Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IFLScience

    The World’s Oldest Cheese Was Found Rubbed On Mummies, X-Ray Pulses Are The Latest Idea For Deflecting Asteroids, And Much More This Week

    By Charlie Haigh,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtMOQ_0vmvgSzr00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hv9s_0vmvgSzr00
    Subscribe to our newsletter to get TWIS delivered straight to your inbox. Image credit: Edited by IFLScience

    This week, evidence has been revealed of a city existing 5,400-4,900 years ago in what is now Morocco, scientists have discovered that a strange winged fish uses its “legs” like tongues to taste the sea floor, and a 1,000-year-old biblical tree has been revived from a seed found in a Judean cave. Finally, we question if the Hubble tension has been solved as astronomers race to save the standard model of cosmology.

    Subscribe to the IFLScience newsletter for all the biggest science news delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday and Saturday.

    The World’s Oldest Cheese Has Been Found... Rubbed On A Bunch Of Mummies

    Around 20 years ago, a group of archaeologists made a curious discovery: something had been smeared on the heads and necks of several mummies in the Xiaohe cemetery in Northwestern China’s Tarim Basin. It was a whitish substance, and clearly very old, but nobody knew exactly what it was. Now, a new study has solved the mystery: they were looking at the world’s oldest known cheese sample. Read the full story here


    Five Thousand Years Ago, Africa Had A Major Civilization We Forgot

    Evidence has been revealed of a city existing 5,400-4,900 years ago in what is now Morocco, that its discoverers claim was the era’s largest in Africa outside of the Nile Basin. There are signs the region had extensive trading links with settlements across the Strait of Gibraltar in Iberia, and its influence may well have stretched much further afield around the Mediterranean. Read the full story here


    The Latest Idea For Deflecting Threatening Asteroids? X-Ray Pulses

    A high-powered pulse of X-rays could vaporize part of an incoming asteroid and change its trajectory in the process, a new study proposes. Whether the approach would be more cost-effective than alternatives under consideration remains to be seen, but questions also need to be asked about the safety of building a suitable instrument that could nuke an asteroid in the first place. Read the full story here


    This Winged Fish Uses Strange Tongue-Like "Legs" To Taste The Seafloor – Yes, Really

    Scientists have just discovered the mechanism through which a winged fish uses its “legs” to taste the seafloor. The peculiar fish is so good at tasting the seabed, in fact, that other animals follow it for clues on where to find food. Isn’t the ocean just absurd? Read the full story here


    Scientists Revive 1,000-Year-Old Biblical Tree From Seed Found In A Judean Cave

    Researchers have resurrected a strange seed that was discovered in a cave in the Judean desert during the 1980s. According to radiocarbon dating , the seed was over 1,000 years old when it was found, and its DNA links it to a genus of tree that, although lost today, was mentioned in the Bible. Read the full story here

    TWIS is published weekly on our Linkedin page, join us there for even more content.

    Feature of the week:

    Hubble Tension Solved? Astronomers Race To Save Standard Model Of Cosmology

    The universe is expanding at an accelerated rate, however, the nature of this expansion – why it's expanding and why it's doing so at such an accelerated rate – is uncertain. One culprit has been dubbed " dark energy ", a hypothetical form of energy that could be seen as anti-gravity. While what dark energy is precisely remains unknown, as a cosmological constant astronomers could roughly agree on its effects to measure the expansion rate of the universe, known as the Hubble constant. But not anymore. Read the full story here

    More content:

    Have you seen our e-magazine, CURIOUS ? Issue 26 September 2024 is available now . This month we asked, “Should We All Be Journaling?” – check it out for exclusive interviews, book excerpts, long reads, and more.

    PLUS, season 4 of IFLScience's The Big Questions podcast continues. So far, we’ve asked:


    The We Have Questions podcast – an audio version of our coveted CURIOUS e-magazine column – has begun. In episode 1, we ask How Do Sunken Cities End Up Underwater?

    This article was first published on IFLScience: The World’s Oldest Cheese Was Found Rubbed On Mummies, X-Ray Pulses Are The Latest Idea For Deflecting Asteroids, And Much More This Week .  For more interesting science content, check out our latest stories .  Never miss a story by subscribing to our science newsletter here .
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Latest Idea For Deflecting Threatening Asteroids? X-Ray Pulses
    IFLScience7 days ago
    We Need More Rare Earth Elements – Extinct Volcanoes May Be The Place To Find Them
    IFLScience4 days ago
    Five Thousand Years Ago, Africa Had A Major Civilization We Forgot
    IFLScience6 days ago
    What’s The Oldest City In The US?
    IFLScience3 days ago
    The World’s Oldest Cheese Has Been Found... Rubbed On A Bunch Of Mummies
    IFLScience5 days ago
    Incredible World-First Footage Shows Elusive Orcas Hunting And Eating Dolphins Near Chile
    IFLScience4 days ago
    A Ring Of Fire Eclipse Will Burn Across The Sky On Wednesday
    IFLScience13 hours ago
    Second Member Of Lost 1845 Arctic Expedition Identified, Along With His Grim Fate
    IFLScience5 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    The Pythagorean Theorem Is Actually 1,000 Years Older Than Pythagoras
    IFLScience7 days ago
    Our Fate To Be Destroyed By The Sun Can Be Avoided, New Earth-Sized World Suggests
    IFLScience3 days ago
    Watch Delightful Footage Of A Grey Seal Giving Birth To Adorable Tiny Pup
    IFLScience3 days ago
    What Is The Most Dangerous Bird?
    IFLScience4 days ago
    Hubble Tension Solved? Astronomers Race To Save Standard Model Of Cosmology
    IFLScience5 days ago
    Geological Fingerprints Suggest The Anthropocene Started In The 1950s
    IFLScience3 days ago
    Eight Years Ago, A Switzerland-Sized Hole Appeared In Antarctic Sea Ice – But Why?
    IFLScience6 days ago
    Six Of Nine Earth Planetary Health Boundaries Have Been Broken – And There's More To Come
    IFLScience6 days ago
    New Species Of Hammerhead Shark Discovered – And It’s Exceptionally “Shovel-Shaped”
    IFLScience18 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Unusually Strong Atmospheric River Could Be Among Most Intense Seen In 23 Years
    IFLScience15 hours ago
    Harbor Seal Has Very Bad Day When Humpback Whale Nearly Swallows It Whole
    IFLScience6 days ago
    One Of The Earliest Hacks Was Performed Using A Cap'n Crunch Whistle Toy
    IFLScience5 days ago
    Are Black Holes Really "Frozen Stars"? New Paper Suggests They Might Be
    IFLScience7 days ago
    Antibiotic Resistance: How We're Trying To Win The Microscopic Arms Race
    IFLScience2 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Bear Vs Lions Vs Wolves: Which Land Mammal Is The Most Ferocious Predator?
    IFLScience5 days ago
    Porcupine Baby Born By C-Section Is The Most Adorable Thing We've Seen Maybe Ever
    IFLScience3 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    What Are Piezoelectric Crystals And How Do They Work?
    IFLScience7 days ago
    Three Mile Island – Site Of America’s Worst Nuclear Accident – Could Reopen In 2028
    IFLScience7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy