Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania Was Called Mauch Chunk Until 1954. 8 Things to Do There in Winter

Tucked into a steep river gorge in the southern Poconos, a former coal-boom town of Victorian mansions and brick storefronts changed its name in 1954 to honor an Olympic champion who never lived there. Winter things to do in Jim Thorpe start with that story, then run through mansion Christmas tours, a jail with a famous handprint, and holiday trains through the Lehigh Gorge.

According to Uncovering PA, the town was originally known as Mauch Chunk and was one of the first coal boom towns in the United States. In 1954, it changed its name to Jim Thorpe to honor the great athlete, who is buried on the edge of town. Thorpe, a Native American athlete of the Sac and Fox Nation, won gold medals in the pentathlon and decathlon at the 1912 Olympics. After he died in 1953, his widow arranged for his remains to come to the merged towns of Mauch Chunk and East Mauch Chunk, which took his name in return for a memorial.

The town’s dramatic setting, wedged between mountains with the Lehigh River below, earned it the nickname “the Switzerland of America.” It is a popular fall foliage destination, and in December it fills with holiday events. Here are eight things to do in winter.

8 Things to Do in Jim Thorpe This Winter

1. Tour the Asa Packer Mansion at Christmas

The Asa Packer Mansion, built in 1860, was the home of Asa Packer, a canal boatman turned coal and railroad magnate who founded the Lehigh Valley Railroad and Lehigh University. The Italianate mansion sits on a hill above the town and keeps much of its original furnishings. According to Pittsburgh Magazine, the mansion does not operate regularly in cold weather but opens for Olde Time Christmas weekends each December.

For 2026, the mansion lists Olde Time Christmas tours on December 5, 6, 12, and 13, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. The mansion is decorated for the holidays, and the tour is one of the season’s highlights. Expect crowds and plan to arrive early.

2. Visit the Old Jail Museum

The Old Jail Museum, a stone jail built in the 1870s, is famous for its connection to the Molly Maguires, a secret society of Irish coal miners. Several men accused of being members were hanged at the jail in 1877. According to local legend, one of them left a handprint on the wall of his cell, insisting he was innocent, and the mark has never been removed despite repeated attempts. Guided tours tell the story of the trials, the hangings, and the conditions in the coal region. Check winter hours, since the museum operates on a reduced schedule in the off-season.

3. Ride a Lehigh Gorge Holiday Train

The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway runs from the old train station in downtown Jim Thorpe along the Lehigh River into Lehigh Gorge State Park. During the holiday season, it runs Santa Claus special trains, where Santa and his elves visit families on board and hand out small treats. According to the railway, standard coach tickets for the Santa specials have been about $25 for adults and $9 for children ages 3 to 12, with premium class options. Trains run multiple times a day on select dates from the weekend after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve. Book early, since popular departures sell out.

4. Visit the Jim Thorpe Memorial

On the eastern edge of town, the Jim Thorpe Memorial is the athlete’s burial site. A large granite monument stands over his grave, with statues and markers describing his achievements: Olympic gold in 1912, a career in professional football and Major League Baseball, and his recognition as one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century. Soil from his Olympic stadium and his birthplace in Oklahoma was placed at the site. It is free, open year-round, and a short drive from downtown.

5. Learn the Town’s Coal History at the Mauch Chunk Museum

The Mauch Chunk Museum and Cultural Center, downtown in a former church, covers the town’s history as a coal and railroad hub. It includes exhibits on the Switchback Gravity Railroad, which carried coal down the mountain to the canal by gravity starting in the 1820s and later became a tourist ride often called one of America’s first roller coasters. A large model of the railroad is a highlight. Check hours before you go.

6. Walk Broadway and Race Street

Jim Thorpe’s downtown is a historic district of 19th-century buildings, many of them restored. Broadway, the main street, climbs uphill from the train station past shops, galleries, cafés, and restaurants. Race Street, a narrow side street of row houses built for workers, is one of the most photographed blocks in Pennsylvania. In December, the town is decorated for the holidays, with weekend events and shops open for gift shopping. Downtown has independent stores selling antiques, crafts, candy, books, and local goods.

7. Walk or Bike the Lehigh Gorge Trail

The Lehigh Gorge Trail, a rail trail through Lehigh Gorge State Park, starts just north of Jim Thorpe and runs about 26 miles up the gorge to White Haven. It is flat, crushed stone, and follows the river past rock walls, waterfalls, and forest. In late fall and winter, it is quiet and beautiful, with views opened up by bare trees. Bike rental shops in town may close for the season, so bring your own bike or plan to walk. In cold weather, watch for ice on the trail, especially in shaded spots.

8. See the Harry Packer Mansion

The Harry Packer Mansion, next to the Asa Packer Mansion, was built for Asa Packer’s son, Harry, as a wedding gift. It is a Second Empire mansion with ornate details, now operated as an inn. According to Pittsburgh Magazine, its facade inspired the Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World. The inn offers overnight stays and has hosted special events such as murder mystery weekends. Even if you do not stay, you can see the exterior from Packer Hill Avenue.

Winter Weather and Driving

Jim Thorpe sits in a steep valley, and roads in and around town are hilly and narrow. Snow and ice can make them tricky.

Drive carefully on the hills: Broadway and side streets are steep.

Park once: Use public lots near the train station and walk.

Dress warm: The gorge can be colder and windier than nearby towns.

Watch the forecast: Holiday events and mansion tours may be canceled in bad weather.

A Sample December Weekend

Saturday morning: Asa Packer Mansion Olde Time Christmas tour, arriving close to 11 a.m.

Saturday lunch: Downtown on Broadway.

Saturday afternoon: Old Jail Museum and a walk along Race Street.

Saturday evening: Dinner in town and holiday lights.

Sunday morning: A Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway holiday train.

Sunday afternoon: The Jim Thorpe Memorial and a short walk on the Lehigh Gorge Trail.

Getting There

From Philadelphia: About 85 miles, roughly 1.5 to 2 hours via the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension.

From New York City: About 115 miles, roughly 2 to 2.5 hours via I-78 or I-80.

From Allentown: About 30 miles, roughly 40 minutes.

From Scranton and Wilkes-Barre: About 45 to 60 minutes.

Where to Stay

Jim Thorpe has historic inns and B&Bs, including the Harry Packer Mansion Inn and other properties downtown. Rates on December weekends often run about $150 to $300 a night. Book early for Olde Time Christmas weekends. Chain hotels are available in nearby towns.

What It Costs

Asa Packer Mansion: Admission charged for tours. Check current prices.

Old Jail Museum: Admission charged for tours.

Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway Santa trains: About $25 for adults and $9 for children in standard coach, based on recent pricing.

Jim Thorpe Memorial: Free.

Lehigh Gorge Trail: Free.

Tips for a Better Visit

Book trains and inns first: These sell out fastest in December.

Go on a weekday for calm streets: Weekends are busy, especially during holiday events.

Bring cash: Some small shops and attractions may not take cards.

Wear good shoes: Downtown is steep and the sidewalks can be icy.

Is Jim Thorpe Worth a Winter Trip?

Yes, especially in December. The town’s holiday events, the Asa Packer Mansion’s Olde Time Christmas weekends, and the holiday trains make it one of the best small-town Christmas getaways in eastern Pennsylvania. In January and February, the town is quieter, some attractions close or cut hours, and the scenery of the snowy gorge is the main draw. If you want everything open, go in early to mid-December.

Bring the Kids

Kids usually love the holiday trains, the Old Jail’s stories, and the candy and toy shops on Broadway, so the town works well for a family trip.

The Bottom Line

Jim Thorpe was called Mauch Chunk until 1954, when it took the name of the Olympic champion buried at its edge. In winter, tour the Asa Packer Mansion during Olde Time Christmas weekends, visit the Old Jail and its handprint, ride a holiday train through the Lehigh Gorge, see the Jim Thorpe Memorial, learn about the Switchback at the Mauch Chunk Museum, walk Broadway and Race Street, and take a quiet walk on the Lehigh Gorge Trail.