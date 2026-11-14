Buy a $200 winter coat in Massachusetts and you pay $12.50 in sales tax. Buy it in New Hampshire and you pay nothing extra at the register. That is the main reason North Conway holiday shopping weekends are so popular, but the White Mountains setting, holiday trains, and early ski season are what turn a shopping trip into a real getaway.

New Hampshire is one of a handful of states with no general sales tax on retail purchases. Settlers Green, North Conway’s large outlet center, describes itself as “a destination for tax-free shopping” at the foot of the White Mountains. The state does charge a meals and rooms tax of 8.5% on restaurant meals and lodging, so dinners and hotel stays are taxed, but clothing, gear, toys, electronics, and gifts are not.

North Conway sits in the Mount Washington Valley, the gateway to the White Mountain National Forest. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the village is decorated, the stores run holiday sales, and the mountains usually have their first snow. Here are eight ways to make it a holiday shopping weekend.

8 Ways to Make North Conway Your Holiday Shopping Weekend

1. Shop the Tax-Free Outlets at Settlers Green

Settlers Green is the center of North Conway shopping, with an outlet village and a streetside shopping area on White Mountain Highway, the main road through the valley. It has dozens of outlet and retail stores, including national brands of clothing, outdoor gear, footwear, housewares, and beauty products. The center has announced recent additions including Ulta Beauty, Lululemon, and Books-A-Million.

Holiday events add to the draw. Settlers Green lists Photos with Santa from November 27 through December 13, 2026. On Black Friday, it has hosted an early-bird customer service event from 8 to 11 a.m. with free gifts, a shoppers’ raffle, and refreshments. Check the center’s events page for the 2026 schedule.

2. Walk North Conway Village

North of the outlets, North Conway Village is the historic downtown, centered on Main Street and the village green near the train station. It has independent shops, outdoor gear stores, galleries, cafés, and restaurants, all within walking distance. Zeb’s General Store, a large old-fashioned general store packed with New England foods, candy, and gifts, is a favorite stop. The village is decorated for the holidays, and its smaller stores are good for unique gifts you will not find at the outlets.

3. Ride a Conway Scenic Railroad Holiday Train

The Conway Scenic Railroad runs excursion trains from the historic North Conway station, built in 1874 in an eclectic Russian-Victorian style, according to Wikipedia. The station sits right on the village green and has been a regional landmark since its completion, according to the railroad. During the holiday season, the railroad typically runs special holiday trains, popular with families. Book early for December weekends, since holiday trains sell out. Check the railroad’s website for 2026 schedules and prices.

4. Buy New Hampshire Crafts

Holiday shopping in North Conway is not just national brands. The area has shops selling handmade New Hampshire crafts, including pottery, woodwork, jewelry, glass, and textiles. The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, one of the oldest craft organizations in the country, has a fine craft gallery in North Conway. Local shops also sell New Hampshire maple syrup, candy, and specialty foods, all good for stocking stuffers. Because there is no sales tax, buying higher-priced handmade gifts here saves a little extra.

5. Drive the Kancamagus Highway

The Kancamagus Highway, Route 112, is one of the most famous scenic drives in New England. It runs about 34.5 miles from Conway to Lincoln through the White Mountain National Forest, climbing over Kancamagus Pass. It is open year-round, and in late fall and early winter, the views of snow-dusted peaks are excellent. There are no gas stations or services along the route, so fill up first. Stop at the Lower Falls, Sabbaday Falls, or one of the scenic overlooks. Parking at many trailheads and day-use areas requires a recreation pass from the national forest. In winter, conditions can be icy, so drive carefully and carry a winter car kit.

6. Ski or Tube at Cranmore

Cranmore Mountain Resort sits right on the edge of North Conway Village, making it one of the most convenient ski areas in New England. It usually opens in early December, depending on snow and temperatures. It has skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and other winter activities, and it is close enough to the shops to split a day between the slopes and the stores. Check Cranmore’s opening date and conditions before you go. Other ski areas in the Mount Washington Valley include Attitash, Black Mountain, King Pine, and Wildcat.

7. Eat in the Village, and Budget for the Meals Tax

North Conway has a wide range of restaurants: diners, pubs, breweries, pizza places, and sit-down restaurants for a holiday dinner. Remember that New Hampshire’s 8.5% meals and rooms tax applies to restaurant meals. A casual dinner for two often runs about $50 to $90 before tax and tip. Breakfast spots fill up early on Saturdays, especially on Black Friday weekend.

8. Stay at a Mountain Inn

The Mount Washington Valley has lodging of every kind, from motels and chain hotels on White Mountain Highway to historic country inns and B&Bs with fireplaces and mountain views. Rooms on Black Friday weekend and December weekends often run about $150 to $350 a night, with higher prices at upscale inns. Some inns offer holiday packages. Remember that lodging is subject to the 8.5% meals and rooms tax.

How Much the Tax-Free Shopping Saves

The savings depend on where you live. Massachusetts, for example, has a 6.25% state sales tax. Here is what you would pay in Massachusetts sales tax on common holiday purchases, compared with zero in New Hampshire:

A $100 pair of boots: $6.25

A $200 winter coat: $12.50

A $500 set of skis: $31.25

$1,000 in holiday gifts: $62.50

If you spend a lot, the savings can cover part of your gas or a meal. Some states require residents to pay use tax on goods bought out of state, so check your state’s rules.

When to Go

Black Friday weekend: The busiest shopping weekend, with the biggest sales and events. Thanksgiving falls on November 26 in 2026, making Black Friday November 27.

Early December weekends: Holiday events, decorations, and Santa photos.

Weekdays in December: The calmest time to shop.

Mid-December: Ski season is often underway, depending on snow.

Getting There

From Boston: About 140 miles, roughly 2.5 to 3 hours via I-93 or Route 16.

From Portland, Maine: About 60 miles, roughly 1.5 hours via Route 302.

From Hartford: About 230 miles, roughly 4 hours.

From New York City: About 330 miles, roughly 5.5 to 6 hours.

Route 16 through the valley can back up badly on busy weekends, especially near the outlets. Leave early or shop on weekdays when possible.

What to Pack

Winter layers and boots for walking between stores

Room in your trunk for shopping bags

A winter car emergency kit, since mountain roads can be icy

A list of gifts, so you do not overspend

Tips for North Conway Holiday Shopping

Shop early in the day: Stores are calmest in the morning.

Use the outlets’ customer service: Ask about coupon books and special deals.

Mix shopping and outdoors: A morning on the slopes or a short hike makes the shopping more fun.

Watch for weather: Snowstorms can make roads slow. Check forecasts before you drive.

Where North Conway Shopping Is

Most of North Conway’s shopping is along Route 16, also called White Mountain Highway, which runs through the valley. Settlers Green is on the southern side of the shopping strip, and North Conway Village is to the north. Other outlet and retail stores line the road between them. Traffic on Route 16 can be heavy on holiday weekends, so plan to park once and walk where you can.

Sample Shopping Weekend

Friday: Arrive, check in, and dinner in the village.

Saturday morning: Settlers Green outlets, starting at opening.

Saturday afternoon: Lunch, then craft shops and Zeb’s General Store.

Saturday evening: Dinner and a walk past holiday lights.

Sunday morning: A holiday train or a drive on the Kancamagus.

Sunday afternoon: Last-minute shopping and the drive home.

Common Questions

Is there really no sales tax? New Hampshire has no general sales tax on retail goods, but it taxes restaurant meals and lodging at 8.5%.

Do I need a car? Yes. The shopping areas are spread along Route 16.

Are stores open on Thanksgiving? Many are closed or have limited hours. Check before you go.

The Bottom Line

New Hampshire has no general sales tax, which makes North Conway one of New England’s most popular holiday shopping destinations. Shop the Settlers Green outlets, walk North Conway Village, ride a holiday train, buy New Hampshire crafts, drive the Kancamagus Highway, ski or tube at Cranmore, budget for the 8.5% meals and rooms tax, and stay at a mountain inn. You will come home with your gifts and a White Mountains weekend.