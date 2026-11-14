Albert the Bull is a giant concrete Hereford in Audubon, Iowa, and his appeal goes beyond his size to the local cattle story he represents. His recorded tale ties a roadside stop to the people who built the town’s beef trade. You can hear that story while getting outside for a little while.

The landmark stands as a reminder of how cattle shaped Audubon and its community life. Its story gives you more than a photo stop. If you enjoy unusual roadside sights, this one adds a local story to the view. A stop here can pair a roadside landmark with a look at Audubon’s agricultural roots.

Key Takeaways

A giant concrete Hereford stands in Audubon.

Its story reflects the town’s cattle heritage.

The park offers places to walk and gather.

A kiosk shares the landmark’s story.

Nearby sights add more reasons to pause in town.

How Albert the Bull Audubon Iowa Became a Roadside Icon

Albert’s story began with local cattle promotion, then became a 45-ton tribute built by the Audubon community. Operation T-Bone was a local beef-promotion effort that brought Iowa cattle and businessmen together for trips to the Chicago market. Albert is known as the world’s largest bull statue, without a Guinness certification claim.

Albert Kruse, a local banker, helped launch Operation T-Bone and inspired the bull’s name. The project grew from that cattle effort into a community landmark.

Albert is called the world’s largest bull statue, but that title does not mean Guinness certified it.

Operation T-Bone and the name Albert

Operation T-Bone began in 1951, when 50 carloads of cattle and three sleeper cars carried businessmen toward Chicago. That trip helped link Iowa cattle producers with the market. Years later, the Audubon Jaycees chose a giant bull to honor the local beef trade.

The project also became a way for local people to build something together. The Jaycees raised $30,000 through fundraisers and donations. Their work turned a cattle story into a landmark visitors could recognize from the road.

Year Milestone What it marks 1951 Operation T-Bone begins 50 cattle carloads and three sleeper cars for businessmen 1963 Jaycees build Albert Community project takes shape October 21, 1964 Albert is dedicated Dedication date

Building a nine-times-larger-than-life Hereford

The Jaycees built the statue in 1963, and the town dedicated it on October 21, 1964. Sculptor Harold Olesen designed the figure using a model from the American Hereford Association. That reference helped keep its breed features true to life.

Albert stands 30 feet tall and 33 feet long, with a 15-foot span between his horns. The nine-times-larger-than-life figure weighs 45 tons. Its steel frame came from abandoned Iowa windmills, a fitting link to the state’s rural landscape.

Workers shaped wire mesh over the frame, then applied layers of concrete. They used 65 gallons of paint to add the Hereford breed’s red and white colors. In October 2017, a repaint changed the eyes from blue to brown.

The Audubon County Tourism Office estimates that more than 20,000 people visit Audubon each year to see the landmark, though it keeps no exact visitor count. The brown eyes are a small but telling reminder that local farmers helped keep the Hereford details authentic.

What Can You See and Do at Albert the Bull Park?

The park makes Albert an easy stop to stretch your legs, hear his story, and spend time outdoors. More than a quick photo awaits, with space for a picnic, a walk, or a family visit. The park also serves as a trailhead for the 21-mile hard-surfaced T-Bone Trail.

At 1108 E Division St, the bull park has room for both short visits and longer stays. You can find a campground, a shelterhouse, playground equipment, and a recreation area on the grounds.

Campground, shelterhouse, and family amenities

Four main features make it easy to plan time at the park:

Campground with hookups for overnight stays.

Rentable, fully enclosed shelterhouse with tables and a fireplace.

Playground equipment for children to climb and play.

Recreation area for outdoor time and informal activity.

The shelterhouse can be closed off completely, which can help when weather changes or a group needs a sheltered place. Its tables and fireplace make it suited to a gathering, rather than only a brief rest. Check rental details before making plans to use the space.

Hear Albert’s story and explore the trail

A nearby kiosk plays Albert’s story, giving you information as you stand near the statue. A replica train car holds Operation T-Bone information and historical community photos. Together, the displays connect the cattle effort with the people who shaped Audubon.

The T-Bone Trail begins at the park and runs for 21 miles on a hard surface. That makes it a useful stop for bikers looking for a place to start or pause along a ride. The route offers a different way to spend time outdoors than walking around the statue.

For photos, include a person or a park feature beside the concrete bull. That comparison helps show its scale without relying on a particular angle. The 15-foot span horns can be hard to judge in a close-up, so leave room around the figure when framing a shot.

Add the pool to a park visit

The Audubon Community Pool is a short walk from the park. You can pair the two spots in one outing, especially when your group wants both outdoor space and time in the water. The pool’s nearby location makes it simple to add without planning a separate drive.

The campground also makes the park a destination for bikers who want a place to stay near the trail. Families can use the playground while others take a walk or rest at the shelterhouse. Check whether the enclosed shelterhouse fits your plans before arranging a gathering.

What Else Is Worth Seeing in Audubon and Audubon County?

Audubon’s identity reflects both its namesake, John James Audubon, and a long connection to agriculture. The county and city share a name, but they are different places with different population figures. Audubon County’s estimated 2025 population was 5,509, while the city had about 2,000 residents in 2024.

The county covers 443 square miles of land and 0.4 square miles of water. Audubon, the county seat and largest city, has a compact set of landmarks beyond its famous bull.

A county shaped by its namesake and agricultural history

Audubon County formed on January 15, 1851, from sections of Pottawattamie County. It was named for naturalist and artist John James Audubon. Agriculture, including cattle raising and beef promotion, remains part of the area’s local identity.

Albert’s cattle story is one piece of that history, not the whole story. Audubon also has public art, memorials, historic buildings, and a local cultural center. If you enjoy roadside landmarks across Iowa, you can pair this stop with the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville.

Local landmarks beyond Albert

These five sights offer different ways to get to know the county seat:

John James Audubon statue, honoring the county’s namesake.

Veterans Memorial, a place to remember those who served.

WPA mural, a public artwork tied to the town’s history.

Art Deco Audubon County courthouse, a distinctive civic landmark.

Audubon Cultural Center/Library, with dolls and antique toys on display.

The courthouse adds an architectural stop, while the Cultural Center/Library offers collections with a more personal feel. The Veterans Memorial and mural give you other ways to see how residents mark local history. Together, these places show a town with stories beyond its cattle trade.

Audubon County’s land area gives the county a wider rural setting than the city itself. The county seat brings many of its landmarks into one town visit, while farms and open land shape the wider area. Keep the county and city population figures attached to their different places and years when describing the area.

How Do You Plan a Visit to Albert the Bull?

From the Des Moines area, Audubon is a manageable road trip, with the exact drive depending on whether your destination is the city or its airport. Those are separate routes with different distances. Audubon is about 84.25 miles from Des Moines, while Des Moines International Airport is 89 miles away by car.

Use 1108 E Division St, Audubon, Iowa, as the street address for Albert the Bull Park. If you are coming from I-80, one approach uses exit 60, then heads north on U.S. Highway 71 for about 16 miles.

A route to Des Moines International Airport is not the same as a route to downtown Des Moines.

The drive from Des Moines takes about 1 hour 24 minutes. That estimate applies to the city, not the airport. The airport distance is a separate trip, so avoid using one destination’s route estimate for the other.

Albert is a world largest bull attraction built around a striking figure, not a stop that requires a full day. His 30 feet tall form and 15-foot span between the horns can make a quick break feel memorable. The concrete bull also gives you a clear reason to leave time for a photo and the nearby story kiosk.

The original steel frame used salvaged windmills, a detail that links the statue to rural Iowa. The town draws more than 20,000 people each year to see the landmark, though no exact count is kept. If you are making a longer drive, the park can serve as a simple outdoor pause along the way.

Check the route before you set out, especially if you are entering a destination manually. A map app can distinguish the city from its airport, but only if you choose the right place name. Confirm your destination in the map app so a route to the airport does not replace a route into Audubon.

Conclusion

Albert is a memorable stop because a larger-than-life landmark is rooted in a real community story. The town’s cattle heritage gives the statue a meaning beyond its size, and the park makes it easy to pause outdoors.

Bring your camera, listen to the recorded story, and leave time for another local sight if your day allows. Save Albert the Bull Park as a waypoint before you set out.

FAQ

What is Audubon, Iowa famous for?

Audubon is best known for Albert the Bull and its cattle-raising heritage. The landmark reflects the local beef trade and the community effort behind it. You can also visit the Art Deco county courthouse, Veterans Memorial, WPA mural, and Audubon Cultural Center/Library. The town’s history and public sights make it more than a single-stop destination.

How tall is Albert the Bull?

Albert the Bull is 30 feet tall and 33 feet long, with a 15-foot span between his horns. The concrete figure is nine times larger than life and weighs 45 tons. His size helps explain why the statue became a local landmark. For photos, a person or nearby park feature can show the scale more clearly.

What is the population of Audubon County, Iowa?

Audubon County’s estimated population was 5,509 in 2025. That number covers the whole county, not just the city of Audubon. The city had about 2,000 residents in 2024. Keep the place and year with each figure, since county and city totals describe different areas.

What is the history of Audubon County, Iowa?

Audubon County formed on January 15, 1851, from sections of Pottawattamie County. The county was named for John James Audubon, the naturalist and artist. Its agricultural identity includes cattle raising and beef promotion. The county seat, Audubon, brings together local landmarks that reflect both its history and its community life.

What to do in Audubon, Iowa?

Visit Albert the Bull Park to see the landmark and hear its recorded story. Other local stops include the Art Deco courthouse, Veterans Memorial, WPA mural, and Audubon Cultural Center/Library. The center has dolls and antique toys. You can also spend time outdoors at the park or explore the town’s agricultural history.

How far is Audubon from Des Moines?

Audubon is about 84.25 miles from Des Moines, with a drive of about 1 hour 24 minutes. Des Moines International Airport is a separate destination, 89 miles from Audubon by car. The airport distance does not describe the drive to downtown Des Moines. Check your map destination before leaving so you follow the right route.