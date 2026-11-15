Your parents’ guest room has a bed, a lamp, and maybe a box of old trophies. It probably does not have a spare outlet near the bed, blackout curtains, or slippers in your size. Staying with family for the holidays goes more smoothly when you pack for the gaps, the small comforts a hotel would provide that a family home often does not.

AAA projected a record 81.8 million people would travel at least 50 miles from home over Thanksgiving 2025, and many of them stayed with relatives rather than in hotels. A family house brings its own conditions: shared bathrooms, early-rising relatives, barking dogs, kids up at dawn on Christmas morning, and a thermostat set to someone else’s preference.

None of these items is expensive, and most fit in a corner of your suitcase. Here are the ten that make the biggest difference.

10 Things to Pack When You’re Staying With Family

1. Slippers or House Shoes

Many families have a no-shoes rule inside, and floors in older houses, basements, and tiled kitchens get cold in winter. A pair of slippers or soft house shoes keeps your feet warm and saves you from padding around in socks on a cold floor. Foldable travel slippers take almost no room.

2. Earplugs and an Eye Mask

Guest rooms are often next to the kitchen, the living room, or a child’s bedroom. Sleep can be interrupted by early risers, late-night conversations, snoring relatives, pets, and streetlights through thin curtains. Foam earplugs and a soft eye mask cost a few dollars and can save your sleep. A white noise app on your phone also helps mask household sounds.

3. A Long Charging Cable and a Small Power Strip

Older houses often have few outlets, and the ones in a guest room may be behind the bed or the dresser. A 6- to 10-foot charging cable lets you charge your phone from bed. A small travel power strip turns one outlet into several, which helps when you, your partner, and your kids all need to charge devices. If you travel with a CPAP machine or other medical device, check that there is an outlet near the bed before you arrive, or bring an extension cord.

4. Your Own Toiletries

Do not count on your host having the shampoo, conditioner, face wash, or skin care you use. Bring full or travel-size versions of what you need, plus:

A toothbrush and toothpaste

Deodorant

Razor and shaving supplies

Contact lens solution and case

Hair tools and products

A small toiletry bag that hangs or stands, since bathroom counters are often crowded

If you are flying with a carry-on, remember the TSA’s 3.4-ounce limit for liquids.

5. A Robe or Presentable Pajamas

At a hotel, nobody sees you walk from bed to the bathroom. At a family home, you may share a hallway or bathroom with in-laws, cousins, and kids. A robe or a pair of pajamas you are comfortable being seen in makes early mornings and late nights less awkward. On Christmas morning, when everyone gathers in pajamas, you will be glad you packed a decent pair.

6. Layers for Cold or Overheated Houses

Family homes are often too cold or too warm. Some hosts keep the thermostat low to save money, and older houses can have drafty rooms. Others run the heat high. Pack layers so you can adjust:

A warm sweater or fleece

Lightweight long-sleeve shirts

Thick socks

A light T-shirt for an overheated living room

An extra blanket or travel throw if you tend to run cold

7. Medications and a Basic Kit

Pack all your prescription medications, plus a few extra days’ supply in case your trip runs longer or you get stuck by weather. Add a small kit with:

Pain relievers

Antacids, which can help after big holiday meals

Allergy medication, especially if your hosts have pets

Band-aids

Cold and flu basics

Pharmacies may have reduced hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Keep medications out of reach of children and pets in your host’s home.

8. A Host Gift

Even when you are staying with family, a small gift shows thanks for the bed, the meals, and the extra work. Ideas:

A bottle of wine or local specialty food from your hometown

A candle or nice hand soap

A houseplant or flowers

A board game the family can play together

Breakfast for the household one morning, or taking everyone out for a meal

If you are flying, remember that wine and other liquids over 3.4 ounces must go in a checked bag.

9. A Laundry Bag

A foldable laundry bag keeps dirty clothes separate from clean ones and stops your corner of the guest room from looking like a mess. If you are staying a week, ask your host whether you can do a load of laundry, and bring a few detergent pods so you do not use up theirs.

10. Quiet Activities for Kids

Kids at a relative’s house are often up early, bored during adult conversations, or wired from sugar. Pack a few quiet activities that do not need a screen:

Books and coloring books

Card games

Small puzzles or building toys

Headphones for tablets, so screens do not disturb anyone

A favorite stuffed animal or blanket for sleep

Things You Can Probably Skip

Towels: Most hosts have them. Ask if you are unsure.

Bedding: Usually provided, unless you are sleeping on an air mattress or couch.

Hair dryer: Many homes have one. Ask first.

Too many outfits: You can often rewear clothes, and you may be able to do laundry.

How to Be a Good Guest When Staying With Family for the Holidays

Packing well is half of it. The other half is how you behave once you arrive.

Arrive when you say you will: Text if you are running late.

Make your bed: Every morning.

Clean up after yourself: Especially in shared bathrooms and the kitchen.

Offer to help: With cooking, dishes, setting the table, or errands.

Respect house rules: Shoes, pets, bedtimes, and quiet hours.

Take breaks: A walk or coffee outing gives everyone some space.

Leave on time: And strip the bed if your host prefers.

What to Ask Before You Arrive

A quick call or text before your trip can help you pack.

What are the sleeping arrangements? A bed, a pull-out couch, or an air mattress?

Are there pets? Important if you have allergies.

What is the weather and house temperature like?

Is there anything you need us to bring? Food, drinks, or supplies for the holiday meal.

Can we do laundry?

What is the plan for the holiday? So you can pack the right clothes.

Packing for Holiday Events

Family holidays often include a mix of casual time and dressier occasions. Plan for:

A nicer outfit: For Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas Eve church, or New Year’s Eve.

Comfortable clothes: For lounging, games, and travel days.

Outdoor clothes: For walks, sledding, or holiday events outside.

Matching pajamas: If your family has a photo tradition.

Packing for a Long Drive to Family

If you are driving, you have more room, and a few extras help:

A cooler: For food you are bringing to the holiday meal.

Pillows and blankets: For kids in the car, and for the guest bed if needed.

An air mattress: If your host is short on beds, bring your own, plus a pump.

Extra towels: If you are bringing a large family.

Holiday gifts: Wrapped or ready to wrap.

Packing for a Flight to Family

If you are flying, pack lighter:

Wear bulky items: Wear your coat and boots on the plane.

Use packing cubes: Keep clothes organized in a shared guest room.

Plan for gifts: Ship heavy gifts ahead, and leave room in your bag for gifts you receive.

Check liquids: Host gifts like wine must go in checked bags.

For Families With Babies and Toddlers

A portable crib or travel bed: Unless your host has one.

Outlet covers and cabinet locks: Many family homes are not childproofed.

A night light: For unfamiliar rooms.

The baby’s usual sleep items: Sleep sack, white noise machine, and familiar blanket.

Common Questions

Should I bring my own pillow? If you are particular about pillows and are driving, yes.

Is it rude to bring earplugs? No. They help you sleep without anyone noticing.

How much should a host gift cost? Something thoughtful in the $15 to $40 range is common.

Before You Leave for Home

Strip the bed if your host prefers, gather your chargers from every outlet, check under the bed for socks and toys, and leave a thank-you note. A follow-up text after you get home is a nice touch.

The Bottom Line

Staying with family for the holidays is easier when you pack for what a family home does not provide. Bring slippers, earplugs and an eye mask, a long charging cable and a power strip, your own toiletries, a robe or presentable pajamas, layers, medications, a host gift, a laundry bag, and quiet activities for kids. Ask a few questions before you arrive, and be the guest your family is glad to have back.