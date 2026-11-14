If you drive to Boothbay on a December night hoping to buy a ticket at the gate, you will be turned away. Gardens Aglow tickets are sold only in advance, and the event regularly sells out on weekends, so the first step in planning your night is buying a dated ticket online, ideally weeks ahead.

According to The Maine Agenda, which reviewed the 2026 event details, Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens runs from November 14, 2026, through January 2, 2027, Thursday through Sunday plus select dates, from 4 to 9 p.m. It is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Tickets went on sale September 8, and the event page states that tickets cannot be bought at the door and that non-ticketholders will be turned away at the gate. This year’s theme is “Gathered in Maine.”

The rest of the plan is about picking the right night, getting there, staying warm, and making a full evening of it in Boothbay Harbor. Here is how to do it.

How to Plan Your Night at Gardens Aglow

Step 1: Buy Your Ticket Early

Tickets are for a specific date. The Maine Agenda reports three price tiers for 2026:

Adults: $20 on Family Value nights, $24 on Standard nights, and $28 on Premium nights.

Seniors and veterans: $18, $22, or $26.

Children: $10, $14, or $18.

Members: 20% off.

VIP add-on: $50, which includes free date exchanges and a fire pit.

Date changes without VIP: $2.50 per ticket.

Members could buy starting September 1. Saturday nights in December are the most likely to sell out, so book those as early as possible.

Step 2: Pick the Right Night

Early season: Dates before Thanksgiving tend to be less crowded and, in past years, have been sold at early-bird prices.

Thursdays and Sundays: Usually calmer than Fridays and Saturdays.

December Saturdays: The busiest and most likely to sell out.

Between Christmas and New Year’s: Popular with families on school break. Select extra dates are added in this period.

Weather: Ticket date changes cost $2.50 per ticket, or are free with the VIP add-on, which helps if a storm is coming.

Step 3: Plan How You Will Get There

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is in Boothbay, on the Maine coast about an hour northeast of Portland.

Free shuttle: According to The Maine Agenda, a free shuttle runs from the Boothbay Harbor town office on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, with the last ride up around 7:45 p.m.

Driving: On-site parking is available, but it can fill on busy nights. The shuttle helps avoid the lot.

From Portland: About 55 miles, roughly 1 hour and 10 minutes via I-295 and Route 1, then Route 27.

From Boston: About 160 miles, roughly 3 hours.

Step 4: Arrive Early

The gardens open at 4 p.m., just as it is getting dark in late fall. Arriving early gives you time to walk the paths before the biggest crowds, and many visitors find the lights most magical in the first hour after dusk. Your ticket is for a date, so check whether your ticket includes a specific entry time.

Step 5: Dress for a Cold Walk

Gardens Aglow is an outdoor walking event. The route is roughly a mile long through the gardens, and Maine evenings in December are often in the 20s or colder, with wind off the water.

Warm boots: Paths can be icy or snowy.

Layers: Thermal base, sweater or fleece, insulated jacket.

Hat, gloves, scarf: Essential.

Hand warmers: Especially for kids.

Stroller or carrier: For small children who may tire on the walk.

Step 6: Make an Evening of It in Boothbay Harbor

Boothbay Harbor, a short drive or shuttle ride from the gardens, is a classic Maine harbor town. Many summer businesses close in winter, but some restaurants and shops stay open during the holiday season. Eat dinner before or after your visit, and walk the harbor to see the boats and holiday lights. Check restaurant hours before you go, and make reservations on weekends.

What You Will See

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is a large public garden on the shore of the Back River, with formal gardens, woodland paths, a children’s garden, and a waterfront. For Gardens Aglow, the gardens are lit with hundreds of thousands of LED lights. The Gardens have described the display as using more than 750,000 LED bulbs in past seasons, wrapping trees, shrubs, paths, and garden features.

Expect:

Light tunnels and archways: Popular photo spots.

Lit trees and gardens: Trees wrapped from trunk to branch tips.

Themed displays: Built around the year’s theme, “Gathered in Maine,” for 2026.

Fire pits: VIP ticket holders get access to a fire pit.

Warm drinks and snacks: Typically available for purchase on site.

How Long to Spend

Plan for about one to two hours to walk the route and stop for photos and warm drinks. Families with young children may move faster. If you want to linger, go on a less crowded night.

Tips for a Better Night

Book first, plan second: Lock in your date before you book lodging or dinner.

Check the weather: Bring traction devices for your boots if ice is likely.

Charge your phone: Cold drains batteries quickly, and you will take a lot of photos.

Use the restroom before you start: Facilities may be limited along the route.

Eat before you go: You will enjoy the lights more if you are not hungry.

Be patient at bottlenecks: Light tunnels and photo spots can get crowded.

Where to Stay

Many Boothbay Harbor hotels and inns close for the winter, but some stay open during Gardens Aglow. Others are in nearby towns such as Wiscasset, Damariscotta, and Bath, all within about 30 minutes. Rates often run about $120 to $250 a night in November and December. Book early, especially for Saturday nights in December.

Make It a Weekend

Saturday: Shop in Damariscotta or Wiscasset, then dinner in Boothbay Harbor and Gardens Aglow.

Sunday: Walk the Boothbay Harbor waterfront and the footbridge, then drive home along the coast.

Add a stop: Bath, about 30 minutes away, has the Maine Maritime Museum and a historic downtown.

Who Gardens Aglow Suits Best

Gardens Aglow suits families with kids, couples on a winter date night, groups of friends, and anyone who loves holiday lights. It is accessible to most walkers, but the cold and the length of the route can be hard for some. Ask the gardens about accessibility options when you book.

Common Questions About Gardens Aglow Tickets

Can I buy tickets at the door? No. Tickets must be bought in advance online or by phone, and non-ticketholders are turned away.

Is it worth going in the rain or snow? Light snow can make the display even prettier, but heavy rain or ice can make walking difficult. Consider changing your date.

Are dogs allowed? Check the gardens’ policy, since many holiday light events do not allow pets.

Can I bring a stroller? Generally yes, but paths can be crowded and icy.

Ticket Tiers Explained

The Maine Agenda notes that the Gardens’ FAQ does not say which nights fall into which price tier. In general, events with tiered pricing charge the most for Saturday nights in December and the week between Christmas and New Year’s, and the least for weeknights and early-season dates. Check the calendar when you buy, since the price for each date is shown during checkout.

Bring the Right Gear

Traction cleats: For icy paths.

Phone battery pack: Cold drains phones fast.

Thermos: Hot cocoa or tea for the car ride home.

Small flashlight: Useful in the parking lot, though the route is lit.

Planning Around the Weather

Maine weather can change quickly in December. If a storm is forecast, consider changing your date. The VIP add-on gives free date exchanges, and other changes cost $2.50 per ticket. Light snow can make the display especially pretty, but icy roads on Route 27 to Boothbay can make the drive hard. Leave extra time.

Who Should Book the VIP Add-On

The $50 VIP add-on makes the most sense for travelers driving a long way, since free date exchanges protect you if a storm hits, and for groups who want a fire pit to warm up during the visit. For locals who can go any night, a standard ticket is usually enough. If you are visiting with young kids who get cold quickly, a fire pit can make the night much more comfortable.

Getting Home Safely

The drive back from Boothbay after 9 p.m. is dark and winding, and deer are common on coastal roads. Drive slowly, use high beams when no one is coming, and watch for ice on bridges.

The Bottom Line

Gardens Aglow tickets are sold only in advance, and the gate turns away anyone without one. For 2026, the event runs November 14 to January 2, Thursday through Sunday plus select dates, from 4 to 9 p.m. Buy your ticket early, choose a calmer night if you can, take the free weekend shuttle from Boothbay Harbor, dress for a cold mile-long walk, and make an evening of it in the harbor town.