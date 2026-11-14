Wrangell-St. Elias is the largest national park in the United States, best suited to visitors who have time for a remote, self-directed Alaska trip. Mountain ranges, glaciers, wildlife and mining history meet across a huge stretch of country. Reaching the interior takes planning, and road access reaches only a small part of the park.

You can come for stunning views, a walk on ice or a look inside a historic mining town. You’ll need to choose an access area and allow time for long drives or flights. Plan for an unhurried visit, since a quick stop cannot do justice to the park’s scale.

Key Takeaways

Wrangell-St. Elias is the largest national park in the United States.

Roads reach only a few areas, and the interior is remote.

McCarthy and Kennecott offer mining history and access to Root Glacier.

Summer is the main season for services and facilities.

Backcountry trips call for careful map, weather and route planning.

Choose one region and give it enough time.

What Makes Wrangell St Elias National Park Alaska So Vast?

The combined park and preserve cover 13,175,799 acres, so a visit is best planned around a few accessible areas rather than an attempt to see everything. That scale makes the Wrangell-St. Elias National a place where a map can hold whole mountain ranges, glaciers and remote valleys.

The total includes 8,323,147.59 acres designated as national park and 4,852,652.14 acres designated as national preserve. Together, these lands make Wrangell-St. Elias the largest national park and preserve complex in the United States. The exact distinction matters: national park and national preserve are separate designations within one protected area.

Choose one road-accessible region as your anchor instead of treating the entire park as a single stop.

The term “elias national park” often refers to this whole protected area, though its official name includes both park and preserve. Its size changes the shape of a trip. Rather than planning a loop through every corner, you can choose a base and focus on nearby roads, trails and visitor facilities.

For example, the McCarthy area gives you access to the historic mining town and glacier routes. The Copper Center area offers the main visitor center and a useful base for learning about the park. A flight can reach places that roads cannot.

The park’s scale also means that places that look close on a map may require a long drive, a flight or a separate trip. Keep your daily plan centered on one access area, and leave time for the distance between stops. Choose one road-accessible region as your anchor instead of treating the entire park as a single stop.

What Can the Park Map Tell You About Land and Access?

A park boundary on a map does not mean every parcel inside it is federally managed. Land status layers help you tell public land from other ownership before planning a route across the Wrangell-St. Elias National area.

About 750,000 acres of non-federal land lie within the park’s external boundaries. These parcels include lands managed by Ahtna Inc., Chugach Alaska Corporation, Chitina Native Corporation, the State of Alaska, the University of Alaska and private owners.

The interactive planning map can show land status, trails, game management unit boundaries and key hunt-area boundaries. Those layers help you see which routes are mapped and where hunting boundaries fall. A trail line does not replace a check of who manages the land beneath it.

Map layer What it shows How it helps Check before entering Land status Ownership and management Shows land boundaries Who manages the parcel Trails Mapped routes Helps plan a path Route and land status Game management units Unit boundaries Shows unit locations Rules for the unit Hunt areas Key hunt boundaries Shows hunt-area limits Current boundary details Non-federal parcels Native corporations, state, university and private lands Shows other managers Ownership and access

The Wrangell-St. Elias National Park Alaska map works best as a planning tool, not a promise that every route is open. Use its trails layer alongside land status, especially when a route crosses a boundary. Check land status on the interactive map before choosing a route across a boundary.

When Was Wrangell-St. Elias Protected?

Federal protection began with the national monument designation in 1978, followed by the park-and-preserve designation in 1980. The two dates mark different steps in the history of the protected area.

Wrangell-St. Elias National Monument was established on November 16, 1978. On November 12, 1980, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve was designated. The monument designation came first, and the later action established the park-and-preserve status.

That distinction helps explain why older accounts may describe the monument, while current references use the park and preserve name. The change did not happen on one date. The national monument came into being in 1978, then the larger park-and-preserve designation followed in 1980.

The dates also give you a clear way to describe the park’s federal history without blending separate legal steps. The first marked the creation of a national monument. The second set the present designation for the park and preserve.

Keep the dates in order when you talk about how the area gained protection. The monument designation came in 1978, and the park-and-preserve designation came in 1980. Keep the two dates distinct when describing the park’s history.

Which Mountains and Glaciers Shape the Landscape?

Mount St. Elias reaches 18,008 feet, while the park’s ranges also hold major volcanoes and extensive glacial ice. Mountains and ice set the scale of the views, from high peaks to broad glaciers that spread toward flatter ground.

Mount St. Elias is the second-tallest mountain in both the United States and Canada. Other major peaks include Mount Wrangell and Mount Churchill, both volcanoes. Mount St. Elias stands near the Alaska-Canada border, where steep ice slopes and severe weather make climbing a serious undertaking.

High peaks and volcanoes

The Wrangell Mountains hold a line of volcanic peaks, while Mount St. Elias rises in a separate range near the coast. Together, they show how varied the park’s mountain country can be. A view of Mount Wrangell gives you a different profile from the sharp summit of Mount St. Elias.

For a photo caption, name the peak you can identify: “Mount St. Elias rises above the coastal mountains” gives readers more than a general label. Use “Mount Wrangell volcano” when that peak is in view. Avoid naming a summit unless you can match it to the scene.

Icefields and major glaciers

Malaspina Glacier is the largest piedmont glacier in North America. A piedmont glacier is a glacier that flows out of a mountain valley and spreads across flatter land. Hubbard Glacier is Alaska’s longest tidewater glacier, while Nabesna Glacier is the world’s longest valley glacier.

The Bagley Icefield covers much of the park’s interior and feeds large glaciers. The park also includes 60% of Alaska’s permanently ice-covered terrain. These ice features are different in form: an icefield covers high land, while a valley glacier flows through a mountain valley.

Plan captions that identify the feature, not just the scenery: “Malaspina, a broad piedmont glacier,” or “Nabesna Glacier in its mountain valley.” Label Hubbard as a tidewater glacier and the Bagley Icefield as an icefield. Use the named peaks and glaciers in captions so readers can connect each view to a specific landform.

What Wildlife Lives Across the Park?

Bears, including grizzlies, range throughout the park, while wildlife also includes Dall sheep, wolves and coastal marine mammals. Where you go shapes which animals you may see, since mountain, inland and coastal habitats differ.

Brown bears, including grizzlies, and black bears live throughout the park and preserve. The park has about 13,000 Dall sheep. Mountain slopes can also support mountain goats, while other large mammals range across different parts of the region.

Bears: Black bears and brown bears, including grizzlies, occur throughout the park and preserve.

Mountain wildlife: About 13,000 Dall sheep live in the park, and mountain goats use mountain habitat.

Other large mammals: Moose, caribou, wolves and two herds of transplanted bison are also present.

Coastal mammals: Sea lions, harbor seals, sea otters, porpoises and whales use coastal areas.

Wolves are among the park’s large mammals, along with moose, caribou and bison. You may spot sheep high on open slopes, while coastal waters support animals you will not see inland. A sighting depends on the habitat around you, not simply how far you travel.

Keep a safe distance from every animal, including one that appears calm or far away. Do not move closer for a better view or photo. Treat any wildlife sighting as a reason to give animals space, not as an invitation to approach.

When Is the Best Time to Visit?

Mid-May through mid-September is the primary visiting season, when the park’s main services are most likely to be operating. Summer is the practical choice for visitors who want open facilities and the best chance of finding visitor information along the way.

By the end of September, snow is usually on the ground and services and facilities are limited. The public lands remain open year-round, and the park has no entrance stations. Entry is free, but open land does not mean every service is available.

The seasonal shift can affect a trip even when you plan to explore outdoors without using a visitor center. Fewer services may mean less local help, and snow can change access. Check whether the facility or road you need will be operating during your dates.

Some visitors prefer the quiet of an off-season trip, while others need summer services to make a first visit easier. Choose based on what you plan to do and how much support you need. Year-round public access does not guarantee that roads or visitor facilities will be ready for your plans.

Summer gives you the broadest window for visitor services, while late September brings more limited options. Public lands stay open beyond that season, but access and services can change. Check current facility and road conditions before setting dates outside the summer season.

How Do You Get to Wrangell-St. Elias?

Copper Center is the nearest city, while air taxis can carry visitors beyond the limited road network. Highway access reaches road-accessible parts of the park from Anchorage, but the interior takes more planning.

Most visitors should choose a road-accessible base first, then decide whether a flight is needed. Copper Center is the closest city and a practical starting point for the main visitor center. You can reach the area by highway from Anchorage.

Highway access and a Copper Center base

Road travel gives you access to a few key parts of the park, not a route through the full interior. Copper Center works well if you want the visitor center and a base near highway access. Glennallen, Chitina and McCarthy also serve as starting points for some trips.

Getting there is manageable by highway, but reaching remote areas can be difficult. Distances are long, and road access does not reach many backcountry destinations. A trip built around only one base is simpler than trying to connect distant areas in a short stay.

Air access to remote areas

Air taxis from Glennallen, Chitina and McCarthy provide sightseeing flights and transportation into the backcountry. A flight can show you remote terrain that is hard to reach by road. Operators such as Wrangell Mountain Air serve the region, and flightseeing can make a broad area easier to understand from above.

Use this short planning list to match transport to your goal:

Choose a road-accessible base that fits your main activities.

Decide whether an air taxi is needed for remote access or sightseeing.

Allow extra time for logistics in remote areas.

Roads work for accessible highlights, while a flight adds reach and a view of the interior. A charter also means planning around a specific departure point and remote-area logistics. Decide whether the goal is a road-accessible visit or remote backcountry access before arranging transportation.

What Should You Know Before Driving McCarthy Road?

Driving to McCarthy takes a commitment: the gravel road is 60 miles long and typically takes about 3 hours each way. Prepare for a slow drive and plan the final crossing to the neighboring community of McCarthy and the historic mining town of Kennecott.

McCarthy Road is owned and maintained by the State of Alaska, not the National Park Service. Most passenger vehicles can use it under normal summer conditions, but large vehicles such as RVs, buses and motor coaches are not encouraged.

The route follows the former Copper River and Northwestern Railroad line. There is no gas along the road, so fill up in Kenny Lake or Chitina before entering. At the end, you can park and cross the Kennicott River bridge to McCarthy and Kennecott on foot, by bike or by shuttle.

Access option Distance or duration Who it suits Key constraint McCarthy Road 60 miles, about 3 hours each way Most passenger vehicles in normal summer conditions Large vehicles not encouraged Nabesna Road 42 miles Most two-wheel-drive vehicles in general Stream crossings may need more clearance Air taxi Route-dependent Visitors seeking flight access Not a road route

Nabesna Road and McCarthy Road are separate gravel entry roads. They do not connect as a drive-through route across the park. An air taxi is a separate way to reach remote places, not a link between the two roads.

Plan your crossing after you park, since cars do not continue across the Kennicott River bridge. The road itself takes much of a day for a round trip under typical conditions. Buy fuel in Kenny Lake or Chitina because there is no gas along McCarthy Road.

What Can You Expect on Nabesna Road?

Nabesna Road is generally manageable in a two-wheel-drive vehicle, but stream crossings beyond mile 29 can call for more clearance or four-wheel drive. Conditions change along the 42-mile route, so a car that handles the early stretch may not suit the whole road.

The final four miles are unmaintained and may be deeply rutted and wet. Vehicle travel there is not recommended. Most two-wheel-drive vehicles can generally use Nabesna Road, though the stream crossings beyond mile 29 can demand more from a vehicle.

No gas or vehicle repair service is available along the road. Do not plan on finding roadside help if a tire, engine or crossing causes trouble. Check the road before leaving and bring enough fuel for your route.

Use this checklist before you set out:

Check current road conditions before driving.

Bring enough fuel for the full trip.

Do not rely on roadside vehicle repair.

Stop before driving onto the unmaintained final stretch.

Nabesna Road offers views of the Wrangell Mountains and access to trails, but the route is not maintained evenly from end to end. The unmaintained stretch has a different level of risk from the earlier road. Do not drive the final four unmaintained miles, which may be deeply rutted and wet.

What Are the Best Things to Do Around McCarthy and Kennecott?

For a first visit, pair Kennecott’s mining history with a guided Root Glacier experience from the McCarthy area. That pairing gives you a close look at the historic settlement and a chance to get onto the ice.

The McCarthy Road provides access to hiking, fishing, camping and the communities of McCarthy and Kennecott. The road brings you to a distinctive corner of the park, where you can spend time outside or explore the old mining area.

Explore Kennecott and McCarthy

Kennecott holds the remains of an industrial mining settlement, while McCarthy serves as a neighboring community and base for local outings. The Kennecott historic area is five miles from McCarthy by foot. Summer shuttle rides are also available, making the visit easier if you do not want to hike both ways.

Local options include hiking, fishing and camping near the McCarthy Road area. You can spend a day on a trail or stay longer to explore the town and surrounding valleys. The route puts these activities within reach, but each one still needs time in your plan.

Get onto Root Glacier or the water

Guided hikes and ice climbing trips are available on Root Glacier from the McCarthy and Kennecott area. A guide can help you travel on ice and use gear suited to the route. River and lake trips offer another way to experience the area beyond its roads and trails.

Activity Starting area Experience Access detail Kennecott historic area Kennecott Mining history and buildings Five-mile hike from McCarthy or summer shuttle Root Glacier hike McCarthy and Kennecott area Guided glacier travel Guided hikes available Ice climbing Root Glacier area Guided climbing Local guided option Hiking, fishing or camping McCarthy Road area Independent outdoor activities Road provides access

For a broader look at abandoned settlements, Kennecott’s mining town history helps place its surviving buildings in context. Around McCarthy and Kennecott, the best activities combine a historic walk with time outdoors. Use a guide for glacier travel if you lack experience on ice.

What Happened at the Kennecott Copper Mine?

Kennecott’s copper mine operated from 1903 to 1938, leaving buildings and mills that now make up a National Historic Landmark district. The surviving structures show how a remote mining settlement worked, rather than offering only the feel of a generic ghost town.

The mine closed in 1938, but its industrial buildings and mills remain. Kennecott grew around copper mining, with large structures built to support the operation. Their size and setting make the historic area distinct from an abandoned town with only scattered homes.

The old mill buildings are part of the site’s defining view. Their industrial form stands out against the mountain setting, and the empty structures give visitors a sense of the scale of the mining work. The town’s history is visible in the buildings themselves.

Calling Kennecott a ghost town captures its abandoned feel, but the phrase can hide what makes it important. It is a historic mining settlement with surviving industrial structures, not just a collection of empty streets. The National Historic Landmark district includes the abandoned buildings and mills.

Take time to notice how the mills and other structures fit together. Their scale gives the settlement a different feel from a small mining camp, while the surrounding peaks frame the site. Allow time to look at the industrial buildings as well as the surrounding mountain scenery.

Which Hikes and Backcountry Trips Fit Your Plans?

Choose a road-accessible trail for a day outing, and reserve remote routes for trips with the time and preparation they require. Start with your access and hiking experience, since the park has few established and maintained trails.

The park has 14 public-use cabins, and most can be reached only by air. Some cabins are accessible by road near Slana, while a few can be reached by hiking from the road system. A cabin trip still depends on the route and the transport available.

Road-accessible hikes near Kennecott and Nabesna

Near Kennecott, Root Glacier offers a walk to the edge of the ice, while Bonanza Mine and Jumbo Mine routes climb steeply toward old mine sites. These mine hikes call for more effort than a level stroll to the glacier. Trails along Nabesna Road provide more options near the road system.

There are few maintained hiking trails across the park, so do not expect a marked route at every place that looks inviting. Before choosing a trail, think about how far from the road you will go and how much climb or route finding you can handle. For more Alaska outdoor ideas, see this Alaska hiking and activity guide.

Remote trips and public-use cabins

Remote backpacking and cabin stays need more planning than a short road-accessible hike. Most public-use cabins require air access, and a few are reachable from the road system on foot. The park’s limited trail network also means that some trips require route finding beyond marked paths.

Match the outing to your time and preparation:

Short road-accessible hike: choose a day route near a road or community.

Demanding mine-route hike: plan for steep climbs to Bonanza Mine or Jumbo Mine.

Cabin-based overnight: check access for one of the 14 public-use cabins.

Remote backpacking trip: allow time for route planning and backcountry travel.

Longer Alaska hikes can shift from easy walks to demanding routes, so choose an outing that fits your skills. The best option may be a short trail, not the most remote one. Ask a ranger about current trail and cabin access before setting out.

Where Are the Visitor Centers and When Are They Open?

The Copper Center visitor center is the main stop for exhibits and trip information, while other facilities serve Kennecott, Slana, Chitina and Yakutat. Choose the stop that fits your access area and check its hours before you build it into a day’s plan.

The Copper Center center is scheduled daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 11 through September 20, 2026. It has exhibits, a theater, a bookstore, a nearby Ahtna Cultural Center and a short nature trail.

The Kennecott Visitor Center sits in a historic train depot and offers ranger talks. The Slana Ranger Station serves the Nabesna Road area. In Chitina, visitors can see a film, and the McCarthy Road Information Station posts road notices.

Facility Location 2026 schedule Planning note Wrangell-St. Elias Visitor Center Copper Center Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 11-September 20 Main center Kennecott Visitor Center Kennecott Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 23-September 13 Historic train depot Slana Ranger Station Slana Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 23-September 20 Nabesna Road area Chitina Ranger Station Chitina Limited hours, May 31-August 30 Check its hours before stopping

The Kennecott schedule runs through September 13, while the Copper Center center stays open through September 20. Chitina has limited hours, so do not assume it will be open when you arrive. Check the 2026 schedule before planning a stop at Chitina or Kennecott.

How Many Visitors Come to Wrangell-St. Elias?

The park recorded 108,840 visits in 2025, with summer accounting for a substantial part of the 2023 annual total. Annual totals show how many visits the park recorded over a year, while monthly counts describe a shorter period.

Wrangell-St. Elias recorded 78,305 visits in 2023. July accounted for 28,446 visits that year, and August had 20,278. Those monthly numbers add context to the annual total, but they do not show how many people used one road or trail.

Period Year Visits How to read it Annual total 2025 108,840 Full-year total Annual total 2023 78,305 Full-year total July 2023 28,446 Monthly total August 2023 20,278 Monthly total

The yearly figures are not a direct comparison of the same year, and July and August are parts of the 2023 total. They describe different periods. A park-wide count cannot tell you whether a particular trailhead feels busy on a given afternoon.

The park can still feel remote despite its national profile because visits spread across a large area with limited road access. A count does not reveal how many visitors chose McCarthy, Nabesna or a flight into the interior. Use visitor counts as broad context, not as a promise about conditions at a particular trailhead.

The 2025 annual visit total offers a broad measure of the park’s yearly use, while the 2023 monthly figures show how activity varied within that year.

How Do You Prepare for Backcountry Travel?

Backcountry travel starts with suitable maps and a plan for weather, route conditions and the hazards along the way. Good preparation matters because the park’s remote areas have few maintained trails and can be far from road access.

The National Park Service recommends USGS 1:63,360 topographic maps, also called 15-minute quadrangle maps. USGS 7.5-minute maps do not cover this area. Check land status before you plan a route, since some parcels inside the outer boundary have other owners or managers.

Maps, route research and land status

Use the map scale recommended for backcountry travel and study the route before leaving. Check likely access points and the status of land along your path. A line on a map does not confirm that every part of a route is federally managed or open for your use.

Backcountry camping is allowed without a permit. That rule applies to camping, not every activity you might plan. Other activities may have separate rules, so check what applies to your trip before you go.

Weather, wildlife and travel hazards

Plan for changing weather, and think through the hazards that could alter your route. Flights, river crossings and glacier travel each need their own care. Carry gear that fits the conditions, and make decisions based on your skills rather than a hoped-for schedule.

Use this checklist as you prepare:

Carry the appropriate USGS map for your route.

Plan around changing weather and possible delays.

Assess river crossings before attempting them.

Prepare to travel safely around wildlife.

Use suitable glacier gear and the expertise needed for ice travel.

For more practical ideas on preparing for remote Alaska travel, focus on physical maps, changing weather and suitable gear. Mountaineering routes can bring steep ice, avalanche hazards and narrow weather windows; Mount St. Elias is no casual day hike. Do not rely on 7.5-minute USGS maps for this area.

Carry the map scale recommended for the park, and do not treat a boundary line as proof of public access.

Conclusion

Wrangell-St. Elias rewards visitors who choose a realistic itinerary and leave room for the park’s remoteness. Pick one access area, then give its mountains, glacier routes or historic buildings enough time to matter.

A road trip and a backcountry flight offer different kinds of access, so build the plan around what you want to see. A map can also help you avoid assuming that every route crosses public land.

Before departure, check current road and facility conditions and save the map for your chosen area.

FAQ

Is Wrangell-St. Elias National Park worth visiting?

Yes, Wrangell-St. Elias is worth visiting if you value remote mountain scenery, glaciers and mining history. The trip suits travelers who can plan around limited road access and allow time for long drives or flights. You can focus on Kennecott and Root Glacier, choose a road-accessible base, or arrange a flight to see remote terrain.

Are there grizzly bears in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park?

Yes, brown bears, including grizzlies, live throughout the park and preserve. Black bears also range throughout the same protected area. A bear sighting is possible in different habitats, so keep your distance and do not approach for a closer look or photo. Give every wild animal room to move away.

Can you drive through Wrangell-St. Elias?

No road crosses the entire park. The two gravel entry roads are McCarthy Road and Nabesna Road, and they do not connect as a drive-through route. Each reaches a different area, so choose the road that fits your destination. Visitors heading farther into remote country may need air access rather than a longer drive.

How hard is it to get to Wrangell-St. Elias National Park?

Highway access reaches road-accessible parts of the park, but the remote interior takes extra planning. Copper Center is the nearest city and a useful starting point for the main visitor center. McCarthy and Nabesna Road reach different areas, while an air taxi can carry visitors into places beyond the road network.

Are there wolves in Wrangell-St. Elias?

Yes, wolves are among the large mammals found in the park. Other large mammals include moose, caribou and two herds of transplanted bison. Wildlife sightings depend on habitat and timing, and wolves may be hard to spot. Keep your distance from any animal and never approach or follow it.

What is the closest city to Wrangell-St. Elias National Park?

Copper Center is the nearest city and a useful base for reaching the main visitor center. The center has exhibits, a theater, a bookstore and a short nature trail. Copper Center also works as a highway-accessible starting point, though McCarthy, Chitina and Slana serve other parts of the park.

What is the best way to see Wrangell-St. Elias National Park?

Use the roads to see accessible highlights, then add an air taxi or flightseeing trip for a view of remote terrain. McCarthy Road leads toward McCarthy and Kennecott, while Nabesna Road serves a northern access area. Choose one region as your base, since the roads do not form a route across the park.