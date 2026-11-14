Horses in holiday harness, a bonfire on the village green, and hundreds of luminaries lining the sidewalks after dark: Woodstock Wassail Weekend is one of New England’s classic small-town Christmas celebrations. In 2026, it runs from Friday, December 11, through Sunday, December 13, and the way to plan it is simple: book a room now, arrive Friday for the candlelit walk, and spend Saturday on the green for the parade, the bonfire, and the luminaries.

The Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce bills 2026 as the 42nd year of the event. According to Woodstock’s official tourism site, it is an annual holiday tradition that celebrates the charm and spirit of a classic New England Christmas, with a horse parade, a bonfire with hot cocoa on the green, horse and carriage rides, holiday markets, concerts, and the lighting of the luminaries. Billings Farm and Museum hosts a Victorian-themed Winter Celebration the same weekend.

Woodstock is a postcard village in central Vermont, with a covered bridge, a white-steepled church, and Federal-style houses around an oval green. Here is how to plan your visit.

How to Plan Your Visit to Woodstock Wassail Weekend

The weekend’s main events are concentrated on Friday evening and Saturday. Here is the schedule as listed for 2026 by event calendar Meet Me at the Fair, based on the Chamber’s plans.

Friday, December 11

4:30 p.m.: A candlelit walk from East End Park to the Village Green.

Evening: A welcome party at Peace Field Farm.

All day: The Wassail Artisan Market featuring Vermont makers on the Village Green.

Billings Farm: The Victorian-themed Winter Celebration begins, a ticketed event.

Saturday, December 12

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The Wassail Cafe on the Green, serving warm wassail punch, with both adult and non-alcoholic versions.

2 p.m.: The horse parade, the signature event of the weekend.

3 p.m.: The lighting of the Memory Tree and the Yule log bonfire.

4 p.m.: The Rotary lighting of the luminaries.

All day: The Wassail Artisan Market on the Green and the Wassail Holiday Craft Fair at the Masonic Hall, with more than 25 local artisans in its 20th year.

Sunday, December 13

The Wassail Holiday Craft Fair at the Masonic Hall.

Billings Farm’s Winter Celebration continues.

Other activities mentioned for the weekend include horse and carriage rides through the village, skating with Santa, and caroling. Times and details can change, so check the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce’s website before you go.

The Horse Parade

The Wassail Parade is the heart of the weekend. According to Woodstock’s tourism site, it features live music, horses and carriages, and festive decorations as it travels through town and around the Village Green, starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Riders and drivers often dress in period costumes, and horses wear bells and greenery. Crowds line the route around the green.

Arrive by 1:15 p.m.: The best spots around the green fill early.

Dress warmly: Mid-December afternoons in Vermont are often below freezing.

Stay for the bonfire: It starts an hour after the parade, at 3 p.m.

Stay for the luminaries: They are lit at 4 p.m., just before sunset.

What Is Wassail?

Wassail is an old English winter tradition with two meanings. It is a hot spiced drink, usually made with cider or ale and spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. It is also a custom of going door to door or into orchards to sing and toast good health and a good harvest.

At Billings Farm, according to the farm’s event page, the weekend begins with a wassailing of the orchard: singing to the apple trees and sharing bread and cider to chase away spirits and ensure a good harvest in the year ahead. In the village, the Wassail Cafe on the Green serves warm wassail punch on Saturday.

The Winter Celebration at Billings Farm

Billings Farm and Museum, just north of the village, is a working dairy farm and museum of Vermont farm life. According to the farm, its Wassail Weekend celebration runs from December 11 to 13, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The farm is decorated with lights and seasonal decor, and you can walk through the historic 1890 farmhouse, which is decorated in traditional 19th-century holiday trim, with interpreters sharing stories of holidays past.

Tickets are required, so book in advance. The farm also has its famous Jersey cows, which visitors can see in the barns year-round.

Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park

Across the road from Billings Farm, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park is Vermont’s only national park. It tells the story of conservation in America through the lives of George Perkins Marsh, Frederick Billings, and Laurance and Mary Rockefeller. In winter, the mansion is closed for tours, but the park’s carriage roads and trails on Mount Tom are open for walking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing when there is snow. The Woodstock tourism site says the park and Billings Farm share parking and visitor orientation at the Billings Farm Visitor Center, off Route 12, about half a mile north of the village.

Where to Stay

Lodging is the hardest part of planning Wassail Weekend. Woodstock is a small village, and many inns book up months in advance for this weekend.

Book now: If you are reading this in fall, start looking immediately.

Historic inns: Woodstock has several historic inns and B&Bs, often $250 to $600 a night or more on this weekend.

Nearby towns: Quechee, about 10 minutes east, and White River Junction, about 20 minutes east, have more options and often lower rates.

Minimum stays: Many inns require two-night stays on Wassail Weekend.

Getting There

From Boston: About 140 miles, roughly 2.5 to 3 hours via I-93 and I-89.

From Hartford: About 150 miles, roughly 2.5 hours via I-91.

From New York City: About 260 miles, roughly 5 hours.

By train: Amtrak’s Vermonter stops in White River Junction, about 20 minutes from Woodstock.

By air: Lebanon Municipal Airport in New Hampshire is about 25 minutes away. Burlington and Boston have larger airports.

Driving and Parking

Winter driving: Snow and ice are common in mid-December in central Vermont. Use winter tires or all-wheel drive if you can, and keep a winter car kit in your car.

Parking: Village parking fills fast on Saturday. Arrive early or park at your inn and walk.

Road closures: Streets around the green may close for the parade.

What to Pack

Warm layers: Base layer, sweater or fleece, insulated jacket.

Winter boots: Sidewalks may be snowy or icy.

Hat, gloves, and scarf: For hours outside.

Hand warmers: Useful during the parade and bonfire.

A tote bag: For purchases from the artisan market and craft fair.

Other Things to Do in Woodstock

The Middle Covered Bridge: A covered bridge over the Ottauquechee River in the center of the village.

Shops on Central and Elm streets: Bookstores, galleries, a general store, and gift shops.

Quechee Gorge: A dramatic gorge about 15 minutes east, with a bridge and short trails.

Maple and farm shops: Look for local maple syrup, cheese, and other Vermont products for holiday gifts.

Tips for a Better Weekend

Eat early: Restaurants are packed on Saturday evening. Reserve ahead or eat early.

Bring cash: Some vendors and food stands may prefer it.

Plan for kids: The parade, bonfire, and Billings Farm are family-friendly. Bring snacks and extra layers.

Watch the weather: Severe winter storms can change plans. Check the forecast before you drive.

A Sample Wassail Weekend

Friday afternoon: Arrive and check in. Walk the village and the Middle Covered Bridge.

Friday, 4:30 p.m.: Join the candlelit walk from East End Park to the Village Green.

Friday evening: Dinner in the village or the welcome party.

Saturday morning: The Wassail Artisan Market and the Wassail Cafe on the Green.

Saturday, 2 p.m.: The horse parade.

Saturday, 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.: The Yule log bonfire and the luminaries.

Sunday: Billings Farm’s Winter Celebration and the Wassail Holiday Craft Fair.

Who Wassail Weekend Suits Best

Wassail Weekend suits families with kids, couples, and anyone who loves old-fashioned holiday traditions. Horse lovers will enjoy the parade. It is a busy weekend, so travelers who want a quiet village experience may prefer another December weekend.

Common Questions

Is Wassail Weekend free? Many village events, such as the parade, bonfire, and luminaries, are open to the public. Billings Farm’s celebration is ticketed.

Is there wassail for kids? Yes. The Wassail Cafe serves both adult and non-alcoholic versions.

What if it snows? Snow is part of the charm, but check for changes if a major storm is forecast.

Budget

Plan for lodging, meals, Billings Farm tickets, and market purchases. A couple staying two nights at a village inn can easily spend $700 to $1,400 for the weekend, less if you stay in Quechee or White River Junction.

The Bottom Line

Woodstock’s Wassail Weekend is in its 42nd year in 2026, running December 11 to 13. Book lodging now, arrive Friday for the 4:30 p.m. candlelit walk, and spend Saturday on the green for the Wassail Cafe, the 2 p.m. horse parade, the 3 p.m. Yule log bonfire, and the 4 p.m. luminaries. Use Sunday for the craft fair and the Winter Celebration at Billings Farm, and dress for a real Vermont winter.