago, that can be a health hazard, but a wealth of new discoveries on toothbrushes and showerheads are neutral or actively good for us.

    There are far more bacterial cells in the world than there are animals, or even animal cells. Consequently, one of the largest nodes in the web of life are bacteriophages (often known as just phages) – viruses that infect bacteria.

    Large here means in terms of numbers of species, since phages themselves are tiny. This, combined with the fact they are no threat to us, means they have been severely understudied. A team led by Dr Erica Hartmann of Northwestern University is seeking to make a small dent in the mountain of ignorance on the topic without needing to stretch their research grant to cover travel costs.

    Hartmann and her colleagues had people provide them with 34 toothbrushes and biofilm samples from 96 showerheads, whose DNA or RNA they studied. It’s easier to drop an old toothbrush off than bring in a showerhead, but the showerheads were collected nationwide, while the toothbrushes were all from the area around Evanston Illinois.

    “The number of viruses that we found is absolutely wild,” Hartmann said in a statement . “We found many viruses that we know very little about and many others that we have never seen before. It’s amazing how much untapped biodiversity is all around us. And you don’t even have to go far to find it; it’s right under our noses.”

    Genomes were obtained for 614 viral operational taxonomic units (OTUs), the equivalent of species, although only 22 of these were complete, indicating the challenges of studying surfaces not optimized for the purpose. The authors also note that extraction and sequencing techniques are less developed for non-pathogenic viruses than more studied forms of life, and that enhancements are needed.

    The work is a follow-up to previous studies that reached less attractive conclusions, looking for bacteria on the same surface. While not all the bacteria lurking on toothbrush bristles are bad for us, they’re much more likely to be a threat than the viruses. In fact, by preying on the bacteria, pathogenic strains included, the phages could be doing us a great deal of good.

    “This project started as a curiosity,” Hartmann said. “We wanted to know what microbes are living in our homes. If you think about indoor environments, surfaces like tables and walls are really difficult for microbes to live on. Microbes prefer environments with water. And where is there water? Inside our showerheads and on our toothbrushes.”

    Add in the possibility of an aerosolized spray of fecal bacteria every time someone flushes the toilet without closing the lid, and the potential for wet bathroom locations to be hotspots needed to be checked. Hartmann called the project "Operation Pottymouth" to reflect this concern.

    Unsurprisingly, sites that had more types of bacteria had more diverse microbiomes of viruses that infect them. Toothbrushes also had more OTU variety than showerheads, presumably because they were sourced both from users’ mouths and the water supply.

    However, the standout observation of the phage study is that there is little commonality between those found in different people’s bathrooms, even among people living in the same city and possibly social circles. More than half the OTUs were only found in one sample.

    “We saw basically no overlap in virus types between showerheads and toothbrushes,” Hartmann said. “We also saw very little overlap between any two samples at all. Each showerhead and each toothbrush is like its own little island. It just underscores the incredible diversity of viruses out there.”

    Of the phage OTUs found, the most common category was mycobacteriophages, which, as the name suggests, infect mycobacteria, which are themselves responsible for some chronic lung infections and diseases we should have left in another century, tuberculosis and leprosy. Leprosy may be very out of fashion, but TB was the number one infectious disease killer until COVID-19 emerged; it’s likely to reclaim its crown soon if we don’t invest in solutions. Phages have lived in the shadow of antibiotics for 80 years, but some argue their time is near, and certainly having a wider variety to choose from has its advantages.

    That’s one of the reasons Hartmann doesn’t want people to respond to her work by upping their use of disinfectants. Although she encourages the regular replacement of toothbrush heads, she points out that too much reliance on antimicrobial agents just leads to antibiotic-resistant bacteria. A healthy ecosystem where phages keep the most abundant bacteria in line is much healthier.

    “Microbes are everywhere, and the vast majority of them will not make us sick,” she said. “The more you attack them with disinfectants, the more they are likely to develop resistance or become more difficult to treat. We should all just embrace them.”

    The study is open access in Frontiers in Microbiomes .

    This article was first published on IFLScience: Your Toothbrush Is A Viral Biodiversity Hotspot – And It’s A Good Thing .  For more interesting science content, check out our latest stories .  Never miss a story by subscribing to our science newsletter here .
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why Can Humans Hold Our Breath For Longer When Underwater?
    IFLScience3 days ago
    9-Kilometer Impact Crater Beneath Atlantic Reveals Dino-Killing Asteroid Had A Friend
    IFLScience8 days ago
    The Deepest Gorge In North America May Actually Lie In This Alaskan Glacier
    IFLScience3 days ago
    Watch "World's Most Advanced Humanoid Robot" Have A Conversation With New Buddy Azi
    IFLScience3 days ago
    Fly Over The World's Longest Continuous Dinosaur Tracks In Spectacular New Drone Footage
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    How Long Before The Sun Dies?
    IFLScience1 day ago
    NASA Animation Shows How Hurricane Milton Became So Intense
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Flamingo Foster Dads Successfully Hatch Delightfully Fluffy Chick At San Diego Zoo Safari Park
    IFLScience8 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Mount Adams – Which Hasn’t Erupted Since The Stone Age – May Be Stirring
    IFLScience2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    New Fossils Finally Reveal What Head Of Nearly 3-Meter Prehistoric Arthropod Looked Like
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    "Face" On Mars Photographed By NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Outbreak Hits Vietnam Zoos And Virus Spreads To Antarctica – Latest On H5N1 Bird Flu
    IFLScience5 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    "Freshers' Flu": What Every College Student Needs To Know
    IFLScience7 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    What Were Neanderthal Intelligence and Cognitive Abilities Like?
    IFLScience7 days ago
    How Did These Strange Structures In The Desert Of Western Australia Form?
    IFLScience7 days ago
    "The Illusion Of Information Adequacy": Why People Think They're Right Without All The Facts
    IFLScience1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    New Worm Lizard Species Just Dropped – And It Looks Thoroughly Bizarre
    IFLScience4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy