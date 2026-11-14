The Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes is the ash-covered landscape left by Novarupta’s 1912 eruption in Katmai National Park and Preserve. This remote part of Alaska draws visitors who want to see an unusual landscape shaped by fire, ash, and water. A fumarole is a vent in the ground that releases steam and volcanic gases.

The name recalls the many fumaroles that once sent steam into the air. Today, you see a stark sweep of ash and pumice, with volcanic features and views that feel far from the usual road trip. You can reach the area on a guided day trip or plan a more demanding backcountry visit.

Key Takeaways

Novarupta’s 1912 eruption formed the valley.

The landscape lies within Katmai National Park and Preserve.

Most historic fumaroles have cooled or become extinct.

A guided tour offers a structured day visit.

Backcountry travel calls for careful planning and experience.

The main choice for a visit is whether a guided day trip or experienced backcountry travel suits your plans.

How Did the 1912 Novarupta Eruption Create the Valley?

On June 6, 1912, Novarupta began an eruption that sent ash into the sky for 60 hours. That burst began the largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century and reshaped the Ukak River valley.

Hot ash and pumice buried 40 square miles of the valley, reaching depths of up to 700 feet. Pyroclastic flows and surges, fast-moving clouds of hot gas and rock, raced down the valley at more than 100 miles per hour. The eruption was 10 times more forceful than the 1980 Mount Saint Helens eruption.

A 60-hour eruption transformed the Ukak River valley

The ash column rose above 100,000 feet, and ash reached Kodiak within four hours. Kodiak received one foot of ash, and darkness lasted there for 60 hours. The effects reached much farther: atmospheric changes lowered average Northern Hemisphere temperatures by about 2°F for more than a year.

Water trapped in hot ash, or seeping into it, flashed into steam. Those escaping gases formed fumaroles, the steam vents that gave the Valley its name.

Robert Griggs named the landscape after its steam vents

National Geographic Society explorer Robert Griggs reached the area in 1916. The Valley was still unnamed, and he saw thousands of fumaroles rising from the ash. The name ten thousand smokes captured that striking sight.

The phrase Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes became known well beyond Katmai. The Valley’s ash and steam also carried its story across Alaska, from Kodiak to the wider climate. Despite its extraordinary force, the remote eruption killed no one.

The eruption was 10 times more forceful than the 1980 Mount Saint Helens eruption.

Despite its extraordinary force, the remote eruption killed no one.

Which Landmarks Define the Valley’s Volcanic Landscape?

The landscape’s defining features are a modest lava dome, a deep caldera, and terrain shaped by ash, glaciers, and water. Each landmark offers a different view of the Valley’s volcanic past.

Ash deposits reach up to 700 feet deep, while glaciers and lakes shape the routes through the Valley. The table highlights three places visitors can use to get their bearings.

Place What stands out Scale or access detail Novarupta dome Colorful volcanic feature 200 feet high; marks a 1.5-mile-wide vent Mount Katmai caldera Collapsed summit More than 2,000 feet deep; glacier approaches have crevasses Mageik Lakes Two lakes and waterfalls Silty lake by the Buttress Range; turquoise lake near Katmai Pass

Novarupta and the collapsed Mount Katmai caldera

The Novarupta dome rises 200 feet above the Valley floor. Its rounded form marks the center of a volcanic vent 1.5 miles wide. The colorful dome stands apart from the broad ash slopes around it.

Mount Katmai’s summit collapsed during the eruption, leaving a caldera more than 2,000 feet deep. Every route to the caldera crosses glaciers with crevasses, so it is not a casual side trip. The lower slopes of the Knife Creek Glaciers hold as much as six feet of ash and pumice.

Passes, lakes, glaciers, and peaks

The western Buttress Range rises above Mageik Lakes. One lake is silty, where the range meets Mount Mageik and Mount Martin; the other is turquoise near Katmai Pass. Warm springs also lie near Trident’s lava flows.

Mount Griggs, the tallest mountain bordering the Valley, rises above 7,500 feet. NASA and the USGS trained Apollo astronauts here in 1965 and 1966. You can read about other striking U.S. geological formations shaped by volcanoes and other forces.

Katmai Pass served as an Alaska Native trade route before the eruption buried it in ash and pumice. The former trade route through Katmai Pass is a reminder that this dramatic landscape also has a human history.

How Can You Visit the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes Alaska?

The guided natural history tour from Brooks Lodge is the most structured way to reach the Valley, while one-way transport is an option for hikers planning a separate trip. The tour runs June 5 through September 17, 2026, and starts with a morning meeting at the lower viewing platform.

A ranger guide leads the 23-mile bus ride to Overlook Cabin, with scenic and wildlife-viewing stops along the way. You can also hike down with the guide to the ash-and-pumice floor, but that descent is a bit strenuous.

Take the guided day tour from Brooks Lodge

Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes Alaska tours leave from Brooks Lodge, near Brooks Camp in Katmai National Park. The 2026 prices vary by lunch and transport choice.

Tour option 2026 price What it covers Full tour with sack lunch $115.00 Full tour and lunch Full tour without sack lunch $100.00 Full tour without lunch One-way transportation $65.00 Drop-off or pick-up

Pack for changing weather and walking on uneven ground:

Layers

A raincoat

Comfortable walking shoes

Arrange one-way transport for an independent trip

One-way transport can help you reach the trail for an independent trip, or return after hiking. To get to the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes, plan around transport through Brooks Camp and King Salmon, including your arrival and return connections.

Visitor centers at Brooks Camp and King Salmon are useful stops for trip planning. If you are comparing remote destinations, other less-visited scenic spots can offer a different kind of outing. Confirm that your chosen transport fits your Katmai National Park itinerary.

Confirm that a pick-up or drop-off is coordinated before choosing one-way transportation.

What Should Backcountry Hikers Plan For?

A Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes hike requires backcountry planning because rivers can be hard to judge and safe water can be scarce. Preparation matters most when you travel beyond the bus route.

Do not attempt a river crossing that looks unsafe; you may need to wait a day or longer for water levels to fall. Ash and glacial sediment can hide a river’s depth, while narrow gorges may carry fast, deceptively deep water.

Choose a route and carry the right maps

A Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes map should include USGS topographic maps Mt. Katmai B-4 and B-5. The Valley Road route listing is 22.9 miles point-to-point, with 1,883 feet of elevation gain. A separate Valley hiking route listing is 6.28 miles point-to-point, with 1,532 feet of elevation gain.

The Novarupta dome is about 14 miles from the Windy Creek trailhead on Valley Road. The Valley Road route has three stream crossings. You can read more beginner hiking tips for route planning before setting out.

Backcountry travel and camping in the Valley do not require permits. Hikers are encouraged to submit a Backcountry Trip Planner, which helps organize the route and schedule.

Manage scarce water and difficult river crossings

Drinking water can be scarce in the central Valley by August. Glacial flour, silt, sand, and pumice can clog water filters, so plan your water supply with care.

The River Lethe and Knife Creek can be forded in only a few places. Use this checklist before attempting a crossing:

Cross at a wide margin that looks shallow.

Go early, when glacial runoff is lower.

Loosen pack straps and unfasten the waist belt.

Wear shoes while crossing.

Keep a clear route back to shore.

Use a hiking pole or stick for balance and to gauge depth.

Follow camping and food-storage rules

All food you carry must stay in bear-resistant containers. You can borrow these containers for free at the King Salmon and Brooks Camp visitor centers. Bears live in the area, so food storage matters even on a short trip.

The Baked Mountain Huts were destroyed in a 2018 storm and are no longer safe shelter. Do not build a plan around using them overnight.

Treat topographic maps as navigation aids, not substitutes for sound judgment at a river crossing.

What Does the Valley’s Volcanic Activity Mean for Visitors Today?

The Valley’s name recalls thousands of steam vents, but most of its historic fumaroles have cooled or become extinct. The name is historical, not a sign that Novarupta is erupting now.

Airborne ash remains Alaska’s primary volcano hazard, especially for aircraft and nearby communities. Ash can disrupt commerce, transportation, and daily life, depending on where it travels.

Most of the historic steam vents have cooled

Katmai’s most recent eruption was in 1927. Non-eruptive events, which do not include an eruption, occurred as recently as 2003. Those events do not mean the old steam vents are active today.

The steaming history remains visible in the name and in the shape of the Valley. It reflects what happened in the past, rather than a current eruption at Novarupta.

Airborne ash remains a hazard across Alaska

A March 11, 2026 notice described wind-carried ash and dust near Shishaldin. The cloud reached a maximum height of 6,000 feet above sea level. That notice concerned Shishaldin, not Novarupta.

Alaska’s volcanoes can affect people far from their vents when wind carries ash into flight paths or communities. Other unusual American landmarks also show how past events can leave signs that remain long after the event ends.

Airborne ash can threaten aircraft and disrupt daily life far from an erupting volcano.

Read the Valley’s steaming history as evidence of the 1912 eruption, not proof of an ongoing Novarupta eruption.

Conclusion

The Valley is most rewarding when you match the visit to the time, access, and experience you have. This major volcanic landscape is also a remote destination, where travel plans need to fit the terrain.

A guided tour suits visitors who want a structured day trip from Brooks Lodge. Experienced hikers can build a backcountry itinerary, but should plan for route, water, and transport needs before setting out.

Check your access plan and make sure a ride is arranged for your arrival and return. Choose your tour or backcountry plan, then confirm transportation with Katmai National Park and Preserve.

FAQ

How many people died in the Novarupta eruption?

No one died in the 1912 Novarupta eruption. The volcano erupted in a remote part of Alaska, far from large population centers. Its ash traveled great distances, but the eruption itself caused no deaths. The lack of casualties does not reflect the eruption’s force; it reflects where it happened.

Why is it called the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokers?

Robert Griggs named the Valley in 1916 after seeing thousands of steam vents, or fumaroles. Water in or seeping into hot ash turned to steam, creating the vents. The name described what Griggs saw at the time. Most of those historic fumaroles have since cooled or become extinct.

What happens if the Alaska volcano erupts?

Airborne ash can threaten aircraft and affect commerce, transportation, health, and daily life. The effects depend on the eruption and where the wind carries ash. A local notice near Shishaldin, for example, described wind-carried ash and dust. That event was not an eruption at Novarupta.

What should I wear on a Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes tour?

Wear layers, bring a raincoat, and choose comfortable walking shoes. Weather can change, and the tour includes stops outside the bus. The optional hike down to the valley floor is a bit strenuous, so shoes with a comfortable fit will help on the uneven ash and pumice.

Are bears found in the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes?

Yes, bears can be seen in the area. Keep all food you carry in a bear-resistant container, which you can borrow for free at the King Salmon or Brooks Camp visitor center. Bear sightings are part of visiting this remote area, so store food properly during both hiking and camping.