Spook Cave is an unusual underground attraction for travelers who enjoy close-up, slightly spooky experiences. Instead of walking past large chambers, you ride through a narrow passage in a small boat. The tight space is part of the appeal, but it will not suit everyone.

For a road trip through northeast Iowa, the cave offers a very different stop from the open views near the Mississippi River. You can expect dark water, close cave walls, and a guide who shares stories along the way. If you prefer wide rooms and room to roam, this may not be your kind of cave.

Key Takeaways

The entire cave tour takes place in a boat.

The route follows a narrow, water-filled passage.

You may need to bend beneath low sections.

The cave stays cool throughout the year.

Tours run seasonally, with hours that change by month.

Keep reading if a narrow, water-level passage sounds more intriguing than a cavern with wide-open rooms.

What Makes the Spook Cave Boat Tour Iowa Different?

Instead of following a path underground, visitors stay aboard an aluminum boat for the whole cave tour. The route is entirely boat-based, with no walking inside the cave. A guide rides along and leads the group through the flooded passage.

A flooded cave is a cave passage filled with water. Spook Cave lies in the drainage of Bloody Run Creek, and the cave water connects with that local stream system. The water route replaces a walking trail, but it does not remove the need to fit comfortably in a small boat.

A water-based route avoids an underground walking trail, but the small boat still sets the space you need to manage.

The aluminum boats use electric motors, so they move through the cave without a gas engine’s noise. The region’s limestone and dolomite also shape how water moves underground; the Iowa Geological Survey’s Living in Karst guidebook explains these features across northeast Iowa.

Think of the experience as a close-quarters boat ride through a water-filled passage, not a spacious cavern cruise.

What Happens During the Boat Ride?

The route follows a single, narrow passage where the guide interprets the cave as the boat moves through it. Look closely at the cave walls as the boat passes formations above and near the water.

The passage, water and formations

Water inside the cave averages 14 inches to 2 feet during tours. You may see stalagmites rising from the ground, stalactites hanging from the ceiling, and formations with names like cave bacon and soda straws. The passage feels close around the boat, so views appear in pieces rather than one broad panorama.

The guide may talk about several things along the way:

The cave’s discovery and development

Stalagmites, stalactites, cave bacon and soda straws

Local cave stories

How Spook Cave became a public attraction

Gerald Mielke discovered Spook Cave in 1953. It opened to the public in 1955, turning a hidden passage into a stop for visitors. The cave’s history adds a human thread to the ride, while the guide points out what you might miss in the dim light.

A lock and dam at the entrance control the water level for tours. The lock and dam at the entrance help keep the water level suited to boat tours.

Can You Handle the Low Ceilings and Cool Air?

The key physical question is whether every person in your group can bend forward comfortably while seated. Some sections require extensive bending beneath low cave ceilings. The cave stays at 47°F year-round, so its cool air can feel sharp after a warm day outside.

No walking is involved, but that does not make the ride accessible to everyone. The boat’s size and the need to bend create real access concerns. Think through these questions before you go:

Can each person sit in a small boat?

Can everyone bend forward when needed?

Will each person feel comfortable in a dark, enclosed space?

The cave stream drains to its natural, shin-high depth in winter. Tours operate during the warmer season, so that winter water level is not the tour-season depth. Visitors comparing seasonal cave access can also read about winter closures at Maquoketa Caves, a separate Iowa attraction with different rules.

Anyone unsure about mobility, neck or back concerns should contact the operator before making the trip.

When Are Spook Cave Tours Open in 2026?

The 2026 tour season runs from May through October, with different weekday and weekend schedules. Hours change by month, and the last tour leaves before the posted closing time. Check the date and booking rule for your planned visit.

May weekday and weekend hours

May tours start at 10:00 AM on weekdays and 9:00 AM on weekends and Memorial Day. Weekday visits require reservations; Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day are first come, first served.

Daily summer tours

From June 1 through Labor Day, tours run daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. These summer tours are first come, first served, and the last tour starts at 4:45 PM.

September and October hours

From September 1 through October 23, weekday tours run 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day tours run 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Weekdays require reservations, while weekends and Labor Day are first come, first served.

2026 period Weekday hours and booking rule Weekend or holiday hours and booking rule Last tour May 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, reservations required 9:00 AM-5:00 PM, first come; includes Memorial Day 4:45 PM June 1 through Labor Day 9:00 AM-5:00 PM, first come daily 9:00 AM-5:00 PM, first come daily 4:45 PM September 1 through October 23 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, reservations required 9:00 AM-5:00 PM, first come; includes Labor Day 4:45 PM

The season covers May through October, but the calendar does not use one set of hours for every month. The weekday reservation rule also differs from the summer’s daily first-come system. If your plans depend on a particular day, use its row rather than assuming a weekend schedule applies all week.

Check the hours for the specific date you plan to visit before setting out.

Do You Need a Reservation for Spook Cave?

Advance reservations apply to weekday tours in May and September-October, while the other listed dates are first come, first served. Those weekday seats are limited, so a date that suits your group may fill. May reservations begin March 1, and September-October reservations begin August 1.

Weekday reservation slots in May and September-October are capped at 12 seats per time slot. Children age 3 and under may join without a booked seat. For older children, include their seats when you make the booking.

Summer dates do not take reservations, so visitors arrive and join the first-come process. The distinction matters for families planning around school, work, or a longer drive. A weekday visit in May or fall needs a different plan from a summer day.

Before choosing a date, consider how many people in your party will need seats. Children who can ride without a booked seat still count as part of your group when you plan the visit. Keep the reservation limit in mind if several relatives want to come together.

For a weekday reservation, count the seats needed for everyone age 4 and older.

What Should You Sort Out Before You Arrive?

Before leaving home, make sure every person in your party has completed the required online waiver. Every participant needs one, including children. Payment takes place at Spook Cave, where you can use a credit card, check, or cash.

Use this short checklist to get the basics in order:

Complete the online waiver for every participant.

Bring a credit card, check, or cash for payment.

Call ahead to arrange group-rate bookings.

Group-rate bookings require at least 20 people and 2 weeks’ notice. The cave is at 13299 Spook Cave Road, McGregor, IA 52157. You can call with questions about your visit or plans for a larger group.

Spook Cave Campground is nearby, but you do not need to stay there to take the tour. If you are planning a longer stop, check campground details separately and allow time for the drive to the cave entrance. Keep your group size and notice period in mind before calling.

Call 563-539-4114 to arrange group-rate bookings at least 2 weeks ahead.

What Else Can You Do Around Spook Cave?

Spook Cave sits about 10 miles west of McGregor, making it a natural stop in the Upper Mississippi River region. The turnoff is on US 18, and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, lies across the Mississippi River from McGregor. The area pairs wooded hills and bluffs with river views and outdoor sites.

Place Location or setting Specific reason to consider it Beulah Falls Bloody Run Trout Stream A waterfall stop beside a trout stream Pikes Peak State Park Mississippi River views More than 11 miles of hiking trails Effigy Mounds National Monument American Indian mounds More than 200 mounds

Give the surrounding area time on your itinerary instead of treating the cave as an isolated roadside stop.

Beulah Falls sits along Bloody Run Trout Stream, while Pikes Peak State Park offers trails and river overlooks. Effigy Mounds National Monument adds a different kind of stop, with more than 200 American Indian mounds across the site.

Allow time for the drive through the area’s wooded hills and bluffs rather than treating the cave as an isolated roadside stop.

Conclusion

Spook Cave is a memorable choice for travelers who want an unusual stop in northeast Iowa. The boat tour gives you a close view of a flooded cave, with a guide sharing stories as the passage unfolds around you. That close view is the draw, though the small boat and enclosed setting may not suit every traveler.

Make the cave one part of a Mississippi River road trip, or plan a direct visit if the ride itself is what interests you. A little planning helps your group choose a date that fits and avoid surprises on arrival. The unusual setting is best enjoyed when everyone knows what the ride involves.

Choose your date, confirm the current tour arrangements, and decide whether everyone in your group is comfortable with a close, enclosed ride.

FAQ

How far is Spook Cave from McGregor?

Spook Cave is about 10 miles west of McGregor, with the turnoff on US 18. The drive takes you into the wooded hills of northeast Iowa, near the Mississippi River region. Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, sits across the river from McGregor. If you are planning several stops, allow extra time for the local roads and nearby outdoor sites.

Can I visit Spook Cave without camping?

Yes, day visitors can take the cave tour without staying at the campground. You do not need to book a campsite to visit the cave attraction. This makes the tour an option for a day trip from McGregor or a stop during a longer drive. Check the tour schedule and booking rules for your date before setting out.

What formations might I see during the tour?

You might see stalagmites, stalactites, cave bacon, and soda straws during the boat tour. Stalagmites rise from the cave floor, while stalactites hang from above. The guide points out formations as the boat moves through the passage. Dim light and close cave walls can make each feature appear briefly, so keep watching as you travel.

How deep is the water inside Spook Cave?

The water averages 14 inches to 2 feet deep during tours. A lock and dam at the entrance help control the water level for the boat route. The water depth is one part of the ride, while the narrow passage and low cave ceilings shape what you see. Winter water levels are different from tour-season conditions.

What do I need to fish Bloody Run Creek for trout?

You need an Iowa fishing license and a trout privilege to fish for trout in Bloody Run Creek. These are required fishing credentials, separate from anything needed for the cave tour. Check current Iowa fishing rules before you go, since license terms and stream regulations can affect where and when you fish. Bring suitable gear for the stream you plan to fish.

Is Spook Cave open during winter?

No, Spook Cave tours operate from May through October, not during winter. In winter, the stream is allowed to drain to its natural, shin-high depth. This differs from Maquoketa Caves State Park, whose caves close from November 15 through April 1 to protect hibernating bats. Trails and other outdoor areas there can remain open, but check park alerts.