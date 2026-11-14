Christmas by Candlelight is not a nightly event. It runs only on weekends, and in 2026 that adds up to just 14 days. If you want to see Old Sturbridge Village Christmas by Candlelight, the first step is to pick one of those dates, buy a ticket for it, and plan to arrive in the late afternoon so you see the village by daylight and by candlelight.

According to the event calendar Meet Me at the Fair, Christmas by Candlelight runs Friday through Sunday each weekend from November 27 to December 27, 2026, from 2 to 8 p.m., and is closed on Friday, December 25. That leaves 14 listed dates. Date-specific tickets go on sale in the fall. A Candlelight Club pass for unlimited visits all season costs $125 per person, or $100 for Old Sturbridge Village members, and children 3 and under are free. Groups of 15 or more can book at $25 per person.

Old Sturbridge Village is a large outdoor living-history museum in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, that re-creates rural New England life in the 1830s. At Christmas by Candlelight, visitors walk the decorated village, follow a lit Christmas Tree Trail, watch demonstrations of classic Christmas projects, hear stories and live music, and sample sweet treats. Here is how to plan your visit.

How to Plan Your Visit to Christmas by Candlelight

Step 1: Pick Your Date

The 14 dates for 2026 are:

Weekend 1: Friday, November 27, Saturday, November 28, and Sunday, November 29.

Weekend 2: Friday, December 4, Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6.

Weekend 3: Friday, December 11, Saturday, December 12, and Sunday, December 13.

Weekend 4: Friday, December 18, Saturday, December 19, and Sunday, December 20.

Weekend 5: Saturday, December 26, and Sunday, December 27. Closed Friday, December 25.

Thanksgiving weekend is a good choice if you have family in town and want a post-holiday outing. Early December weekends are often less crowded than the weekend before Christmas. Fridays tend to be calmer than Saturdays.

Step 2: Buy the Right Ticket

Date-specific tickets: Best for a single visit. Check Old Sturbridge Village’s website for current prices, which had not been posted as of late September.

Candlelight Club pass: $125 per person, or $100 for members, for unlimited visits all season. It makes sense if you plan to go two or more times or want flexibility around weather.

Membership: If you visit the village during the year, a membership may pay for itself with discounts and free daytime admission.

Groups: Groups of 15 or more can book at $25 per person.

Children 3 and under: Free.

Buy in advance. Popular dates can sell out, and buying ahead saves time at the gate.

Step 3: Time Your Arrival

The event runs from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunset in Sturbridge comes at about 4:15 p.m. in early to mid-December. Here is a good plan:

3 p.m.: Arrive and park. Walk the village while it is still light, and visit the historic buildings.

4 p.m.: Watch the village shift from daylight to dusk as candles and lights come on.

4:30 p.m. onward: Walk the lit Christmas Tree Trail, see demonstrations, and listen to music.

6:30 p.m.: Warm up with sweet treats or head out for dinner.

Plan to spend at least two to three hours.

Step 4: Dress for the Cold

Christmas by Candlelight is mostly outdoors, with some indoor stops in historic buildings. Central Massachusetts evenings in December often drop into the 20s.

Warm boots: Village paths are dirt and gravel, and they can be muddy, snowy, or icy.

Layers: A warm base layer, a sweater or fleece, and an insulated coat.

Hat, gloves, and scarf: Essential after dark.

Flashlight or headlamp: Helpful on darker paths. Check the village’s rules on lights.

Comfortable shoes: You will walk a lot over uneven ground.

What You Will See

Old Sturbridge Village is set up as a rural New England town of the 1830s, with a common, a meetinghouse, houses, shops, a mill, and farm buildings, many of them historic structures moved to the site. During Christmas by Candlelight:

Decorated village: The common and buildings are decorated in a style meant to suggest the past, with greenery and candlelight.

The Christmas Tree Trail: A lit trail of decorated Christmas trees.

Demonstrations: Classic Christmas projects, such as traditional crafts and decorations.

Stories and live music: Holiday stories and seasonal music.

Sweet treats: Samples of holiday treats.

A note on history: in the 1830s, many New Englanders did not celebrate Christmas the way people do today. Puritan traditions had long discouraged it, and it was not yet a major holiday across the region. Interpreters at the village can explain how holiday customs were changing during that era, which adds context to the decorations you see.

Accessibility

The village’s paths are mostly unpaved and can be uneven, especially in winter. Some historic buildings have steps. Contact Old Sturbridge Village before your visit to ask about accessible routes, wheelchairs, and other accommodations.

Pets and Rules

According to Meet Me at the Fair, only service animals are allowed, no pets. Follow staff instructions, stay on marked paths after dark, and do not touch historic objects or open fires.

Getting There

Old Sturbridge Village is at 1 Old Sturbridge Village Road in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, near the junction of the Massachusetts Turnpike (I-90) and I-84.

From Boston: About 60 miles, roughly 1 hour and 10 minutes via I-90.

From Hartford: About 45 miles, roughly 50 minutes via I-84.

From Providence: About 50 miles, roughly 1 hour.

From New York City: About 160 miles, roughly 3 hours.

From Worcester: About 20 miles, roughly 25 minutes.

The village has on-site parking.

Where to Eat and Stay

Sturbridge has restaurants, taverns, and hotels along Route 20, close to the village. Dinner after your visit is easy to arrange.

Restaurants: Local taverns, pizzerias, and family restaurants. A casual dinner for two often runs $40 to $80.

Hotels and inns: Sturbridge has several hotels and inns along Route 20, often $120 to $220 a night in December.

Make it a weekend: Visit Christmas by Candlelight on Saturday, then explore nearby towns or shops on Sunday.

Tips for Old Sturbridge Village Christmas by Candlelight

Go early in the season: The first weekends are often calmer.

Bring cash and a card: For any treats or shopping that may be available.

Take photos at dusk: The light just after sunset is the best for pictures.

Plan for kids: Bring snacks and extra layers, and pace the walk for small legs.

Check the weather: Snow can make the village prettier, but ice can make paths difficult.

Who It Suits Best

Christmas by Candlelight suits families, couples, history fans, and anyone who likes a quieter, old-fashioned holiday outing. It is less flashy than big holiday light shows, with an emphasis on candlelight, music, and history.

How Christmas by Candlelight Differs From Daytime Visits

During the day, Old Sturbridge Village operates as a living-history museum with costumed interpreters working in historic houses, shops, and farm buildings, demonstrating crafts and daily life of the 1830s. Christmas by Candlelight is an evening program focused on holiday atmosphere: decorations, candlelight, music, and stories. It is a different, more festive experience than a regular visit.

Weather and Cancellations

Central Massachusetts can get snow, freezing rain, or bitter cold in December. If severe weather is forecast, check the village’s website or social media for any closures or schedule changes. Because tickets are date-specific, ask about the exchange or refund policy before you buy. The Candlelight Club pass gives you flexibility to go on a better night.

Making a Holiday Tradition

Many New England families make Christmas by Candlelight an annual tradition. If you think you will return in future years, consider an Old Sturbridge Village membership, which gives discounts on the Candlelight Club pass, $100 instead of $125, and free daytime admission all year. A membership can pay for itself quickly for families who visit more than once.

What to Bring

A warm hat, gloves, and scarf

Boots with good traction

A small flashlight

Snacks for kids, in case lines for treats are long

A charged phone for photos

Common Questions

Is it open on Christmas Day? No. Friday, December 25, is closed.

Can I come and go? Ask the village about re-entry rules on your ticket.

Are dogs allowed? Only service animals, according to Meet Me at the Fair.

How long should I stay? Plan on two to three hours, arriving before dusk.

Nearby Holiday Stops

Sturbridge sits within an hour of Worcester, Hartford, and Springfield, so you can pair the village with another holiday event or a family visit on the same weekend. Plan the drive home before roads freeze late at night.

The Bottom Line

Old Sturbridge Village’s Christmas by Candlelight runs on just 14 days in 2026, Friday through Sunday from November 27 to December 27, from 2 to 8 p.m., and closed on Christmas Day. Pick a date, buy a date-specific ticket or the $125 Candlelight Club pass, arrive around 3 p.m. to see the village in daylight, stay for the Christmas Tree Trail after dark, and dress for a cold New England evening.