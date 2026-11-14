The Squirrel Cage Jail in Council Bluffs, Iowa, is a preserved historic jail museum built around an unusual rotating cell block. A rotary cell block is a cell structure that turns inside an enclosure to bring selected cells to one opening.

This unique place draws visitors interested in old jails, inventive architecture, and stories that give a building an eerie edge. The museum lets you explore a rare structure while keeping its paranormal reputation separate from its documented history.

Whether you are planning a Council Bluffs stop or looking for a strange piece of Iowa history, a little context can help. Here is what makes the jail unusual, what you can see inside, and what to know before you visit today.

Its three levels and surviving details make the building memorable in person. It is a distinctive stop for visitors interested in the history of incarceration and unusual architecture.

Key Takeaways

The jail is a preserved county jail museum in Council Bluffs.

Its three cell levels turn together inside a fixed enclosure.

It is the only surviving three-story rotary jail.

The cell walls still show names and dates scratched by inmates.

Regular museum visits and flashlight tours offer different experiences.

How Squirrel Cage Jail Council Bluffs Iowa Rotated Its Cells

Jailers brought a selected cell to the single opening by turning the connected cell block with a hand crank. One person could turn the 90,000-pound structure, and its design aimed to limit direct contact with prisoners.

The goal was maximum security through control, not a promise that escape was impossible. This rotary system changed how jailers reached cells, but did not make every risk disappear.

A 90,000-Pound Cell Block

William H. Brown and Benjamin F. Haugh, inventors from Indianapolis, Indiana, developed the rotary-jail design. They received a patent for it on July 12, 1881.

The squirrel cage sat inside a fixed enclosure. Turning the hand crank moved the cell block, bringing a chosen cell to the opening where jailers could reach it.

The phrase cage jail describes a system built around that moving cell structure. Instead of walking down a hall to each cell, staff aligned the cage with one access point.

Only the cell brought into line with the opening could be reached from that access point.

One Opening for Three Levels

All three levels rotated as one structure, so jailers could select cells on any floor. The narrow access point made the unusual squirrel cage easy to recognize from inside.

The front section held jailer offices, a kitchen, trustee cells, and quarters for women. Trustees were inmates given assigned duties within the jail.

This layout kept staff work areas apart from the turning cell block. The single opening also meant the cage jail required careful alignment before a jailer could reach a selected cell.

The mechanism’s defining feature was that the three cell levels moved together rather than independently.

How the Jail’s History Compares With Other Rotary Jails

Built in 1885, the Council Bluffs jail kept operating as a county jail for decades after the rotary mechanism was no longer used. Its long life links the invention’s past to a museum you can visit today.

Of 18 revolving jails built in the United States, only three remain, and all three are museums. Council Bluffs has the only three-story example.

From Patent-Era Idea to Preserved Museum

The jail cost about $30,000 to build and operated continuously until 1969. The rotary mechanism stopped in 1960 because officials considered turning it too dangerous.

The county jail closed in December 1969. The Council Bluffs Park Board acquired the building in 1971, and the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County took ownership in 1977.

The building joined the National Register of Historic Places in 1972 and became a National Historic Landmark in 2023. It is also an Official Museum of the Iowa State Sheriffs’ and Deputies’ Association.

The National Park Service registration form for Gallatin’s rotary jail documents another surviving example of this unusual design.

The Three Surviving Locations

Gallatin, Missouri, preserves a one-story jail, while Crawfordsville, Indiana, has a two-story example. The Council Bluffs cage jail stands apart for its height.

Location Floors Preserved as a museum Council Bluffs, Iowa 3 Yes Gallatin, Missouri 1 Yes Crawfordsville, Indiana 2 Yes

Photos can help you preview the pie-shaped cells and the names and dates inmates scratched into the walls. Those marks offer a close look at daily life inside, without identifying particular famous inmates.

The museum preserves a rare chapter in jail history, while the other two sites show how the rotary idea appeared in different sizes. For another historic justice site, explore this visitor guide to Fort Smith National Historic Site.

The three-story Council Bluffs building is the sole surviving example of its height.

What to Know Before Visiting the Museum

The museum is at 226 Pearl Street in Council Bluffs, and its regular schedule includes Thursday through Saturday and Sunday hours. Check the calendar for current opening details before you set out.

Reservations are not necessary for regular admission. The museum phone number is 712-323-2509, and staff can answer visit-specific questions.

Admission, Hours, and Location

Regular hours are Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors age 60 and over, plus students.

Public safety workers pay $6, and visitors ages 6 through 18 pay $5. Children age 5 and under and Historical Society members enter free.

When reading Squirrel Cage Jail Council Bluffs Iowa reviews, compare comments about regular visits with reviews of flashlight tours. The two formats can create different expectations of the same rooms.

Confirm the museum’s current opening details.

Call 712-323-2509 with questions about your visit.

Allow enough time to see the exhibits before closing.

Check for a flashlight tour on your intended date.

Flashlight Tours and Reported Deaths

The 2026 flashlight tours were scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights throughout October, with $15 admission payable at the door. That October schedule has passed.

Four deaths are reported in the jail’s history: a prisoner’s heart attack, a third-story fall, a hanging suicide, and an officer’s death in a shooting accident during riot training.

These historical accounts do not prove paranormal activity; treat claims of a haunting as reports, not established fact.

The jail’s eerie reputation may shape a tour, but the accounts remain part of its recorded history. For a wider look at historic sites with eerie reputations, read about haunting historic places in U.S. cities.

The 2026 October flashlight-tour schedule is in the past, so confirm whether another tour is planned before setting out.

Conclusion

The Squirrel Cage Jail offers an unusually direct look at how a historic county jail was designed and preserved. Its rare form gives you a way to connect architecture with the history of incarceration.

Seeing the structure in person can make its layout easier to understand than photos alone. The jail’s paranormal reputation is part of its visitor appeal, but reported hauntings remain separate from documented history.

Before making a trip, check current visitor information with the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County. Add the museum to a Council Bluffs history itinerary and decide whether its architecture or its reported hauntings will shape your visit.

FAQ

How many squirrel cage jails are there?

Eighteen revolving jails were built in the United States, and three remain today. The surviving examples are in Council Bluffs, Iowa; Gallatin, Missouri; and Crawfordsville, Indiana. Each has been preserved as a museum. Their one-, two-, and three-story designs let you compare how the same basic jail idea took different forms.

When did the Squirrel Cage Jail close?

The county jail in Council Bluffs closed in December 1969. The rotary mechanism had stopped turning in 1960 because officials considered it too dangerous to operate. The building then passed through preservation efforts and now serves as a museum, where you can see the cell structure and marks left on its walls.

Why is it called a Squirrel Cage Jail?

The name refers to the revolving cell structure, which turned inside a fixed enclosure. Jailers could bring a selected cell to one opening rather than walk to each cell. The Council Bluffs version had three connected levels that moved together, making it the only surviving rotary jail of that height.

Is the Squirrel Cage Jail haunted?

There is no established proof that the jail is haunted. Four deaths are reported in its history, including three involving prisoners and one officer killed in a shooting accident during riot training. Those accounts are historical events, not evidence of paranormal activity. Visitors may hear ghost stories during special tours, but the claims remain reports.

What makes the Council Bluffs jail different from the other surviving rotary jails?

The Council Bluffs jail is the only three-story rotary jail ever built. The other surviving examples have one story in Gallatin, Missouri, and two stories in Crawfordsville, Indiana. All three now operate as museums, but the Iowa building’s height makes its design unique among both surviving examples and the original group.